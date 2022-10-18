#1 What is the meaning of “Valar morghulis”?



Answer: All men must die

#2 What is Sandor Clegane's nickname?



Answer: The Hound

#3 Who said this memorable line: "You know nothing, Jon Snow"?



Answer: Ygritte

#4 Where will you find the House of the Undying?



Answer: Qarth

#5 Which character is the first to kill a White Walker?



Answer: Samwell Tarly

#6 Who is Daenerys' first husband?



Answer: Khal Drogo

#7 What is the name of Jon Snow's direwolf?



Answer: Ghost

#8 What is the name of the “Mad King”?



Answer: King Aerys II Targaryen

#9 Name the person who pushed Brandon stark out of the tower window?



Answer: Jaime Lannister

#10 Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell?



Answer: Natalie Dormer

#11 Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon's right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by?



Answer: The Onion Knight

#12 What House rules The Riverlands?



Answer: Tully

#13 In 'Game of Thrones', what area is also known as The Shadow Lands?



Answer: Asshai

#14 Who said this memorable line: "Any man who must say, I am the king, is no true king."?



Answer: Tywin Lannister

#15 What poison was used to kill Jon Arryn?



Answer: Tears of Lys

#16 How many men did Theon Greyjoy use to capture Winterfell?



Answer: 20

#17 What nasty creature felled a drunken King Robert?



Answer: Boar

#18 Who got infected with the greyscale disease?



Answer: Jorah Mormont

#19 In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Jamie Lannister when he was knighted?



Answer: 15

#20 Where were the Water Gardens constructed?



Answer: Dorne

#21 Which is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister?



Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#22 Name the capital city of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms and the seat of the Iron Throne?



Answer: King's Landing

#23 Khal Drogo was a warlord of which people?



Answer: The Dothraki people

#24 Which of the direwolves died in season 1?



Answer: Lady

#25 Who was behind the creation of The Night King?



Answer: Children of the Forest

#26 Lord Varys became a eunich in what free city?



Answer: Myr

#27 What is the customary response to Valar Morghulis?



Answer: Valar dohaeris

#28 What is the main religion of the Seven Kingdoms?



Answer: Faith of the Seven

#29 Which religion does the Brotherhood Without Banners preach?



Answer: R'hllor

#30 What was the name of the person who chopped off Jaime Lannister's right hand?



Answer: Locke

#31 In which season did Sansa choose to marry Ramsay Bolton?



Answer: Season 3

#32 Eddard Stark, also called “Ned” and Catelyn had __ children.



Answer: 5

#33 How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total?



Answer: 73

#34 Which character says the line: "Say it. Say her name. Say it!"



Answer: Oberyn Martell

#35 Which character is often referred to with 'Giantsbane' in their name?



Answer: Tormund

#36 In 'Game of Thrones', what House rules the Kingdom of the Reach?



Answer: Gardener

#37 In 'Game of Thrones', who created the Kingsguard?



Answer: Aegon I Targaryen

#38 What House rules the Kingdom of the Mountain?



Answer: Arryn

#39 What Lord defended Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon against the Mad King?



Answer: Jon Arryn

#40 What House rules the Kingdom of the North?



Answer: Stark

#41 Who becomes King of Westeros after King Joffrey's death?



Answer: Tommen

#42 Who is known as "The Kingslayer"?



Answer: Jaime Lannister

#43 What does Bran Stark repeatedly dream of?



Answer: A three-eyed raven

#44 What was Lord Petyr Baelish's role on the Small Council?



Answer: Master of Coin

#45 How does Brienne of Tarth become a member of Renly's Kingsguard?



Answer: She wins the opportunity in a tournament.

#46 What is Varys's nickname?



Answer: The Spider

#47 How does Grey Worm become the leader of the Unsullied?



Answer: He is selected by his peers per Dany's instructions.

#48 Who married at the Red Wedding?



Answer: Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey

#49 Gendry’s helm is shaped like the head of which animal?



