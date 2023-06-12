Weddings are magical—wedding movies even more so! There’s something captivating about watching a couple on-screen overcoming the odds and finding their “happily ever after.” The best wedding movies can transport you into a world of romance, drama, belly laughs, and an emotional rollercoaster ride—all packed into one. 

So grab a fluffy pillow and some popcorn, because love is in the air! We’ve got a long list of famous wedding movies that will give you the feels. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a comedy aficionado, or simply looking for a breezy rom-com—we’ve got plenty of recommendations for you. These popular wedding movies will transport you into a world where dream weddings unfold, filled with fancy settings, breathtaking dresses, and fairy-tale romance. They will allow you to momentarily escape reality as you immerse yourself in the grand celebration of love.

Get ready because some difficult decisions are coming your way. We have recommendations of top wedding movies that feature bachelor parties full of hijinks, to adorable bride movies, where you can feast your eyes on opulent dresses. One weekend, but so many movies to choose from. Which one will you pick? We’ll leave that difficult decision to you. (Pro tip: if it stars Julia Roberts, you should definitely add it to your wedding movies list.)

We’ve compiled the original order of the best wedding movies based on what we believe are the top films. Now it’s entirely up to you to rearrange the list and put your favorite wedding movies in the prime spots or higher on the list! Also, if you see that some of your favorites are missing, let us know in the comments so we can add them to the list!

#1

Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids

2011 | 2 h 5 m | Directed by Paul Feig

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne
 
A group of mismatched bridesmaids embark on a hilarious and chaotic journey leading up to their friend’s wedding. From questionable dress fittings to disastrous bachelorette parties, this comedy delivers outrageously funny moments. One of the best bride movies out there.

#2

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

2008 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried
 
Sophie, a young bride-to-be, is determined to discover the identity of her father. Her quest leads her to invite three potential candidates from her mother’s past to her wedding, causing hilarious chaos and unexpected revelations. This feel-good film is a celebration of love, friendship, and the timeless music of ABBA.

#3

The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride

1987 | 1 h 38 m | Directed by Rob Reiner

Starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin
 
This fairytale is filled with adventure, pirates, and a love triangle. It’s a story of a farm girl, chosen to be the princess bride, but her heart lies elsewhere. She gets kidnapped by pirates and what follows is a tale of a funny yet touching love story.

#4

Ready Or Not

Ready Or Not

2019 | 1 h 35 m | Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Starring R. Christopher Murphy and Guy Busick
 
After being coerced into playing a terrible game by her strange new in-laws, a bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn. It has dark satire, horror, and action—not quite what you would expect in bride movies. But it will keep you peeled to the screen.

#5

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride

1991 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by Charles Shyer

Starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short
 
Father of the Bride always finds a mention in the list of top wedding movies. This delightful dramedy is a tale of a father coming to terms with the bittersweet emotions and anxiety of giving his daughter away.

#6

The Corpse Bride

The Corpse Bride

2005 | 1 h 17 m | Directed by Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson
 
There are two brides and one groom in this stop-motion animation. A shy groom finds himself accidentally married to a deceased young woman, and what follows is a tale of bittersweet wedding whimsy.

#7

The Sound Of Music

The Sound Of Music

1965 | 2 h 52 m | Directed by Robert Wise

Starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker
 
A young woman becomes a governess to 7 children of a widowed naval officer in 1930s Austria and fills their home with music, and love. Set against the backdrop of a war, this movie is a timeless classic and is on the must-watch list of all fans of good wedding movies.

#8

Meet The Parents

Meet The Parents

2000 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Jay Roach

Starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo
 
Ben Stiller plays an unambitious Chicago nurse in this comedy. He is eager to impress his girlfriend’s father and spends a chaotic weekend at her parents’ house. Watch to find out if he is able to win over her suspicious father.

#9

Melancholia

Melancholia

2011 | 2 h 15 m | Directed by Lars Von Trier

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg
 
Melancholia is an apocalypse drama. Justine (Kirsten Dunst in her best performance) reevaluates her life on her wedding day, even as a rogue planet is about to crash into Earth. It’s a beautiful movie, with stunning locations, and the cinematography screams originality. One of the top wedding movies that’ll make you really excited.

#10

The Philadelphia Story

The Philadelphia Story

1940 | 1 h 52 m | Directed by George Cukor

Starring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart
 
This classic movie stars heavyweights such as Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. It’s a sweet rom-com about a rich woman torn between her ex-husband and fiancé. This movie earned an Oscar for James Stewart’s performance.

