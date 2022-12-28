Celebrity relationships can be tough to keep track of, but one thing's for sure: 2022 has been a year full of romance, drama, and headline-worthy love stories. From surprise engagements and secret weddings to high-profile breakups and love triangles, this year has been a wild ride for some of our favorite stars.

But through it all, some famous couples have managed to steal the spotlight and capture our hearts with their sweet social media posts, red-carpet appearances, and PDA-filled vacations. Whether they've been together for decades or are just starting out, some celebrity couples have proved that love and passion are always alive and well in the entertainment industry. From iconic couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently got all the attention following their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the love scene has been juicy lately. Some pairs gave us major relationship goals, while others ended up shattering our hopes.

So scroll down and get ready to swoon over the best celebrity couples that stole the spotlight in 2022. From A-list actors and music sensations to reality stars and social media influencers, these lovebirds have us believing in happily ever after — at least, those who lasted.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama

barackobama Report

18points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss them so much!

3
3points
reply
#2

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds

vancityreynolds Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Tom Holland And Zendaya

Tom Holland And Zendaya

zendaya Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Prince William And Kate Middleton

Prince William And Kate Middleton

Mike Report

12points
POST
#5

Emily Blunt And John Krasinski

Emily Blunt And John Krasinski

johnkrasinski Report

12points
POST
#6

Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell

kristenanniebell Report

11points
POST
#7

Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka

nph Report

11points
POST
#8

Elton John And David Furnish

Elton John And David Furnish

davidfurnish Report

11points
POST
#9

Dave Franco And Alison Brie

Dave Franco And Alison Brie

alisonbrie Report

11points
POST
#10

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

joejonas Report

11points
POST
#11

Cole Tucker And Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker And Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

10points
POST
#12

Steve And Nancy Carell

Steve And Nancy Carell

Report

10points
POST
#13

Jimmy Fallon And Nancy Juvonen

Jimmy Fallon And Nancy Juvonen

jimmyfallon Report

10points
POST
#14

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel

jessicabiel Report

10points
POST
#15

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz

aliciakeys Report

9points
POST
#16

Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally

Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally

meganomullally Report

9points
POST
#17

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian

alexisohanian Report

9points
POST
#18

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn

goldiehawn Report

9points
POST
#19

Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick

kyrasedgwickofficial Report

9points
POST
#20

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr

sarahmgellar Report

9points
POST
#21

Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Levin

Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Levin

robertdowneyjr Report

9points
POST
#22

Matthew Mcconaughey And Camila Alves

Matthew Mcconaughey And Camila Alves

camilamcconaughey Report

9points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright alright alright..

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Kevin And Danielle Jonas

Kevin And Danielle Jonas

daniellejonas Report

9points
POST
#24

Tom Hardy And Charlotte Riley

Tom Hardy And Charlotte Riley

lovelycharlotteriley Report

9points
POST
#25

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

aplusk Report

9points
POST
#26

A$ap Rocky And Rihanna

A$ap Rocky And Rihanna

Rihanna Report

8points
POST
#27

Adele And Rich Paul

Adele And Rich Paul

adele Report

8points
POST
#28

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

johnlegend Report

8points
POST
#29

Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun

avrillavigne Report

8points
POST
#30

Rita Ora And Taika Waititi

Rita Ora And Taika Waititi

ritaora Report

8points
POST
#31

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Mark Jones Report

8points
POST
#32

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren

jessicaalba Report

8points
POST
#33

Emma Stone And Dave McCary

Emma Stone And Dave McCary

davemccary Report

8points
POST
#34

Maggie Gyllenhaal And Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal And Peter Sarsgaard

mgyllenhaal Report

8points
POST
#35

Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher

sachabaroncohen Report

8points
POST
#36

Amy Adams And Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams And Darren Le Gallo

darrenlegallo Report

8points
POST
#37

Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth

elsapataky Report

8points
POST
#38

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

jlo Report

8points
POST
#39

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly

meganfox Report

7points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cringeworthy couple

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith

willsmith Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

David Beckham And Victoria Beckham

David Beckham And Victoria Beckham

davidbeckham Report

7points
POST
#42

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson

tomhanks Report

7points
POST
#43

Beyoncé And Jay-Z

Beyoncé And Jay-Z

beyonce Report

7points
POST
#44

Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith

taylordawesgoldsmith Report

7points
POST
#45

Oprah Winfrey And Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey And Stedman Graham

oprah Report

7points
POST
#46

Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick

sarahjessicaparker Report

7points
POST
#47

Elizabeth Banks And Max Handelman

Elizabeth Banks And Max Handelman

elizabethbanks Report

7points
POST
#48

Jimmy Kimmel And Molly Mcnearney

Jimmy Kimmel And Molly Mcnearney

jimmykimmel Report

7points
POST
#49

Jerry And Jessica Seinfeld

Jerry And Jessica Seinfeld

jessseinfeld Report

7points
POST
#50

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness

thehughjackman Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Pierce Brosnan And Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan And Keely Shaye Smith

piercebrosnanofficial Report

7points
POST
#52

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

blakeshelton Report

7points
POST
#53

Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor

mssarahcatharinepaulson Report

7points
POST
#54

Cobie Smulders And Taran Killam

Cobie Smulders And Taran Killam

tarzannoz Report

7points
POST
#55

Pink And Carey Hart

Pink And Carey Hart

hartluck Report

7points
POST
#56

Samuel L Jackson And Latanya

Samuel L Jackson And Latanya

samuelljackson Report

7points
POST
#57

Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Brad Hall

Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Brad Hall

officialjld Report

7points
POST
#58

Benji Madden And Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden And Cameron Diaz

benjaminmadden Report

7points
POST
#59

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

justinbieber Report

6points
POST
#60

Cardi B And Offset

Cardi B And Offset

iamcardib Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Ellen Degeneres And Portia De Rossi

Ellen Degeneres And Portia De Rossi

portiaderossi Report

6points
POST
#62

Amy Schumer And Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer And Chris Fischer

amyschumer Report

6points
POST
#63

David Foster And Katharine McPhee

David Foster And Katharine McPhee

katharinefoster Report

6points
POST
#64

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas

catherinezetajones Report

6points
POST
#65

Julia Roberts And Danny Moder

Julia Roberts And Danny Moder

modermoder Report

6points
POST
#66

Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

salmahayek Report

6points
POST
#67

Justin Mikita And Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Justin Mikita And Jesse Tyler Ferguson

justinmikita Report

6points
POST
#68

Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen

mary_steenburgen Report

6points
POST
#69

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley

aaronrodgers12 Report

6points
POST
#70

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

kourtneykardash Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

nickjonas Report

6points
POST
#72

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman

nicolekidman Report

5points
POST
#73

Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo

adamlevine Report

5points
POST
#74

Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann

juddapatow Report

5points
POST
#75

Charli D'Amelio And Landon Barker

Charli D'Amelio And Landon Barker

charlidamelio Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!