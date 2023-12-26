ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities often spark collective admiration which in turn forms fandoms. 

This fandom is often described as a subculture composed of fans who often share a feeling of camaraderie with others who share a common admiration for someone or a special interest.

In popular culture, groups of fans often create names that distinguish them from other fan communities.

These names sometimes become popularized on a great scale, with singers, music groups, films, authors, television shows, books, games, sports teams, and actors playing along with their admirers.

Some fandoms have been particularly creative when coming up with a name for their group. Bored Panda takes a look at 18 of the best fandom names.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Beyonce - Beyhive

Beyonce - Beyhive

Beyoncé's fans are reportedly called the Beyhive because the term Beyhive is a play on words, combining Beyoncé's name with the word hive to symbolize her loyal and dedicated fan base.

The singer is also often nicknamed “Queen Bee”, which further explains the whole play on “hive”.

beyonce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Green Day - Idiots

Green Day - Idiots

Green Day’s fandom name was inspired by their seventh studio album, American Idiot, which was released on September 21, 2004.

They subsequently formed Idiot Nation, which is the official fan club of Green Day.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Kesha - Animals

Kesha - Animals

Animals is the term used to describe fans of Kesha. They are named after her debut studio album, Animal, released in 2010.

kesha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting fact: She voiced a character named "Queen Bee" in Helluva Boss

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Ice Spice - Munchkins

Ice Spice - Munchkins

Ice Spice’s fans came up with the name Munchkins from her 2022 song Munch.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ Donuts released an Ice Spice Pumpkin Spice drink, capitalizing on the fact that her fans call themselves Munchkins.

icespice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Mariah Carey - Lambs

Mariah Carey - Lambs

The Lambily is what Mariah calls her fans together as a group. The name is a combination of “lamb” and “family”, which means a group of Mariah fans or what she calls her fans as a group in total.

The music superstar has been pet-naming them Lambs since the early 1990s.

mariahcarey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Megan Thee Stallion - Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion - Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion refers to her fans as "hotties" and has credited her hyperactive fan base for her early success.

theestallion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Neil Young - Rusties

Neil Young - Rusties

Rusties are reportedly the largest and longest-running Neil Young fan community on the internet, with over 25 years of worldwide “Rustification”.

The term derives from the Canadian American singer-songwriter and the American band Crazy Horse’s album, Rust Never Sleeps.

Neil Young Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nicki Minaj - Barbz

Nicki Minaj - Barbz

Nicki Minaj refers to her fans as "Barbz" or "Barbiez," which is a play on the word "Barbie," reflecting on one of her personas and styles she has depicted in songs.

nickiminaj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Wiz Khalifa - Taylors

Wiz Khalifa - Taylors

The Taylor Gang was originally coined in 2006 to refer to "Taylors" who are supporters of Wiz Khalifa.

Taylor Gang Ent. was co-founded in 2008 by Khalifa, a record label named after the rapper's alma mater, Taylor Allderdice High School, as well as his affinity for Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers and Taylor Mitchell.

wizkhalifa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Eminem - Stans

Eminem - Stans

A handful of Eminem fans call themselves Stans. The term refers to Eminem’s song “Stan”, which ironically depicts a fan who has gone too far into idolizing the rapper.

eminem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Out of curisosity: Is that also the reason why extreme fans of somebody are called "Stans" in modern lingo overall?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Justin Bieber - Beliebers

Justin Bieber - Beliebers

Beliebers are what devotees of Justin Bieber have called themselves since at least 2009. The fandom’s name is a combination of the word “Believe” and the pop star's surname.

The existence of the fandom is a result of the internet, dating back to the Canadian singer's early YouTube videos. 

In 2013, Justin infamously said that Anne Frank “would’ve been a Belieber” after visiting the Franks’ House in Amsterdam.

justinbieber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Lady Gaga - Little Monsters

Lady Gaga - Little Monsters

Little Monsters is the term used to describe any Lady Gaga fans and originated while the singer was working on her second album, the Fame Monster.

During the summer of 2009, she reportedly first started to use the name during her live performances to refer to her fans.

ladygaga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
scuds03label avatar
MP
MP
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow she looks different / good with her lip fillers. Shes always been gorgeous either way.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Lizzo - Lizzbians

Lizzo - Lizzbians

Lizzo fans call themselves Lizzbians, a name that the Truth Hurts singer gave her followers in 2019. The term refers to the singer’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

lizzobeeating Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Aerosmith - Blue Army

Aerosmith - Blue Army

Aerosmith's loyal fanbase was named the Blue Army by the band around 1975.

"Blue" referred to the blue denim jeans and jean jackets as well as the blue-collar demographic of their fans.

"Army" referred to their loyalty, youthfulness, and tough demeanor.

aerosmith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Melanie Martinez - Cry Babies

Melanie Martinez - Cry Babies

Around June 2014, Melanie Martinez's fans reportedly started calling themselves Crybabies, a clear reference to the singer-songwriter’s debut studio album. 

Melanie has stated in the past that she sees her fans as her friends instead of a fanbase who have a name, but she reportedly has accepted the name.

melanie martinez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Ashnikko - Demidevils

Ashnikko - Demidevils

Ashnikko’s Demidevils emerged from her debut mixtape of the same name released on January 15, 2021.

The mixtape was preceded by five singles, Cry featuring Grimes, Daisy, Deal With It featuring Kelis, Drunk with My Friends, and Slumber Party featuring Princess Nokia.

ashnikko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ariana Grande - Arianators

Ariana Grande - Arianators

Ariana Grande’s group of fans was originally called The Ariana Army, then Tiny Elephants, before the fanbase name slowly became The Loves, which never caught on.

Eventually, the fans gave themselves the name Arianators, which spread and was accepted by the pop star herself, becoming the official name.

arianagrande Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meghan Trainor - Megatronz

Meghan Trainor - Megatronz

Meghan Trainor's fanbase is collectively identified as Megatronz. The origin of its name isn’t well known.

meghantrainor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!