#11

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

2002 | 1h 35m | Directed by Joel Zwick

Starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Michael Constantine
 
A shy Greek woman finds herself caught in a whirlwind of romance with a non-Greek man. She has to navigate the challenges of her loud, boisterous family. Cultures and traditions clash, which leads to heartfelt moments and belly laughs. This big fat Greek wedding will leave you saying “Opa!”

#12

Sense And Sensibility

Sense And Sensibility

1995 | 2 h 16 m | Directed by Ang Lee

Starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant
 
This Jane Austen adaptation will captivate you with its stunning costumes and incredible acting. This is among the top wedding movies that you can watch on repeat.

#13

Shrek

Shrek

2001 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Andrew Adamson

Starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
 
In this kid-friendly fairy tale, an ogre goes on a quest along with his donkey friend to rescue a princess. The animated fantasy movie culminates in a grand wedding with an unexpected twist. 

#14

The Graduate

The Graduate

1967 | 1 h 46 m | Directed by Mike Nichols

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross
 
A recent college graduate gets involved with an older woman and then falls in love with her daughter. See what happens when he crashes her wedding.

#15

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians

2018 | 2 h | Directed by Jon M. Chu

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh
 
New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. It features an over-the-top, luxury wedding that will give you major #weddinggoals.

#16

The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer

1998 | 1 h 36 m | Directed by Frank Coraci

Starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor
 
This feel-good romantic comedy is set in the ’80s. It follows a charismatic wedding singer who falls for a bride-to-be.

#17

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Four Weddings And A Funeral

1994 | 1 h 57 m | Directed by Mike Newell

Starring Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas
 
Charles (Hugh Grant) finds himself repeatedly stumbling upon a beautiful woman (Andy MacDowell) at weddings and, eventually, a funeral. She changes his perspective on life and romance. It’s an explosion of comedy.

#18

The Proposal

The Proposal

2009 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Anne Fletcher

Starring Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Betty White
 
In this romantic comedy, a pushy boss (Sandra Bullock) bribes her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to pretend they are engaged so she can keep her visa and avoid deportation to Canada.

#19

Coming To America

Coming To America

1988 | 1 h 57 m | Directed by John Landis

Starring Eddie Murphy, Garcelle Beauvais, James Earl Jones
 
A pampered African prince travels to Queens, New York, to find his soulmate in this uproarious romantic comedy.

#20

Monster-In-Law

Monster-In-Law

2005 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Robert Luketic

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda
 
In this lighthearted rom-com, Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) finally meets the perfect man. However, his mother (Jane Fonda) plots to destroy their relationship.

#21

The Five-Year Engagement

The Five-Year Engagement

2012 | 2 h 4 m | Directed by Nicholas Stoller

Starring Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Chris Pratt
 
Life keeps getting in the way whenever Tom (Jason Segel) and Violet (Emily Blunt) try to plan their wedding. Do they finally walk down the aisle after a 5-year engagement? It’s a great movie for anyone feeling frustrated with their wedding planning.

#22

Palm Springs

Palm Springs

2020 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Max Barbakow

Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons
 
This time-loop movie is a hidden gem. The refreshing screenplay follows two wedding guests who relive the same day over and over again. While one of them has accepted their fate, the other doesn’t give up until they find a solution. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by this intelligent film that blends science fiction with romance and comedy.

#23

About Time

About Time

2013 | 2 h 3 m | Directed by Richard Curtis

Starring Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy
 
This is a unique, time-jumping rom-com that culminates in a stunning wedding scene. One of the most famous wedding movies out there!

#24

Destination Wedding

Destination Wedding

2018 | 1 h 27 m | Directed by Victor Levin

Starring Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Keanu Reeves 
 
Two wedding guests bond over their cynicism about love and weddings. Realistic, clever, humorous, and a very sweet movie.

#25

Sabrina

Sabrina

1954 | 1 h 53 m | Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden
 
It’s a love triangle between Sabrina, a chauffeur’s daughter, and the wealthy Larrabee brothers. This 1954 classic has an all-star cast of Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, and William Holden.

#26

Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers

2005 | 1 h 59 m | Directed by David Dobkin

Starring Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams
 
Two best friends frequently crash weddings to take advantage of the romance in the air. But when one of them falls for the bride’s sister, their hilarious scheme takes an unexpected turn.

