ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber has been swept up in the fallout surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent arrest, as old videos of the two spending time together resurfaced.

Fans expressed concern about what the then-rising teen star might have been exposed to while being the protégé of the hip hop music mogul, who at the time was a dominant force in the music and entertainment industry.

Highlights Old videos of Justin Bieber with Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced after Diddy's arrest.

Fans are concerned about what Justin might have been exposed to while under Diddy's influence.

The music mogul currently faces charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force.

Some social media users urged the young singer to speak out about Diddy's influence on his career.

Diddy was taken into custody this week and has since entered a not guilty plea for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Social media users have been asking Justin Bieber to speak up about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ influence on his early career

Share icon

Image credits: Larry Marano / Getty Images

The renewed focus on the “Last Night” rapper has sparked fresh scrutiny of his past relationships, including those with young stars like Justin. The two had also recently collaborated for a song on Diddy’s latest album released last year.

Fans and the public alike are questioning whether the young star’s close association with Diddy during his early career may have exposed him to an environment far more dangerous than it appeared at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Old videos of the then-rising star spending time with Diddy have emerged in the wake of the rap mogul’s recent arrest

A video of P. Diddy & ‘The Game’ giving Justin Bieber drinks is going viral. People believe Justin was drugged and raped multiple times at this party. pic.twitter.com/P9W4L2xKp0 — Bearded Priest (@BeardedPriest1) September 18, 2024

The “Sorry” singer, who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Hailey Bieber, has been silent on social media for the past couple of weeks. Nevertheless, fans have posted comments on his old posts related to Diddy’s arrest.

“Diddy arested👏👏👏,” one said while another said “It’s your opportunity to speak.”

Several fans assured him that he could be at peace now that Diddy has been charged while others urged him to testify against the accused rapper.

“He got the charges bro, I hope you can live this life fully now. Xoxo,” one wrote while another said, “P Diddy is off the streets. Hope you’re at peace.”

“Diddy is finally caught you can rest,” read one recent comment on Justin’s social media post while another said, “Hope you testify against Diddy”

🚨AWKWARD MOMENT: Remember when Diddy had 15-year-old Justin Bieber spend 48 hours with him? “For the next 48 hours, we’re going to go wild, buck wild crazy,” Diddy said. When he asked Justin what he wanted to do, Bieber replied, “Let’s go get some girls.” Diddy gave him a… pic.twitter.com/XYDg53KhaS — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@SirMaejorATL) September 18, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The first time Justin Bieber met Diddy when Usher, who had custody of 14 year old Justin passed him to Diddy for a week end. He has no idea what’s about to happen. pic.twitter.com/a5QHH7hmc8 — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) September 19, 2024

Another said, “SPILL THE BEANS ABOUT THE INDUSTRY.”

“Please save the other victims 🤍🤍 please speak up please,” one urged.

Several videos of a teenage Justin enjoying the high life under Diddy’s wing have also resurfaced, indicating the disgraced rapper’s influence over the Canadian-born singer’s career.

“Some are now questioning whether Justin Bieber might have been a victim of grooming and sexual abuse,” Sir Maejor wrote on X. “With growing rumors online, many are wondering whether Bieber has been contacted by federal authorities and if he will cooperate in the ongoing investigation and potential criminal proceedings.”

Some netizens believe the disgraced rapper was patting Justin down and checking for a wire in the following video

🚨 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen patting down Justin Bieber, allegedly checking for a wire, following federal raids on his Miami and New York properties. Old videos of Justin Bieber and Sean Combs are resurfacing, sparking renewed speculation about Bieber’s past… pic.twitter.com/zF8li4zTEC — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@SirMaejorATL) September 18, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

P Diddy Had 15 Year Old Justin Bieber Stuttering When He Pressed Him For Not Wanting To “Hanging Out” With Him Anymore. Diddy Was 41 In His Video pic.twitter.com/n84kVHzbQh — STREET MEDIA TV  (@streetmediatv) February 29, 2024

At just 13 years old, Justin was famously discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun, setting the stage for his meteoric rise in the music world.

Shortly after, he was guided by R&B icon Usher, who helped shape his early career.

The “STAY” singer’s connection with Diddy began around the time he turned 15.

As more videos and rumors circulate, there’s growing speculation about whether the “Baby” singer will cooperate with authorities in their investigation into Diddy’s alleged criminal activities

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING. We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

The Bad Boy Records founder stepped in as a mentor of sorts, and the two were frequently spotted working together in recording studios.

In a surprising turn, Diddy featured Justin on his 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid, where he lent his vocals to the track “Moments.”

ADVERTISEMENT