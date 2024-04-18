Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Rushes To The Hospital After His Wife Has A Heart Attack, Finds His “Friend” There
Couples, Relationships

Man Rushes To The Hospital After His Wife Has A Heart Attack, Finds His “Friend” There

Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the news you do not want to receive, an unexpected hospitalization of your loved one is at the top of the list.

So when Reddit user Crafty_Border9588 got a call, informing him that his wife had a heart attack, the man rushed to the facility where she was being treated.

However, as he revealed in a candid post on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest,’ he also met his “friend” there and learned a few disturbing details about their relationship.

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Crafty_Border9588

In addition to marital status, age, and geographic location, there are plenty of reasons why people cheat

ADVERTISEMENT

From the information available to us, it’s impossible to determine for certain why the woman had an affair. But according to Ashley Madison, a dating site for married people, the number one reason why people stray is sexual dissatisfaction. Of those surveyed by the platform, 70 percent gave this as their reason for stepping out. About a quarter said they enjoy hunting for casual hook-ups, while an even smaller share were in open relationships.

Most (33%) use the old excuse of “working late” to hide their infidelity, another 28 percent claim they’re catching up with friends or family, while 23 percent tell their partners they’re at work drinks. One in ten usually say they’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or shopping.

What’s also interesting is that the woman could be content with her marriage overall. Ashley Madison found that 39 percent of cheaters described their primary relationships as “happy.”

Of those surveyed, certain professions showed up more than others.

Professions of women most likely cheat:

  • Medical assistants/nurses;
  • Unemployed;
  • Admin assistants;
  • Those in a managerial position;
  • Teachers.

Professions of men most likely to cheat:

  • Managers;
  • Engineers;
  • Managing directors;
  • Sales managers;
  • Construction workers.

These new findings follow an earlier survey by Ashley Madison which lifted the lid on regret and guilt.

What it found was that TV shows like to play out the regret and guilt of their characters, a la Carrie cheating on Aiden in Sex And The City, but in reality, repondents showed little to no remorse.

“[While] in popular media, television shows and movies and books, people who have affairs have this intense moral guilt and we don’t see that in this sample of participants,” said lead author Dylan Selterman, an associate teaching professor in Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, “Ratings for satisfaction with affairs was high – sexual satisfaction and emotional satisfaction. And feelings of regret were low. These findings paint a more complicated picture of infidelity compared to what we thought we knew.”

So it’s hard to say how the woman feels about what she’s done and which direction the marriage will go now.

People who read the story have had a lot of strong reactions to it

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

14

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
tom_brockington avatar
Smart writer
Smart writer
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh? The story just ends. Did she have an affair and stab him. Do bp do any sort of proof reading?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
weatherwitch101 avatar
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say that English may not be the OPs first language. She had an affair with his best friend who let him go around saying he'd SA'd her instead of admitting to an affair. That's odd, very odd indeed 🤷🏻‍♀️ We only have his side of the story... He sounds rather out of touch. I'm wondering was he a good husband? Was he working all the hours or out a lot? Did he pull his weight at home? There are Many reasons people have affairs 😔 They should attend counselling and then see where they go from here. This does not excuse the affair at all but may be behind the cause as you don't usually have an affair if you are in a happy marriage 😔

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
haoyun2001 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no reason for cheating, as there's no reason for violence. If your partner isn't, as you say, a "good husband", if you are not happy, get a divorce and live your life. But if you cheat, you are a piece of s**t. Full stop.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
tom_brockington avatar
Smart writer
Smart writer
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh? The story just ends. Did she have an affair and stab him. Do bp do any sort of proof reading?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
weatherwitch101 avatar
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say that English may not be the OPs first language. She had an affair with his best friend who let him go around saying he'd SA'd her instead of admitting to an affair. That's odd, very odd indeed 🤷🏻‍♀️ We only have his side of the story... He sounds rather out of touch. I'm wondering was he a good husband? Was he working all the hours or out a lot? Did he pull his weight at home? There are Many reasons people have affairs 😔 They should attend counselling and then see where they go from here. This does not excuse the affair at all but may be behind the cause as you don't usually have an affair if you are in a happy marriage 😔

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
haoyun2001 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no reason for cheating, as there's no reason for violence. If your partner isn't, as you say, a "good husband", if you are not happy, get a divorce and live your life. But if you cheat, you are a piece of s**t. Full stop.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda