After spending 200 days bringing each piece to life, I'm excited to share The Parrot Project, my latest series of hand-cut and hand-painted miniature paper artworks. This collection captures the vibrant beauty and lively personalities of parrots, from the stunning blues and bright reds of macaws to the forest greens of kakapo. Each bird has been carefully crafted to reflect the bold, playful nature that makes them so remarkable, with every feather and colour brought to life in vivid detail.

This project is especially meaningful to me because it combines my passion for art with my dedication to wildlife conservation. I’m donating 10% of all sales from the series to parrot conservation efforts, so each piece not only adds a splash of color to your space but also helps protect these incredible creatures for future generations. Through The Parrot Project, I hope to celebrate the beauty of parrots while making a positive impact on their preservation.

More info: thepaperarkstore.com

#1

Kākāpō

Venus Bird
#2

Cockatiel

Venus Bird
#3

Spix Macaw

Venus Bird
#4

Budgie

Venus Bird
#5

Malabar Parakeet

Venus Bird
#6

Kaka

Venus Bird
#7

Yellow-Crowned Amazon And Red-Crowned Amazon

Venus Bird
#8

Scarlet Macaw

Venus Bird
#9

Red Fan Parrot

Venus Bird
#10

Swift Parrot

Venus Bird
#11

Sun Parakeet

Venus Bird
#12

Rainbow Lorikeet

Venus Bird
#13

Vernal Hanging Parrot

Venus Bird
#14

Australian King Parrot Couple

Venus Bird
#15

Galah Cockatoo

Venus Bird
#16

Palm Cockatoo

Venus Bird
#17

Major Mitchell Cockatoo

Venus Bird
#18

Eastern Rosella

Venus Bird
#19

Hooded Parrot Couple

Venus Bird
#20

Blue And Yellow Macaw

Venus Bird
#21

Cuban Amazon

Venus Bird
#22

African Grey Parrot

Venus Bird
#23

Imperial Amazon With Green-Throated Carib

Venus Bird
#24

Double-Eyed Fig Parrot

Venus Bird
#25

Fischer’s Lovebirds

Venus Bird
#26

Mulga Parrot

Venus Bird
#27

Lesser Vasa Parrot

Venus Bird
#28

Plum-Headed Parakeet

Venus Bird
#29

Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo Couple

Venus Bird
#30

Varied Lorikeet

Venus Bird
#31

Yellow-Tailed Black Cockatoo

Venus Bird
#32

Kea

Venus Bird
#33

Regent Parrot

Venus Bird
#34

Vulturine Parrot

Venus Bird
#35

Military Macaw

Venus Bird
#36

Burrowing Parrot

Venus Bird
#37

Bourke’s Parrot

Venus Bird
#38

Hyacinth Macaw

Venus Bird
#39

Rose-Ringed Parakeet

Venus Bird
#40

Flock Of Pygmy Parrots

Venus Bird
