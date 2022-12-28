Celebrity relationships can be tough to keep track of, but one thing's for sure: 2022 has been a year full of romance, drama, and headline-worthy love stories. From surprise engagements and secret weddings to high-profile breakups and love triangles, this year has been a wild ride for some of our favorite stars.

But through it all, some famous couples have managed to steal the spotlight and capture our hearts with their sweet social media posts, red-carpet appearances, and PDA-filled vacations. Whether they've been together for decades or are just starting out, some celebrity couples have proved that love and passion are always alive and well in the entertainment industry. From iconic couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently got all the attention following their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the love scene has been juicy lately. Some pairs gave us major relationship goals, while others ended up shattering our hopes.

So scroll down and get ready to swoon over the best celebrity couples that stole the spotlight in 2022. From A-list actors and music sensations to reality stars and social media influencers, these lovebirds have us believing in happily ever after — at least, those who lasted.