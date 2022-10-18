Game Of Thrones Trivia Quiz Only Hardcore Fans Will Get Right
What is the meaning of “Valar morghulis”?
Answer: All men must die
What is Sandor Clegane's nickname?
Answer: The Hound
Who said this memorable line: "You know nothing, Jon Snow"?
Answer: Ygritte
Where will you find the House of the Undying?
Answer: Qarth
Which character is the first to kill a White Walker?
Answer: Samwell Tarly
Who is Daenerys' first husband?
Answer: Khal Drogo
What is the name of Jon Snow's direwolf?
Answer: Ghost
What is the name of the “Mad King”?
Answer: King Aerys II Targaryen
Name the person who pushed Brandon stark out of the tower window?
Answer: Jaime Lannister
Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell?
Answer: Natalie Dormer
Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon's right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by?
Answer: The Onion Knight
What House rules The Riverlands?
Answer: Tully
In 'Game of Thrones', what area is also known as The Shadow Lands?
Answer: Asshai
Who said this memorable line: "Any man who must say, I am the king, is no true king."?
Answer: Tywin Lannister
What poison was used to kill Jon Arryn?
Answer: Tears of Lys
How many men did Theon Greyjoy use to capture Winterfell?
Answer: 20
What nasty creature felled a drunken King Robert?
Answer: Boar
Who got infected with the greyscale disease?
Answer: Jorah Mormont
In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Jamie Lannister when he was knighted?
Answer: 15
Where were the Water Gardens constructed?
Answer: Dorne
Which is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister?
Answer: Tyrion Lannister
Name the capital city of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms and the seat of the Iron Throne?
Answer: King's Landing
Khal Drogo was a warlord of which people?
Answer: The Dothraki people
Which of the direwolves died in season 1?
Answer: Lady
Who was behind the creation of The Night King?
Answer: Children of the Forest
Lord Varys became a eunich in what free city?
Answer: Myr
What is the customary response to Valar Morghulis?
Answer: Valar dohaeris
What is the main religion of the Seven Kingdoms?
Answer: Faith of the Seven
Which religion does the Brotherhood Without Banners preach?
Answer: R'hllor
What was the name of the person who chopped off Jaime Lannister's right hand?
Answer: Locke
In which season did Sansa choose to marry Ramsay Bolton?
Answer: Season 3
Eddard Stark, also called “Ned” and Catelyn had __ children.
Answer: 5
How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total?
Answer: 73
Which character says the line: "Say it. Say her name. Say it!"
Answer: Oberyn Martell
Which character is often referred to with 'Giantsbane' in their name?
Answer: Tormund
In 'Game of Thrones', what House rules the Kingdom of the Reach?
Answer: Gardener
In 'Game of Thrones', who created the Kingsguard?
Answer: Aegon I Targaryen
What House rules the Kingdom of the Mountain?
Answer: Arryn
What Lord defended Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon against the Mad King?
Answer: Jon Arryn
What House rules the Kingdom of the North?
Answer: Stark
Who becomes King of Westeros after King Joffrey's death?
Answer: Tommen
Who is known as "The Kingslayer"?
Answer: Jaime Lannister
What does Bran Stark repeatedly dream of?
Answer: A three-eyed raven
What was Lord Petyr Baelish's role on the Small Council?
Answer: Master of Coin
How does Brienne of Tarth become a member of Renly's Kingsguard?
Answer: She wins the opportunity in a tournament.
What is Varys's nickname?
Answer: The Spider
How does Grey Worm become the leader of the Unsullied?
Answer: He is selected by his peers per Dany's instructions.
Who married at the Red Wedding?
Answer: Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey
Gendry’s helm is shaped like the head of which animal?
Answer: A bull
What was Hodor’s birth name?
Answer: Wylis
How many feet high is The Wall?
Answer: 700 feet
What was the name of the explosive used in the Battle of Blackwater?
Answer: Wildfire
How many Starks appeared in the first episode of the series?
Answer: 8
Which houses have animals in their sigils?
Answer: Stark, Lydden, Hornwood and Blackmont
What is the name of the gate that leads to The Eyrie?
Answer: The Bloody Gate
Who had sent the shadow demon to kill Renly Baratheon?
Answer: Stannis Baratheon
Who did Jon execute after his first general meeting as Lord Commander with the men of the Night’s Watch?
Answer: Janos Slynt
Which free city is the most powerful?
Answer: Braavos
Gwendoleine Christine plays what role?
Answer: Brienne
In 'Game of Thrones', the First Men allied themselves with whom to fight The Others?
Answer: Children Of The Forest
What year was George R.R. Martin's book "A Game of Thrones" published?
Answer: 1996
Who teaches Davos to read?
Answer: Princess Shireen
Which is the main color of House Tarly's sigil?
Answer: Green
Which House is a direct vassal of House Baratheon of King's Landing?
Answer: Stokeworth
Who is the king of Westeros when the tv series begins?
Answer: Robert Baratheon
What noble house is Catelyn Stark from?
Answer: House Tully
What was the relation between Eddard Stark and Jon Snow?
Answer: Uncle
Which actress originally played the role of Catelyn Stark in the unaired pilot?
Answer: Jennifer Ehle
Which character appears in more episodes than any other?
Answer: Tyrion Lannister
What is the name of the ancestral home of House Lannister?
Answer: Casterly Rock
Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark.
Answer: Hot Pie
What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys?
Answer: The Unsullied
What House rules the Kingdom of the Stormlands?
Answer: Durrandon
What was in the wedding pie at King Joffrey's wedding?