Answer: A bull

#50 What was Hodor’s birth name?



Answer: Wylis

#51 How many feet high is The Wall?



Answer: 700 feet

#52 What was the name of the explosive used in the Battle of Blackwater?



Answer: Wildfire

#53 How many Starks appeared in the first episode of the series?



Answer: 8

#54 Which houses have animals in their sigils?



Answer: Stark, Lydden, Hornwood and Blackmont

#55 What is the name of the gate that leads to The Eyrie?



Answer: The Bloody Gate

#56 Who had sent the shadow demon to kill Renly Baratheon?



Answer: Stannis Baratheon

#57 Who did Jon execute after his first general meeting as Lord Commander with the men of the Night’s Watch?



Answer: Janos Slynt

#58 Which free city is the most powerful?



Answer: Braavos

#59 Gwendoleine Christine plays what role?



Answer: Brienne

#60 In 'Game of Thrones', the First Men allied themselves with whom to fight The Others?



Answer: Children Of The Forest

#61 What year was George R.R. Martin's book "A Game of Thrones" published?



Answer: 1996

#62 Who teaches Davos to read?



Answer: Princess Shireen

#63 Which is the main color of House Tarly's sigil?



Answer: Green

#64 Which House is a direct vassal of House Baratheon of King's Landing?



Answer: Stokeworth

#65 Who is the king of Westeros when the tv series begins?



Answer: Robert Baratheon

#66 What noble house is Catelyn Stark from?



Answer: House Tully

#67 What was the relation between Eddard Stark and Jon Snow?



Answer: Uncle

#68 Which actress originally played the role of Catelyn Stark in the unaired pilot?



Answer: Jennifer Ehle

#69 Which character appears in more episodes than any other?



Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#70 What is the name of the ancestral home of House Lannister?



Answer: Casterly Rock

#71 Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark.



Answer: Hot Pie

#72 What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys?



Answer: The Unsullied

#73 What House rules the Kingdom of the Stormlands?



Answer: Durrandon

#74 What was in the wedding pie at King Joffrey's wedding?



Answer: Doves

#75 Melisandre holds what title?



Answer: Priestess

#76 Where did Tyrion Lannister join the Second Sons?



Answer: Essos

#77 What House rules Storm's End?



Answer: Baratheon

#78 The Second Sons were defeated while defending what city?



Answer: Qohor

#79 The Lords of Arbor are from what House?



Answer: Redwyne

#80 What is the largest castle in Westeros?



Answer: Harrenhal

#81 Rodrick Cassell is a member of which House?



Answer: Starks

#82 In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Bronn when he first killed someone?



Answer: 12

#83 Who did Prince Oberyn fight in defense of Tyrion Lannister?



Answer: Gregor

#84 What are the victims of the Others called?



Answer: Wights

#85 In 'Game of Thrones', how many manned castles did the Night's Watch have at the height of its power?



Answer: 7

#86 What family traditionally held the title of Warden of the North?



Answer: Starks

#87 Ygritte met with Jon Snow while part of a wilding scouting party with who's band?



Answer: Rattleshirt

#88 Which of the following is NOT a family in Game of Thrones?



Answer: Mortensen

#89 What is it that Jaqen H'ghar teaches Arya Stark?



Answer: How to be a Faceless Man

#90 When did Daenerys receive the dragon eggs?



Answer: They were a wedding gift from Magister Illyrio

#91 Who is Robb Stark's mother?



Answer: Catelyn Stark

#92 In which territory is Mance Rayder recognized as king?



Answer: Beyond the Wall

#93 Why did Samwell Tarly join the Night's Watch?



Answer: His father threatened to kill him if Sam didn't join.

#94 How do Daenerys and Ser Jorah Mormont meet?



Answer: He introduces himself at her wedding as someone that served her father for many years

#95 How many knights make up the Kingsguard?



Answer: 7

#96 What type of bird is featured on Littlefinger’s sigil?



Answer: A mockingbird

#97 How many daughters did Oberyn of Dorne have?



