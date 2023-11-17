ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg is especially notable for two things: being an iconic rapper, and his enthusiastic cannabis smoking.

In recent news, the 52-year-old music star has dropped one of his two favorite activities, and luckily for his fans, it isn’t his rap career.

Taking to his Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Thursday (November 16), the Next Episode rapper announced in a stupefying post that he had given up smoking.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, didn’t state what specific type of smoking he was quitting, but one could assume he was referring to weed, a substance he has been famously consuming for most of his 30-year career.

Snoop Dogg officially announced that he was quitting smoking, prompting worries from fans

Image credits: snoopdogg

He arrived at his decision “after much consideration and conversation with my family”

The hip-hop star wrote on Instagram and X: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop’s announcement has yet to be confirmed, as we can’t verify whether his statement is a joke or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SnoopDogg

Nevertheless, some of the rapper’s fans have reacted in worry, as some speculated the Grammy-award-winning artist might’ve been struggling with his health, prompting him to quit smoking.

“He’s moving to edibles, letting his lungs rest a little, eat up champ,” a person wrote on X.

On Instagram, someone wrote: “I had a pulmonary embolism last year and had to give up smoking as well; so more edibles for Edible Dee it is; but I know how hard this transition is especially for someone like you.”

“Take all the time you need.”

Renegade Piranha, Snoop Dogg’s professional joint roller, might be left jobless now

Image credits: Yarmacrazy

According to the American Addiction Centers, long-term smoking of marijuana can irritate the respiratory tract—including the throat and lungs. As a result, frequent use over a prolonged period increases the risk of problems such as cough, chronic bronchitis, increased risk and frequency of pneumonia, and other lung illnesses.

Amongst a range of other undesirable effects initiated by long-term cannabis smoking, one might have severe cyclic nausea and vomiting, as well as various psychiatric disorders.

As a result of certain individuals developing a marijuana addiction, one might also experience withdrawals when quitting, which can lead to irritability, mood changes, sleeping difficulties, and decreased appetite.



ADVERTISEMENT

“The firs time I got high was in the seventies, with one of my uncles. I was about eight or nine years old,” the rapper revealed in 2008

Image credits: snoopdogg

Snoop and the promotion of marijuana have gone hand in hand for many years, and he has referenced his weed consumption throughout many of his hit songs and music videos.

With such a prevalent use of the psychoactive plant, the music artist had publicly hired Renegade Piranha, his own personal joint roller.

Unfortunately for the professional weed connoisseur, it would appear that she is now jobless.

Appearing on The Review podcast with Yarmacrazy, Renegade recalled: “I knew a girl that knew the grow that was dealing using Snoop’s Premium Nutrients, which is a brand he has of really amazing premium nutrients for you to grow really amazing… premium things with.

“So they were looking for someone to roll up for him, versus them just gifting him all the tree, and the girl – I guess – told these people, like, ‘Yo, I know this chick. She rolls the best blunts. You guys should have her do it’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Renegade went on to reveal that Snoop paid her “somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year”, along with perks like “free weed” and “all paid expenses”.

Snoop Dogg fans expressed concern about the rapper’s unexpected decision

ADVERTISEMENT