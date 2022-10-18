#1

What is the meaning of “Valar morghulis”?

Answer: All men must die

#2

What is Sandor Clegane's nickname?

Answer: The Hound

#3

Who said this memorable line: "You know nothing, Jon Snow"?

Answer: Ygritte

#4

Where will you find the House of the Undying?

Answer: Qarth

#5

Which character is the first to kill a White Walker?

Answer: Samwell Tarly

#6

Who is Daenerys' first husband?

Answer: Khal Drogo

#7

What is the name of Jon Snow's direwolf?

Answer: Ghost

#8

What is the name of the “Mad King”?

Answer: King Aerys II Targaryen

#9

Name the person who pushed Brandon stark out of the tower window?

Answer: Jaime Lannister

#10

Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell?

Answer: Natalie Dormer

#11

Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon's right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by?

Answer: The Onion Knight

#12

What House rules The Riverlands?

Answer: Tully

#13

In 'Game of Thrones', what area is also known as The Shadow Lands?

Answer: Asshai

#14

Who said this memorable line: "Any man who must say, I am the king, is no true king."?

Answer: Tywin Lannister

#15

What poison was used to kill Jon Arryn?

Answer: Tears of Lys

#16

How many men did Theon Greyjoy use to capture Winterfell?

Answer: 20

#17

What nasty creature felled a drunken King Robert?

Answer: Boar

#18

Who got infected with the greyscale disease?

Answer: Jorah Mormont

#19

In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Jamie Lannister when he was knighted?

Answer: 15

#20

Where were the Water Gardens constructed?

Answer: Dorne

#21

Which is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister?

Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#22

Name the capital city of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms and the seat of the Iron Throne?

Answer: King's Landing

#23

Khal Drogo was a warlord of which people?

Answer: The Dothraki people

#24

Which of the direwolves died in season 1?

Answer: Lady

#25

Who was behind the creation of The Night King?

Answer: Children of the Forest

#26

Lord Varys became a eunich in what free city?

Answer: Myr

#27

What is the customary response to Valar Morghulis?

Answer: Valar dohaeris

#28

What is the main religion of the Seven Kingdoms?

Answer: Faith of the Seven

#29

Which religion does the Brotherhood Without Banners preach?

Answer: R'hllor

#30

What was the name of the person who chopped off Jaime Lannister's right hand?

Answer: Locke

#31

In which season did Sansa choose to marry Ramsay Bolton?

Answer: Season 3

#32

Eddard Stark, also called “Ned” and Catelyn had __ children.

Answer: 5

#33

How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total?

Answer: 73

#34

Which character says the line: "Say it. Say her name. Say it!"

Answer: Oberyn Martell

#35

Which character is often referred to with 'Giantsbane' in their name?

Answer: Tormund

#36

In 'Game of Thrones', what House rules the Kingdom of the Reach?

Answer: Gardener

#37

In 'Game of Thrones', who created the Kingsguard?

Answer: Aegon I Targaryen

#38

What House rules the Kingdom of the Mountain?

Answer: Arryn

#39

What Lord defended Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon against the Mad King?

Answer: Jon Arryn

#40

What House rules the Kingdom of the North?

Answer: Stark

#41

Who becomes King of Westeros after King Joffrey's death?

Answer: Tommen

#42

Who is known as "The Kingslayer"?

Answer: Jaime Lannister

#43

What does Bran Stark repeatedly dream of?

Answer: A three-eyed raven

#44

What was Lord Petyr Baelish's role on the Small Council?

Answer: Master of Coin

#45

How does Brienne of Tarth become a member of Renly's Kingsguard?

Answer: She wins the opportunity in a tournament.

#46

What is Varys's nickname?

Answer: The Spider

#47

How does Grey Worm become the leader of the Unsullied?

Answer: He is selected by his peers per Dany's instructions.

#48

Who married at the Red Wedding?

Answer: Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey

#49

Gendry’s helm is shaped like the head of which animal?

Answer: A bull

#50

What was Hodor’s birth name?

