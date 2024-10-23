ADVERTISEMENT

After spending 200 days bringing each piece to life, I'm excited to share The Parrot Project, my latest series of hand-cut and hand-painted miniature paper artworks. This collection captures the vibrant beauty and lively personalities of parrots, from the stunning blues and bright reds of macaws to the forest greens of kakapo. Each bird has been carefully crafted to reflect the bold, playful nature that makes them so remarkable, with every feather and colour brought to life in vivid detail.

This project is especially meaningful to me because it combines my passion for art with my dedication to wildlife conservation. I’m donating 10% of all sales from the series to parrot conservation efforts, so each piece not only adds a splash of color to your space but also helps protect these incredible creatures for future generations. Through The Parrot Project, I hope to celebrate the beauty of parrots while making a positive impact on their preservation.

More info: thepaperarkstore.com