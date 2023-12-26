“Idiots,” “Munchkins,” And 16 Other Incredibly Creative Celeb Fandom Names
Celebrities often spark collective admiration which in turn forms fandoms.
This fandom is often described as a subculture composed of fans who often share a feeling of camaraderie with others who share a common admiration for someone or a special interest.
In popular culture, groups of fans often create names that distinguish them from other fan communities.
These names sometimes become popularized on a great scale, with singers, music groups, films, authors, television shows, books, games, sports teams, and actors playing along with their admirers.
Some fandoms have been particularly creative when coming up with a name for their group. Bored Panda takes a look at 18 of the best fandom names.
Beyonce - Beyhive
Beyoncé's fans are reportedly called the Beyhive because the term Beyhive is a play on words, combining Beyoncé's name with the word hive to symbolize her loyal and dedicated fan base.
The singer is also often nicknamed “Queen Bee”, which further explains the whole play on “hive”.
Green Day - Idiots
Green Day’s fandom name was inspired by their seventh studio album, American Idiot, which was released on September 21, 2004.
They subsequently formed Idiot Nation, which is the official fan club of Green Day.
Kesha - Animals
Animals is the term used to describe fans of Kesha. They are named after her debut studio album, Animal, released in 2010.
Interesting fact: She voiced a character named "Queen Bee" in Helluva Boss
Ice Spice - Munchkins
Ice Spice’s fans came up with the name Munchkins from her 2022 song Munch.
Earlier this year, Dunkin’ Donuts released an Ice Spice Pumpkin Spice drink, capitalizing on the fact that her fans call themselves Munchkins.
Mariah Carey - Lambs
The Lambily is what Mariah calls her fans together as a group. The name is a combination of “lamb” and “family”, which means a group of Mariah fans or what she calls her fans as a group in total.
The music superstar has been pet-naming them Lambs since the early 1990s.
Megan Thee Stallion - Hotties
Megan Thee Stallion refers to her fans as "hotties" and has credited her hyperactive fan base for her early success.
Neil Young - Rusties
Rusties are reportedly the largest and longest-running Neil Young fan community on the internet, with over 25 years of worldwide “Rustification”.
The term derives from the Canadian American singer-songwriter and the American band Crazy Horse’s album, Rust Never Sleeps.
Nicki Minaj - Barbz
Nicki Minaj refers to her fans as "Barbz" or "Barbiez," which is a play on the word "Barbie," reflecting on one of her personas and styles she has depicted in songs.
Wiz Khalifa - Taylors
The Taylor Gang was originally coined in 2006 to refer to "Taylors" who are supporters of Wiz Khalifa.
Taylor Gang Ent. was co-founded in 2008 by Khalifa, a record label named after the rapper's alma mater, Taylor Allderdice High School, as well as his affinity for Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers and Taylor Mitchell.
Eminem - Stans
A handful of Eminem fans call themselves Stans. The term refers to Eminem’s song “Stan”, which ironically depicts a fan who has gone too far into idolizing the rapper.
Out of curisosity: Is that also the reason why extreme fans of somebody are called "Stans" in modern lingo overall?
Justin Bieber - Beliebers
Beliebers are what devotees of Justin Bieber have called themselves since at least 2009. The fandom’s name is a combination of the word “Believe” and the pop star's surname.
The existence of the fandom is a result of the internet, dating back to the Canadian singer's early YouTube videos.
In 2013, Justin infamously said that Anne Frank “would’ve been a Belieber” after visiting the Franks’ House in Amsterdam.
Lady Gaga - Little Monsters
Little Monsters is the term used to describe any Lady Gaga fans and originated while the singer was working on her second album, the Fame Monster.
During the summer of 2009, she reportedly first started to use the name during her live performances to refer to her fans.
Lizzo - Lizzbians
Lizzo fans call themselves Lizzbians, a name that the Truth Hurts singer gave her followers in 2019. The term refers to the singer’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Aerosmith - Blue Army
Aerosmith's loyal fanbase was named the Blue Army by the band around 1975.
"Blue" referred to the blue denim jeans and jean jackets as well as the blue-collar demographic of their fans.
"Army" referred to their loyalty, youthfulness, and tough demeanor.
Melanie Martinez - Cry Babies
Around June 2014, Melanie Martinez's fans reportedly started calling themselves Crybabies, a clear reference to the singer-songwriter’s debut studio album.
Melanie has stated in the past that she sees her fans as her friends instead of a fanbase who have a name, but she reportedly has accepted the name.
Ashnikko - Demidevils
Ashnikko’s Demidevils emerged from her debut mixtape of the same name released on January 15, 2021.
The mixtape was preceded by five singles, Cry featuring Grimes, Daisy, Deal With It featuring Kelis, Drunk with My Friends, and Slumber Party featuring Princess Nokia.
Ariana Grande - Arianators
Ariana Grande’s group of fans was originally called The Ariana Army, then Tiny Elephants, before the fanbase name slowly became The Loves, which never caught on.
Eventually, the fans gave themselves the name Arianators, which spread and was accepted by the pop star herself, becoming the official name.
Meghan Trainor - Megatronz
Meghan Trainor's fanbase is collectively identified as Megatronz. The origin of its name isn’t well known.