Answer: Wylis

#51

How many feet high is The Wall?

Answer: 700 feet

#52

What was the name of the explosive used in the Battle of Blackwater?

Answer: Wildfire

#53

How many Starks appeared in the first episode of the series?

Answer: 8

#54

Which houses have animals in their sigils?

Answer: Stark, Lydden, Hornwood and Blackmont

#55

What is the name of the gate that leads to The Eyrie?

Answer: The Bloody Gate

#56

Who had sent the shadow demon to kill Renly Baratheon?

Answer: Stannis Baratheon

#57

Who did Jon execute after his first general meeting as Lord Commander with the men of the Night’s Watch?

Answer: Janos Slynt

#58

Which free city is the most powerful?

Answer: Braavos

#59

Gwendoleine Christine plays what role?

Answer: Brienne

#60

In 'Game of Thrones', the First Men allied themselves with whom to fight The Others?

Answer: Children Of The Forest

#61

What year was George R.R. Martin's book "A Game of Thrones" published?

Answer: 1996

#62

Who teaches Davos to read?

Answer: Princess Shireen

#63

Which is the main color of House Tarly's sigil?

Answer: Green

#64

Which House is a direct vassal of House Baratheon of King's Landing?

Answer: Stokeworth

#65

Who is the king of Westeros when the tv series begins?

Answer: Robert Baratheon

#66

What noble house is Catelyn Stark from?

Answer: House Tully

#67

What was the relation between Eddard Stark and Jon Snow?

Answer: Uncle

#68

Which actress originally played the role of Catelyn Stark in the unaired pilot?

Answer: Jennifer Ehle

#69

Which character appears in more episodes than any other?

Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#70

What is the name of the ancestral home of House Lannister?

Answer: Casterly Rock

#71

Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark.

Answer: Hot Pie

#72

What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys?

Answer: The Unsullied

#73

What House rules the Kingdom of the Stormlands?

Answer: Durrandon

#74

What was in the wedding pie at King Joffrey's wedding?

Answer: Doves

#75

Melisandre holds what title?

Answer: Priestess

#76

Where did Tyrion Lannister join the Second Sons?

Answer: Essos

#77

What House rules Storm's End?

Answer: Baratheon

#78

The Second Sons were defeated while defending what city?

Answer: Qohor

#79

The Lords of Arbor are from what House?

Answer: Redwyne

#80

What is the largest castle in Westeros?

Answer: Harrenhal

#81

Rodrick Cassell is a member of which House?

Answer: Starks

#82

In 'Game of Thrones', how old was Bronn when he first killed someone?

Answer: 12

#83

Who did Prince Oberyn fight in defense of Tyrion Lannister?

Answer: Gregor

#84

What are the victims of the Others called?

Answer: Wights

#85

In 'Game of Thrones', how many manned castles did the Night's Watch have at the height of its power?

Answer: 7

#86

What family traditionally held the title of Warden of the North?

Answer: Starks

#87

Ygritte met with Jon Snow while part of a wilding scouting party with who's band?

Answer: Rattleshirt

#88

Which of the following is NOT a family in Game of Thrones?

Answer: Mortensen

#89

What is it that Jaqen H'ghar teaches Arya Stark?

Answer: How to be a Faceless Man

#90

When did Daenerys receive the dragon eggs?

Answer: They were a wedding gift from Magister Illyrio

#91

Who is Robb Stark's mother?

Answer: Catelyn Stark

#92

In which territory is Mance Rayder recognized as king?

Answer: Beyond the Wall

#93

Why did Samwell Tarly join the Night's Watch?

Answer: His father threatened to kill him if Sam didn't join.

#94

How do Daenerys and Ser Jorah Mormont meet?

Answer: He introduces himself at her wedding as someone that served her father for many years

#95

How many knights make up the Kingsguard?

Answer: 7

#96

What type of bird is featured on Littlefinger’s sigil?

Answer: A mockingbird

#97

How many daughters did Oberyn of Dorne have?

Answer: Eight

#98

What is the name of the ship commanded by Yara Greyjoy?