#27

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

2002 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Andy Tennant

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Lucas
 
This good ol’ Southern gem is the perfect pick for fans of good wedding movies. The movie is a heartwarming tale of love finding its way home.

#28

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding

1997 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by P.J. Hogan

Starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz
 
This one is a modern classic among popular wedding movies! My Best Friend’s Wedding will take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, tears, and unexpected twists. It explores the complexities of friendship, love, and the bittersweet reality that sometimes the best endings aren’t the ones we had planned.

#29

Love Actually

Love Actually

2003 | 2 h 15 m | Directed by Richard Curtis

Starring Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson
 
Love Actually blends the best things together—the holiday season, Christmas, snow, romance, and the beautiful city of London. It tells the story of different couples dealing with their love lives.

#30

27 Dresses

27 Dresses

2008 | 1 h 51 m | Directed by Anne Fletcher

Starring Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman
 
Jane, a perpetually single woman, is always a bridesmaid, but never a bride. 27 Dresses is a refreshing take on love, filled with hilarious mishaps, and a touch of self-discovery.

#31

Three Men And A Little Lady

Three Men And A Little Lady

1990 | 1 h 44 m | Directed by Emile Ardolino

Starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson
 
This sequel to Three Men and a Baby is set around a wedding. The baby has grown up to be a 5-year-old little lady who moves to London with her mother. Her three stepfathers follow her there to be close to her. Family comes in all shapes and sizes in this heartwarming comedy.

#32

Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding

1951 | 1 h 33 m | Directed by Stanley Donen

Starring Fred Astaire, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford
 
This iconic 1951 film follows two siblings who arrive in England to perform at the Royal Wedding. Along the way, they find love. It features Fred Astaire’s famous dance routine where he appears to be dancing on the ceilings and walls. Worth a watch, especially because of that flawless dance!

#33

Emma (1996)

Emma (1996)

1996 | 2 h | Directed by Douglas McGrath

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, James Cosmo, Greta Scacchi
 
Emma (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a matchmaker in 19th-century England but still hasn’t found her own match. This is another Jane Austen classic that deserves a place on your must-watch wedding movies list.

#34

The Hangover

The Hangover

2009 | 1 h 40 m | Directed by Todd Phillips

Starring Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha
 
This comedy gold is about a bachelor party gone wrong. Three groomsmen wake up after a night of partying only to realize that the groom is missing and they have no recollection of what happened the previous night.

#35

Bride Wars

Bride Wars

2009 | 1 h 29 m | Directed by Gary Winick

Starring Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Candice Bergen
 
Two best friends are getting married on the same date, at the same venue. The friendship turns into a war of one-upping each other in the quest to plan the perfect wedding.

#36

The Sweetest Thing

The Sweetest Thing

2002 | 1 h 24 m | Directed by Roger Kumble

Starring Cameron Diaz, Thomas Jane, Christina Applegate
 
Christina Walters (Cameron Diaz) sets off on a trip with her friend after she stumbles upon Mr. Right. This one is an underrated gem!

#37

Ali's Wedding

Ali's Wedding

2017 | 1 h 50 m | Directed by Jeffrey Walker

Starring Osamah Sami, Don Hany, Helena Sawires
 
A Muslim preacher’s son finds himself in the unfortunate position of having to choose between fighting for his true love or agreeing to an arranged marriage after telling a careless lie. This indie film has a great mix of love, comedy, and culture clash.

#38

The Farewell

The Farewell

2019 | 1 h 40 m | Directed by Lulu Wang

Starring Awkwafina, Shuzhen Zhao, X Mayo
 
This is a heartfelt movie about a family reunion and bidding farewell to a loved one who has very little time left to live. Awkwafina plays the finest role of her career in this film.

#39

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

2005 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Clare Kilner

Starring Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Davenport
 
Perpetually single Kat (Debra Messing) pays someone to pose as her boyfriend at her sister’s wedding. Along the way, they catch feelings for each other. It’s a sweet film that will make you smile. It’s for every woman who has dreamed of a Cinderella-like happy ending.

#40

American Wedding

American Wedding

2003 | 1 h 36 m | Directed by Jesse Dylan

Starring Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs, and Seann William Scott
 
A really funny sequel to American Pie! Jim and Michelle are finally getting married and their friend Stifler plans an epic bachelor party. This movie is a riot that’ll have you laughing non-stop.

