Unsettling Incidents At Dolly Parton’s Dream Theme Park Lead To Police Investigation

Dollywood, an enduring symbol of country music icon Dolly Parton‘s legacy, has recently faced a series of unfortunate events, including a wave of robberies at the theme park.

Renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant entertainment, Dollywood is nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The beloved park, opened to the public in 1986, has seen a series of unsettling incidents in recent times, including a visitor having cardiac arrest after falling off a tube and into a wave pool earlier this month.

After being administered CPR, the guest refused to receive further treatment and left the park.

“A Dollywood’s Splash Country guest was attended to by park lifeguards on Friday afternoon. The guest refused further treatment and elected to exit the park for the remainder of the day,” the amusement park said in a statement.

Dollywood, which has evolved into a premier tourist destination, has also succumbed to a wave of crime in recent weeks.

Suspects burglarized 11 cars at Dollywood and then stole a car in the singer‘s hometown, law enforcement officials said about a week back.

A police investigation was launched to nab the suspects, who were also involved in a carjacking incident that took place in the same area.

The criminal activity prompted mixed reactions from Dollywood’s loyal patrons.

Thomas Rimmer, who holds an annual pass at Dollywood, said he hopes the family-friendly adventure land will increase surveillance and patrolling.

“You don’t know if you’re going to go back out to the parking lot to find your car window broken into,” he told WVLT. “I hope they install more cameras, have more security that is patrolling the parking lot.”

Jackie Nieto, another annual pass-holder, showed confidence in safety measures taken by one of Tennessee’s main tourist attractions.

“I was actually shocked just because when you’re at the park you feel very safe and for something like this to happen, it just took me by surprise,” she told the outlet. “Honestly I’m not concerned. I don’t see Dollywood allowing this to happen again. They are very safety oriented.”

“I love having a theme park,” said the country music icon, who is the Dreamer in Chief of the heritage park

The 9 to 5 singer, who has not directly addressed the recent incidents, has said in the past that the park is her dream come true.

“I love having a theme park,” the Dreamer in Chief of her own heritage park told USA Today in 2023.

All the main attractions at the tourist destination are a celebration of her illustrious career.

“We try to, as they call it, Dollyize it,” she added with a laugh.