Answer: The Black Wind

#99

Where can we find the Moon Door?

Answer: The Eyrie

#100

What are the words of House Martell?

Answer: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken"

#101

What is the name of the ancestral Valyrian steel sword belonging to House Tarly?

Answer: Heartsbane

#102

During the Red Wedding, which Houses were allies against the Starks?

Answer: Frey, Bolton and Lannister

#103

What is the name of Robb Stark's wife?

Answer: Talisa

#104

Who poisoned King Joffrey?

Answer: Olenna Tyrell

#105

Who is the true heir to the iron throne after Robert's death?

Answer: Stannis Baratheon

#106

Which sword was wielded by Visenya Targaryen?

Answer: Dark Sister

#107

Which of the following cities is located in Essos?

Answer: Pentos

#108

Who was the Lightning Lord?

Answer: Beric Dondarrion

#109

"Winter is coming", which house's motto is this?

Answer: House Stark

#110

The destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor caused many casualties. Which two characters died during the explosion?

Answer: Margaery Tyrell and Lancel Lannister

#111

At Hoster Tully’s funeral, who shot the burning arrow that hit its mark?

Answer: Brynden Tully

#112

Where did the Faith of the Seven originate?

Answer: Essos

#113

What House has the motto 'Fire and Blood'?

Answer: Targaryen

#114

In 'Game of Thrones', Lena Headey plays what role?

Answer: Cercei

#115

What game company produced an official video game version of 'Game of Thrones'?

Answer: Telltale

#116

Who designs a special saddle for Bran?

Answer: Tyrion Lannister

#117

Which wildling has nineteen wives?

Answer: Craster

#118

What captive Wildling helps Bran escape Winterfell?

Answer: Osha

#119

What new name does Ramsay Snow give Theon Greyjoy?

Answer: Reek

#120

Which Lannister is one of Tyrion's informants?

Answer: Lancel Lannister

#121

The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King's Landing belonged to which dragon?

Answer: Balerion (the Black Dread)

#122

Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show?

Answer: Deer (buck or stag also acceptable)

#123

Daenerys was born into which family?

Answer: Targaryen

#124

Lord Roose Bolton is the Lord of what?

Answer: The Dreadfort

#125

In 'Game of Thrones', what knight did Bronn defeat for Tyrion?

Answer: Vardis Egen

#126

In 'Game of Thrones', what is the capital of The Reach?

Answer: Highgarden

#127

Who became Lord of Bear Island after Ser Jorah Mormont?

Answer: Maege Mormont

#128

Peter Dinklage plays what role on 'Game of Thrones'?

Answer: Tyrion

#129

Who said this memorable line: "War was easier than daughters."?

Answer: Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark

#130

Who rescues Sansa and Theon as they fled through the forests of the North in the first episode of season?

Answer: Brienne and Podrick

#131

What is the name of the ancestral Stark sword that Tywin Lannister oversees the reforging of in the first episode of season 3?

Answer: Ice

#132

Which house has the motto ‘We do not sow’?

Answer: Greyjoy

#133

What was the first prize in the jousting tournament held when Ned Stark became the Hand of the King?

Answer: 40,000 Gold Dragons

#134

Who gave Tyrion his distinctive facial scar in battle?

Answer: Mandon Moore

#135

What's the name of the small sword wielded by Arya Stark? And who gave it to her as a gift?

Answer: Needle, Jon Snow gave it to her as a gift

#136

"The Mountain" character has been played by how many actors?

Answer: 3

#137

Prince Oberyn is also known by what name?

Answer: Red Viper

#138

Who knighted Jaime Lannister?

Answer: Arthur Dayne

#139

What does Lord Varys usually claim to be his aim?

Answer: Serve the realm

#140

Which character was killed by Othor while beyond the Wall?

Answer: Jafer Flowers

#141

Which famous actress plays Olenna Tyrell?

Answer: Diana Rigg

#142

What is the name of the continent on which most of the action of "Game of Thrones" takes place?

Answer: Westeros

