23 Celebrity Neighbors That Live Next To Each Other
Have you ever wondered where famous people live? Well, the answer here is simple — next to each other! Yup, it seems they flock to tried-and-tested neighborhoods, settle in, and make communities of famous people. And so, we can learn who’s living next to whom and get our scoop on celebrity neighbors. Right, we hear you saying stuff like, “But why should I be interested in someone else’s famous neighbors?’’ but just think about Kim Kardashian sharing tea with Kathy Griffin, and the image conjured up by your brain might be as entertaining as anything.
So, back to our famous celebrity neighbors — while some of these house pals might seem like eligible friend material (Like, who wouldn’t be friends with Rob Lowe? He seems like a decent enough guy), others… well, are happy that their properties share huge walls between them. Like Emmy Rossum (a.k.a Fiona from the Shameless series) spilling the tea about being thoroughly content with not meeting her neighbor, Justin Bieber, all that often. Or imagine a conversation between Kim K and Miley C when they bring out their trash (okay, we’re pretty sure they don’t do that themselves, but let’s pretend) — it could be pretty awkward at the very least! In any case, we wouldn’t mind sharing a celebrity neighborhood with Prince Harry, just to say that we live next to an actual prince.
Right, time to cut this introduction short before we spill all the scoop we’ve gathered! So, for more pairs of famous people sharing the same address or a garden wall, you’ll have to scroll down below and read our list! Once you are there, give the most unexpected (or the loveliest) pairs of neighbors your vote, and share this article with your friends if you like!
This post may include affiliate links.
Adam Sandler And Conan O'Brien
Adam Sandler visits Conan O'Brien since he lives "not too far" away. Conan remarked on The Howard Stern Show: "When I heard "CONEY! CONEY!" from outside my house. While I was inside, Adam was shouting outside my fence."
Jennifer Lawrence And Mila Kunis With Ashton Kutcher
Jennifer Lawrence lives just two doors down from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. And yes, she likes to "go over there uninvited," the same as we would. As she told Vogue, "They’re awesome... They're probably getting pretty sick of me."
Adele And Katy Perry
Adele and Katy Perry live next door to one another. During Hits Radio Breakfast, Katy said: "I guess it's odd that I've known her for a while. And I believe that when someone working for me at the time opened the door, she said, "Adele is here." And I was still dozing off. That was around eleven when it happened. I replied, "Alright, I'll just change into my robe." We talked and had a cup of coffee."
Matt Damon And Ben Affleck
Even though Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are great friends in real life, they also live nearby. Since they were young children, the two have been close friends. The two are currently neighbors in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Ryan Reynolds With Blake Lively And Jessica Biel With Justin Timberlake
The same upscale Tribeca apartment building at 443 Greenwich Street is home to these two power couples. There are numerous pools and patios on the roof. However, simultaneously seeing both beautiful couples hanging out by the pool would not be the best thing for anyone's self-esteem. That is simply excessive.
Stevie Wonder And Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsey was on 'The Joe Wicks Podcast' and spoke about it, "When my mum came over to LA, she said, 'Would you mind if I went and said hello to Stevie?' I said, 'You are not going near that front door. Don't you bloody dare.' ... And then Mum said last time, 'Do you mind if I take him a sandwich?' I said, 'Don't you fucking dare. What do you mean to take him a sandwich?' She said, 'I thought I would take him cheddar cheese and Branston pickle.' I said, 'Mum, don't you dare.'"
Jimmy Kimmel And Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel live next door to one another. He interviewed her for Jimmy Kimmel Live while she was under quarantine. She responded, "You're the best one," when he inquired who her favorite neighbor had ever been.
Katy Perry With Orlando Bloom And Prince Harry With Meghan Markle
Their residences are in the Californian town of Montecito. After deciding to formally leave their positions as members of the royal family, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle opted to go to California and found a home in Montecito. The two couples have become friendly since moving in next door to one another, and they have even gone on double dates.
Miley Cyrus And Kim Kardashian
These celebrities are enjoying lavish lifestyles in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills. Miley Cyrus probably has a very different lifestyle than Kim, but who knows, maybe the two of them will meet up occasionally to share Instagram filter tips.
Jimmy Kimmel And John Krasinski
Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski previously lived across the street from each other in L.A.
Martha Stewart And Jon Bon Jovi
Although not close neighbors, Stewart and Jovi both own vacation houses on East Hampton's Lily Pond Lane. A welcome to the neighborhood pie made by Martha Stewart is reputed to be rather good.
Gwyneth Paltrow And Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow living in the same residence were helpful one Thanksgiving when Meryl needed assistance with her cooking. Meryl emailed Gwyneth to request permission to use her oven as her terrible oven takes 11 hours to cook a turkey.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker And Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker were longtime neighbors before coming together. Both of their residences, which are one block apart, are still theirs.
Kathy Griffin And Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's neighbor is Kathy Griffin. She remarked that Kim is a "very calm and respectful neighbor."
Dax Shepard With Kristen Bell And Kristen Stewart
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell live next door to Kristen Stewart. Dax conducts a hayride for the neighborhood each Halloween. Dax admitted on his podcast 'Armchair Expert' that he had no idea it was her.
Kendall Jenner And Jimmy Kimmel
Kendall Jenner moved into a previous home of John Krasinski, right across the street from Jimmy Kimmel, and drama that it caused: "Our neighbors were up in arms when you moved into the block. There was a whole thing with emails that went on."
Justin Bieber And Emmy Rossum
In 2015, Justin Bieber moved into the residence next door to Emmy Rossum's. ''I haven't seen him much, so that's nice,'' she stated on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Andy Cohen And Sally Field
Sally Field and Andy Cohen live in the same complex in New York City. According to Sally, his dog Wacha can be heard through the walls.
Niall Horan And The Kardashians
Niall Horan moved to the Calabasas neighborhood in 2013, which is well-known for being the residence of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Before Kendall, who dated Niall's bandmate Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner moved out, the Irish actor from "Heartbreak Weather" bought the £1.5 million house when he was 19 years old.
Sam Smith And Boy George
The two singers are neighbors in the affluent North London neighborhood of Hampstead. Two males with buttery voices residing in the same London district? One occasion might exist where after-hours tune-belting is entirely acceptable—and even praised.
Rob Lowe And Oprah Winfrey
Considering Oprah is so wealthy, it only makes sense that she has many residences. One is in Montecito, a gated neighborhood in lovely Santa Barbara, and it just so happens to be close to Rob Lowe's house.
Lauren Graham And Dax Shepard With Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and Lauren Graham live nearby. Lauren remarked on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "In essence, (Dax) turned what some people might consider the front yard into a sizable driveway for all his cars. He travels on a motorcycle topless. You have to adore him. He resembles my brother."
Nick Jonas And Lance Bass
The Chelsea Mercantile Building is home to these two boy band sensations. This location serves as a haven for A-list celebs trying to dodge cameras with valet service, a roof deck, and a secret entrance to Whole Foods.