Woman Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out What Kind Of Meat She Ate, Host Has A Savage Response
Friends, Relationships

Woman Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out What Kind Of Meat She Ate, Host Has A Savage Response

Hosting a dinner does mean taking some care to make sure you actually serve food people can eat. From dietary and religious restrictions, to people making a choice to avoid certain ingredients, communication is key.

A man decided to prepare a dish with some venison, only for one dinner guest to flip out, as she believed that he should have disclosed it beforehand. People online were divided on who exactly was in the wrong. We reached out to the host in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Cooking for a large group of people does mean making sure you know who eats and doesn’t eat what

Image credits: piasupuntongpool / envanto (not the actual photo)

One man ended up under fire for cooking his guests venison

Image credits: Miguel_SR / envanto (not the actual photo)

Image source: mcd_brkfst

Humans have eaten venison, since the dawn of time

Image credits: Cristiano Pinto / unsplash (not the actual photo)

While in this day and age venison might be seen as more of a luxury, in Scandinavia and Northern Europe, it’s still a commonly found protein. Even if you are not from a place where it’s eaten often, deer meat is not exactly the most exotic item. After all, our ancestors worldwide ate deer and its ilk far into the 20th century.

Indeed, the very word we use in English, venison, point’s back towards its origins. Venison, from the Latin venari, meaning “to hunt or pursue” indicates exactly how our ancestors saw deer and its meat. Basically, humans have been eating deer or one of its relatives ever since we were hunter-gatherers. While it might seem a bit “gross” to some modern readers, venison isn’t the same as “road meat” and is a common ingredient to this day.

However, some suggest that it’s still worth warning the guests about the ingredients in the dishes. While, on paper, this makes sense, realistically, the host needs to know ahead of time about any dietary restrictions. Announcing a meat-based dish at dinner only to learn that half of the guests are vegetarians would simply never fly. Cooking for just one person is already a bit of work, cooking a big dinner takes a ton of energy and people should be more appreciative.

The host had no idea it would be an issue

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Based on what the person in the text wrote, they were aware of any restrictions (or lack thereof) and as far as they knew, their dishes would be accepted. At worst, this could be a miscommunication, the host believed that people who eat meat would accept venison, the woman didn’t expect meat to mean meat from a deer.

The real “issue” here is the woman’s reaction, instead of freaking out, she could have simply told the host her future preferences. After all, when you enter someone’s house and they cook for you a dish that you haven’t told them not to, it’s a bit rude to suddenly get angry. Similarly, comparing venison to opossum is just frankly insulting. All in all, this seems like a small and absolutely petty argument.

All in all, this is just a classic example of an overreaction. It’s ok to not like venison for a variety of reasons, but flipping out at the host is absolutely unreasonable, particularly if you didn’t actually indicate anywhere that it would be an issue. After all, if you are a guest and you don’t communicate your expectations, you sort of have to deal with what you get.

Most thought he was in the right

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
21 hours ago (edited)

I have to say, deer isn't something I would feel the need to actually warn someone about (though I might feel the need to brag that I'd been able to get hold of some!). Its not common here, but it's accepted as a "proper" food animal.

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
19 hours ago

I would definitely announce that it was venison, but not because I'd be worried that people wouldn't eat it. I've not heard of people rejecting venison before. My cultural background- white British- don't know if that makes a difference but it's a pretty common on gastropub menus

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
14 hours ago

Brit here, now in LA, and yes very common. I even had a reindeer steak in Alaska.

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
19 hours ago

If you're hosting a dinner party I would think you should tell the guests what they're going to be eating because of allergies, religious beliefs, etc. I don't think of deer meat as exotic, like alligator or rattlesnake, and have had it here in Los Angeles many times.

kenbeattie avatar
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
13 hours ago

It's on the allergy sufferer to let you know if they have allergies not the other way round. For starters it can completely change the whole menu, or even whether you can cook for them at all. Not everyone has two sets of cooking utensils and prep areas to be able to properly prepare food that's completely allergen free. Same goes for religious restrictions.

