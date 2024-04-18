Man Rushes To The Hospital After His Wife Has A Heart Attack, Finds His “Friend” There
Out of the news you do not want to receive, an unexpected hospitalization of your loved one is at the top of the list.
So when Reddit user Crafty_Border9588 got a call, informing him that his wife had a heart attack, the man rushed to the facility where she was being treated.
However, as he revealed in a candid post on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest,’ he also met his “friend” there and learned a few disturbing details about their relationship.
Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Crafty_Border9588
In addition to marital status, age, and geographic location, there are plenty of reasons why people cheat
From the information available to us, it’s impossible to determine for certain why the woman had an affair. But according to Ashley Madison, a dating site for married people, the number one reason why people stray is sexual dissatisfaction. Of those surveyed by the platform, 70 percent gave this as their reason for stepping out. About a quarter said they enjoy hunting for casual hook-ups, while an even smaller share were in open relationships.
Most (33%) use the old excuse of “working late” to hide their infidelity, another 28 percent claim they’re catching up with friends or family, while 23 percent tell their partners they’re at work drinks. One in ten usually say they’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or shopping.
What’s also interesting is that the woman could be content with her marriage overall. Ashley Madison found that 39 percent of cheaters described their primary relationships as “happy.”
Of those surveyed, certain professions showed up more than others.
Professions of women most likely cheat:
- Medical assistants/nurses;
- Unemployed;
- Admin assistants;
- Those in a managerial position;
- Teachers.
Professions of men most likely to cheat:
- Managers;
- Engineers;
- Managing directors;
- Sales managers;
- Construction workers.
These new findings follow an earlier survey by Ashley Madison which lifted the lid on regret and guilt.
What it found was that TV shows like to play out the regret and guilt of their characters, a la Carrie cheating on Aiden in Sex And The City, but in reality, repondents showed little to no remorse.
“[While] in popular media, television shows and movies and books, people who have affairs have this intense moral guilt and we don’t see that in this sample of participants,” said lead author Dylan Selterman, an associate teaching professor in Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.
Instead, “Ratings for satisfaction with affairs was high – sexual satisfaction and emotional satisfaction. And feelings of regret were low. These findings paint a more complicated picture of infidelity compared to what we thought we knew.”
So it’s hard to say how the woman feels about what she’s done and which direction the marriage will go now.
People who read the story have had a lot of strong reactions to it
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk
Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
Eh? The story just ends. Did she have an affair and stab him. Do bp do any sort of proof reading?
I would say that English may not be the OPs first language. She had an affair with his best friend who let him go around saying he'd SA'd her instead of admitting to an affair. That's odd, very odd indeed 🤷🏻♀️ We only have his side of the story... He sounds rather out of touch. I'm wondering was he a good husband? Was he working all the hours or out a lot? Did he pull his weight at home? There are Many reasons people have affairs 😔 They should attend counselling and then see where they go from here. This does not excuse the affair at all but may be behind the cause as you don't usually have an affair if you are in a happy marriage 😔
There's no reason for cheating, as there's no reason for violence. If your partner isn't, as you say, a "good husband", if you are not happy, get a divorce and live your life. But if you cheat, you are a piece of s**t. Full stop.
Eh? The story just ends. Did she have an affair and stab him. Do bp do any sort of proof reading?
I would say that English may not be the OPs first language. She had an affair with his best friend who let him go around saying he'd SA'd her instead of admitting to an affair. That's odd, very odd indeed 🤷🏻♀️ We only have his side of the story... He sounds rather out of touch. I'm wondering was he a good husband? Was he working all the hours or out a lot? Did he pull his weight at home? There are Many reasons people have affairs 😔 They should attend counselling and then see where they go from here. This does not excuse the affair at all but may be behind the cause as you don't usually have an affair if you are in a happy marriage 😔
There's no reason for cheating, as there's no reason for violence. If your partner isn't, as you say, a "good husband", if you are not happy, get a divorce and live your life. But if you cheat, you are a piece of s**t. Full stop.
27
14