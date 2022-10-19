The market is full of counterfeit goods, with some 'super' fakes designed so well that one wouldn't be able to tell with the naked eye. So is the world jam-packed with fake friends and people. While there are some clear telltale signs to tell the counterfeit products apart, it's not so easy to recognize signs your friends are fake.

Arguments or disagreeing about something in a friendship or any relationship are absolutely normal. No relationship is perfect, but a committed and supportive relationship almost is. While your friend having a different opinion than yours doesn't mean they are a fake friend, it's about how they react to it. These are clear signs of a fake friend if they bring you down for it, don't respect your opinion, or disregard it as unimportant.

The issue with recognizing red flags in friendships and relationships, in general, is that feelings and other factors are usually involved. Perhaps you were friends for a long while, have mutual friends, or have endearing memories you created together. But the good doesn't always outweigh the bad. In a healthy relationship, one shouldn't feel compromised, rejected, unwanted or unappreciated.

While we may not be able to tell you which zodiac signs are fake friends (astrology is not one of our greatest strengths), we will surely introduce you to multiple signs of fake friends to look out for. Below, we've compiled a list of fake friends signs and friendship red flags that will hopefully help you reflect on yourself and your surroundings. After all, we are who we surround ourselves with.