It’s written into human nature to be at least slightly curious about all sorts of morbid things. Now, when said morbid things are connected in any way with famous people, the curiosity is suddenly amped up, and we’re all just dying (pardon the pun) to learn about such things as their deaths - how, when, and what exactly happened. However, this need to know might also be associated with the fact that those certain celebrities meant a lot to us, and we just need to know what exactly happened to feel if not in control of the situation, then at least in the know. Anyway, the reasons for this inquiry may be known to you, but do read on to find our list of celebrity deaths and the stories behind them.

Of course, not all of these celebrity deaths are as morbidly exciting as the cases of the legendary Club 27, but you know, sometimes it’s even sadder to see relatively young people wasting away from cancer or dying because of flu complications. Makes you feel the fleetingness of life, doesn’t it? Naturally, there are also lots of cases of deaths from substance abuse, and sadly, it is still a huge part of showbiz. Shouldn’t we know better than that already and protect those people who entertain us and give their lives to public scrutiny? Let’s leave this an open question for now. Be that as it may, when you encounter celebrity deaths in the news, it’s always shocking and disquieting.

Disclaimer - before you scroll down any further, be sure that you know that this isn’t one of our fun articles. Here, you’ll see people you might’ve loved with their details of death (sans anything horrible, of course) listed next to their names. There are also some pretty recent celebrity deaths added to the list, so the wounds might still be fresh. Proceed with care.