Answer: Eight

#98 What is the name of the ship commanded by Yara Greyjoy?



Answer: The Black Wind

#99 Where can we find the Moon Door?



Answer: The Eyrie

#100 What are the words of House Martell?



Answer: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken"

#101 What is the name of the ancestral Valyrian steel sword belonging to House Tarly?



Answer: Heartsbane

#102 During the Red Wedding, which Houses were allies against the Starks?



Answer: Frey, Bolton and Lannister

#103 What is the name of Robb Stark's wife?



Answer: Talisa

#104 Who poisoned King Joffrey?



Answer: Olenna Tyrell

#105 Who is the true heir to the iron throne after Robert's death?



Answer: Stannis Baratheon

#106 Which sword was wielded by Visenya Targaryen?



Answer: Dark Sister

#107 Which of the following cities is located in Essos?



Answer: Pentos

#108 Who was the Lightning Lord?



Answer: Beric Dondarrion

#109 "Winter is coming", which house's motto is this?



Answer: House Stark

#110 The destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor caused many casualties. Which two characters died during the explosion?



Answer: Margaery Tyrell and Lancel Lannister

#111 At Hoster Tully’s funeral, who shot the burning arrow that hit its mark?



Answer: Brynden Tully

#112 Where did the Faith of the Seven originate?



Answer: Essos

#113 What House has the motto 'Fire and Blood'?



Answer: Targaryen

#114 In 'Game of Thrones', Lena Headey plays what role?



Answer: Cercei

#115 What game company produced an official video game version of 'Game of Thrones'?



Answer: Telltale

#116 Who designs a special saddle for Bran?



Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#117 Which wildling has nineteen wives?



Answer: Craster

#118 What captive Wildling helps Bran escape Winterfell?



Answer: Osha

#119 What new name does Ramsay Snow give Theon Greyjoy?



Answer: Reek

#120 Which Lannister is one of Tyrion's informants?



Answer: Lancel Lannister

#121 The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King's Landing belonged to which dragon?



Answer: Balerion (the Black Dread)

#122 Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show?



Answer: Deer (buck or stag also acceptable)

#123 Daenerys was born into which family?



Answer: Targaryen

#124 Lord Roose Bolton is the Lord of what?



Answer: The Dreadfort

#125 In 'Game of Thrones', what knight did Bronn defeat for Tyrion?



Answer: Vardis Egen

#126 In 'Game of Thrones', what is the capital of The Reach?



Answer: Highgarden

#127 Who became Lord of Bear Island after Ser Jorah Mormont?



Answer: Maege Mormont

#128 Peter Dinklage plays what role on 'Game of Thrones'?



Answer: Tyrion

#129 Who said this memorable line: "War was easier than daughters."?



Answer: Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark

#130 Who rescues Sansa and Theon as they fled through the forests of the North in the first episode of season?



Answer: Brienne and Podrick

#131 What is the name of the ancestral Stark sword that Tywin Lannister oversees the reforging of in the first episode of season 3?



Answer: Ice

#132 Which house has the motto ‘We do not sow’?



Answer: Greyjoy

#133 What was the first prize in the jousting tournament held when Ned Stark became the Hand of the King?



Answer: 40,000 Gold Dragons

#134 Who gave Tyrion his distinctive facial scar in battle?



Answer: Mandon Moore

#135 What's the name of the small sword wielded by Arya Stark? And who gave it to her as a gift?



Answer: Needle, Jon Snow gave it to her as a gift

#136 "The Mountain" character has been played by how many actors?



Answer: 3

#137 Prince Oberyn is also known by what name?



Answer: Red Viper

#138 Who knighted Jaime Lannister?



Answer: Arthur Dayne

#139 What does Lord Varys usually claim to be his aim?



Answer: Serve the realm

#140 Which character was killed by Othor while beyond the Wall?



Answer: Jafer Flowers

#141 Which famous actress plays Olenna Tyrell?



Answer: Diana Rigg