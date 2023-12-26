ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities often spark collective admiration which in turn forms fandoms.

This fandom is often described as a subculture composed of fans who often share a feeling of camaraderie with others who share a common admiration for someone or a special interest.

In popular culture, groups of fans often create names that distinguish them from other fan communities.

These names sometimes become popularized on a great scale, with singers, music groups, films, authors, television shows, books, games, sports teams, and actors playing along with their admirers.

Some fandoms have been particularly creative when coming up with a name for their group. Bored Panda takes a look at 18 of the best fandom names.