Answer: Doves
Melisandre holds what title?
Answer: Priestess
Where did Tyrion Lannister join the Second Sons?
Answer: Essos
What House rules Storm's End?
Answer: Baratheon
The Second Sons were defeated while defending what city?
Answer: Qohor
The Lords of Arbor are from what House?
Answer: Redwyne
What is the largest castle in Westeros?
Answer: Harrenhal
Rodrick Cassell is a member of which House?
Answer: Starks
In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Bronn when he first killed someone?
Answer: 12
Who did Prince Oberyn fight in defense of Tyrion Lannister?
Answer: Gregor
What are the victims of the Others called?
Answer: Wights
In 'Game of Thrones', how many manned castles did the Night's Watch have at the height of its power?
Answer: 7
What family traditionally held the title of Warden of the North?
Answer: Starks
Ygritte met with Jon Snow while part of a wilding scouting party with who's band?
Answer: Rattleshirt
Which of the following is NOT a family in Game of Thrones?
Answer: Mortensen
What is it that Jaqen H'ghar teaches Arya Stark?
Answer: How to be a Faceless Man
When did Daenerys receive the dragon eggs?
Answer: They were a wedding gift from Magister Illyrio
Who is Robb Stark's mother?
Answer: Catelyn Stark
In which territory is Mance Rayder recognized as king?
Answer: Beyond the Wall
Why did Samwell Tarly join the Night's Watch?
Answer: His father threatened to kill him if Sam didn't join.
How do Daenerys and Ser Jorah Mormont meet?
Answer: He introduces himself at her wedding as someone that served her father for many years
How many knights make up the Kingsguard?
Answer: 7
What type of bird is featured on Littlefinger’s sigil?
Answer: A mockingbird
How many daughters did Oberyn of Dorne have?
Answer: Eight
What is the name of the ship commanded by Yara Greyjoy?
Answer: The Black Wind
Where can we find the Moon Door?
Answer: The Eyrie
What are the words of House Martell?
Answer: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken"
What is the name of the ancestral Valyrian steel sword belonging to House Tarly?
Answer: Heartsbane
During the Red Wedding, which Houses were allies against the Starks?
Answer: Frey, Bolton and Lannister
What is the name of Robb Stark's wife?
Answer: Talisa
Who poisoned King Joffrey?
Answer: Olenna Tyrell
Who is the true heir to the iron throne after Robert's death?
Answer: Stannis Baratheon
Which sword was wielded by Visenya Targaryen?
Answer: Dark Sister
Which of the following cities is located in Essos?
Answer: Pentos
Who was the Lightning Lord?
Answer: Beric Dondarrion
"Winter is coming", which house's motto is this?
Answer: House Stark
The destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor caused many casualties. Which two characters died during the explosion?
Answer: Margaery Tyrell and Lancel Lannister
At Hoster Tully’s funeral, who shot the burning arrow that hit its mark?
Answer: Brynden Tully
Where did the Faith of the Seven originate?
Answer: Essos
What House has the motto 'Fire and Blood'?
Answer: Targaryen
In 'Game of Thrones', Lena Headey plays what role?
Answer: Cercei
What game company produced an official video game version of 'Game of Thrones'?
Answer: Telltale
Who designs a special saddle for Bran?
Answer: Tyrion Lannister
Which wildling has nineteen wives?
Answer: Craster
What captive Wildling helps Bran escape Winterfell?
Answer: Osha
What new name does Ramsay Snow give Theon Greyjoy?
Answer: Reek
Which Lannister is one of Tyrion's informants?
Answer: Lancel Lannister
The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King's Landing belonged to which dragon?
Answer: Balerion (the Black Dread)
Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show?
Answer: Deer (buck or stag also acceptable)
Daenerys was born into which family?
Answer: Targaryen
Lord Roose Bolton is the Lord of what?
Answer: The Dreadfort
In 'Game of Thrones', what knight did Bronn defeat for Tyrion?
Answer: Vardis Egen
In 'Game of Thrones', what is the capital of The Reach?
Answer: Highgarden
Who became Lord of Bear Island after Ser Jorah Mormont?
Answer: Maege Mormont
Peter Dinklage plays what role on 'Game of Thrones'?
Answer: Tyrion
Who said this memorable line: "War was easier than daughters."?
Answer: Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark
Who rescues Sansa and Theon as they fled through the forests of the North in the first episode of season?
Answer: Brienne and Podrick
What is the name of the ancestral Stark sword that Tywin Lannister oversees the reforging of in the first episode of season 3?
Answer: Ice
Which house has the motto ‘We do not sow’?
Answer: Greyjoy
What was the first prize in the jousting tournament held when Ned Stark became the Hand of the King?
Answer: 40,000 Gold Dragons
Who gave Tyrion his distinctive facial scar in battle?
Answer: Mandon Moore
What's the name of the small sword wielded by Arya Stark? And who gave it to her as a gift?
Answer: Needle, Jon Snow gave it to her as a gift
"The Mountain" character has been played by how many actors?
Answer: 3
Prince Oberyn is also known by what name?
Answer: Red Viper
Who knighted Jaime Lannister?
Answer: Arthur Dayne
What does Lord Varys usually claim to be his aim?
Answer: Serve the realm
Which character was killed by Othor while beyond the Wall?
Answer: Jafer Flowers
Which famous actress plays Olenna Tyrell?
Answer: Diana Rigg
What is the name of the continent on which most of the action of "Game of Thrones" takes place?
Answer: Westeros
