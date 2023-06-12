Weddings are magical—wedding movies even more so! There’s something captivating about watching a couple on-screen overcoming the odds and finding their “happily ever after.” The best wedding movies can transport you into a world of romance, drama, belly laughs, and an emotional rollercoaster ride—all packed into one.

So grab a fluffy pillow and some popcorn, because love is in the air! We’ve got a long list of famous wedding movies that will give you the feels. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a comedy aficionado, or simply looking for a breezy rom-com—we’ve got plenty of recommendations for you. These popular wedding movies will transport you into a world where dream weddings unfold, filled with fancy settings, breathtaking dresses, and fairy-tale romance. They will allow you to momentarily escape reality as you immerse yourself in the grand celebration of love.

Get ready because some difficult decisions are coming your way. We have recommendations of top wedding movies that feature bachelor parties full of hijinks, to adorable bride movies, where you can feast your eyes on opulent dresses. One weekend, but so many movies to choose from. Which one will you pick? We’ll leave that difficult decision to you. (Pro tip: if it stars Julia Roberts, you should definitely add it to your wedding movies list.)

We’ve compiled the original order of the best wedding movies based on what we believe are the top films. Now it’s entirely up to you to rearrange the list and put your favorite wedding movies in the prime spots or higher on the list! Also, if you see that some of your favorites are missing, let us know in the comments so we can add them to the list!