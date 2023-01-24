Not every celebrity is born with a silver spoon in their mouth — some had to work 9-to-5 every day. For a few famous people who got fired, losing a job helped them see their true potential. However, being sacked from a job doesn’t always lead to greener pastures. Sometimes, getting fired from a job can lead to some hardships, which can be hard to overlook.

We tend to overlook the journey of famous people who struggled in life and focus more on their accomplishments. If history has anything to say to us, historical figures that changed the world learned from their mistakes and decided to reach for higher ambitions. A great leader is born when he learns his mistake and utilizes it. Julius Caesar, one of the most famous people in history, was practically fired from his inherited position. Yet he stood up and is known today as one of the greatest conquerors the world has ever seen.

It is not uncommon to get fired — what is important is the way we react to it. We have compiled a list of some of the most successful people who got fired for various reasons. If the reason was shocking to you, be sure to upvote it. If you have more to share about the listed person, leave a comment below.