Justin Bieber Posts Photo In Tears, Sparking Concern From Fans

Justin Bieber drew concerns after sharing some emotional selfies where he exposed his tearful face amid rumors of marital troubles with his wife, Hailey Bieber, despite her attempts to downplay speculation.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (April 28), Justin posted a carousel of photographs depicting different moments of his life lately, including snaps from his surprise appearance at Coachella, where he performed during Tems’ set, as per the Daily Mail.

Other pictures showcased the Baby hitmaker hanging out on the beach and even a cheeky close-up of weed placed in a grinder.

Justin Bieber’s emotional selfies sparked concern as his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly downplayed worries

Nevertheless, Justin’s selfies where he was visibly crying caught Beliebers off guard, as a person commented: “What happened? Don’t cry. Jesus and I love you so much.”

Another fan questioned: “Is it a sign?”

Someone else penned: “I hope you are doing okay, I hate to see tears running down your face.”

“Are you okay bro ?” an Instagram user asked.

An additional individual chimed in: “Justin, we are here for you brother.”

Some hinted at rumors of a breakup between Justin and Hailey, as a commenter shared a gif of Selena Gomez, the singer’s ex.

Another person commented: “Bro I guess u still need @selenagomez she is yo safe place.”

Speculation about marital issues surfaced when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, asked for prayers for the couple.

Justin shared two selfies of him crying, as featured in his latest Instagram photo dump

Last month, the 57-year-old Usual Suspects star re-posted a video from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, that showed the 30-year-old popstar playing the guitar and singing along to I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.

The video’s caption read: “Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord.”

Victor added in the caption that his wife, Eileen Marx, and Hailey’s mom, Kennya Baldwin, “often pray together” for the couple.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he wrote.

However, the concerns might’ve been unnecessary, as Hailey commented on her husband’s Instagram photo dump: “a pretty crier,” followed by a smiling crying emoji.

The 27-year-old Rhode skincare founder has previously expressed discontent with her father interfering with her private life.

Sources close to the model told TMZ that Hailey was reportedly “pissed” at Stephen for urging the public to pray for her and Justin.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot on September 30, 2019

According to the outlet, the young couple was, at the time, going through a “private” family matter, which Stephen knew about.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot on September 30, 2019, at the Hotel Montage in South Carolina, USA.

Bored Panda has contacted Justin and Hailey’s respective representatives for comment.

“This guy has been through more than we ever will know,” a reader commented