#41

Licence To Wed

Licence To Wed

2007 | 1 h 31 m | Directed by Ken Kwapis

Starring Robin Williams, Mandy Moore, John Krasinski
 
A reverend tests an engaged couple’s suitability for marriage in his church by having them endure a demanding marriage preparation course. If you like romantic comedies, you won't want to leave this one out.

#42

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

2004 | 1 h 53 m | Directed by Garry Marshall

Starring Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Chris Pine
 
In this sequel, Princess Mia is being prepared for an arranged nuptial with an English suitor. She is given a deadline of 30 days to get married so she can inherit the throne. A fun, lighthearted comedy to watch with your friends.

#43

Rough Night

Rough Night

2017 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Lucia Aniello 

Starring Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Scarlett Johansson
 
A group of friends head to Miami for an alcohol-fueled bachelorette party. Things take a hilarious turn when they realize they may have killed someone.

#44

What Happens In Vegas

What Happens In Vegas

2008 | 1 h 39 m | Directed by Tom Vaughan

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Cameron Diaz
 
Two strangers spend an alcohol-fueled night partying in Vegas. They wake up and realize two life-changing events happened overnight—they got married and won a large sum of money in a casino. Now they must pretend to be a loving couple to claim the money.

#45

Runaway Bride

Runaway Bride

1999 | 1 h 56 m | Directed by Garry Marshall
 
Starring Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack
 
Julia Roberts and Richard Gere share sizzling chemistry in this romantic comedy about a bride who always gets cold feet at the altar. Runaway Bride will have you rooting for second chances at love.

#46

Our Family Wedding

Our Family Wedding

2010 | 1 h 43 m | Directed by Rick Famuyiwa

Starring America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia
 
Our Family Wedding is a heartwarming comedy that blends cultures, traditions, and the chaos that comes with merging families. America Ferrera and Forest Whitaker come together in this breezy comedy that shows the power of love can bring people together.

#47

Monsoon Wedding

Monsoon Wedding

2001 | 1 h 54 m | Directed by Mira Nair

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah
 
Monsoon Wedding is on the list of every fan of famous wedding movies, especially because it shows the rich culture and vibrant colors of Indian weddings. The story is set in Delhi, where a big, fat wedding is being planned. The celebration is full of family drama, lots of music, romance, comedy, and the rains threatening to derail the entire wedding event.

#48

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Planner

2001 | 1 h 43 m | Directed by Adam Shankman

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras
 
Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez), a San Francisco-based wedding planner, falls in love with the groom (Matthew McConaughey). She struggles with her emotions as she helps him prepare for his wedding. This is a perfect wedding rom-com to watch with your friends.

#49

Bachelorette

Bachelorette

2012 | 1 h 27 m | Directed by Leslye Headland

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan
 
This movie is full of funny hijinks. Three bridesmaids end up ruining the bride’s gown a night before the wedding. They run around all over town trying to get the dress repaired. A lighthearted comedy that will make you go “aaaw."

#50

Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

1993 | 1 h 51 m | Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Keanu Reeves, Emma Thompson
 
Based on Shakespeare’s play, the entire plot is “much ado about nothing”! This mild and merry movie focuses on a couple who try to stir up drama and set up their friends. It’s a breezy film that you can watch over a weekend.

#51

Made Of Honour

Made Of Honour

2008 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Paul Weiland

Starring Kevin McKidd, Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan
 
This is similar to My Best Friend’s Wedding and equally entertaining. Tom is the “maid of honor” at his friend Hannah’s wedding. He realizes he is in love with her and tries to sabotage the nuptials. Will he succeed? Watch this feel-good comedy to find out.

#52

Guess Who

Guess Who

2005 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Starring Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Saldana
 
Theresa (Zoe Saldana) introduces her boyfriend Simon (Ashton Kutcher) to her parents. They are upset when they see that he belongs to a different race. This creates hilarious tension as the parents hesitate to accept Simon.

#53

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates

2016 | 1 h 38 m | Directed by Jake Szymanski

Starring Adam Devine, Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron
 
Two brothers post an ad to find dates for their younger sister’s Hawaiian wedding. They end up with dates, who take them on a wild adventure. This movie will have you laughing throughout. All lead stars have impeccable comic timing. 

#54

I Love You, Man

I Love You, Man

2009 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by John Hamburg

Starring Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, Rashida Jones
 
This bro-mantic comedy is about a groom in search of a best man for his wedding. But just as he finds a new BFF, it starts putting a strain on his relationship with his fiancée. Do they all live happily ever after? Watch this playful comedy to find out.

