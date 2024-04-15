Woman Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out What Kind Of Meat She Ate, Host Has A Savage Response
Hosting a dinner does mean taking some care to make sure you actually serve food people can eat. From dietary and religious restrictions, to people making a choice to avoid certain ingredients, communication is key.
A man decided to prepare a dish with some venison, only for one dinner guest to flip out, as she believed that he should have disclosed it beforehand. People online were divided on who exactly was in the wrong. We reached out to the host in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
Cooking for a large group of people does mean making sure you know who eats and doesn’t eat what
One man ended up under fire for cooking his guests venison
Humans have eaten venison, since the dawn of time
While in this day and age venison might be seen as more of a luxury, in Scandinavia and Northern Europe, it’s still a commonly found protein. Even if you are not from a place where it’s eaten often, deer meat is not exactly the most exotic item. After all, our ancestors worldwide ate deer and its ilk far into the 20th century.
Indeed, the very word we use in English, venison, point’s back towards its origins. Venison, from the Latin venari, meaning “to hunt or pursue” indicates exactly how our ancestors saw deer and its meat. Basically, humans have been eating deer or one of its relatives ever since we were hunter-gatherers. While it might seem a bit “gross” to some modern readers, venison isn’t the same as “road meat” and is a common ingredient to this day.
However, some suggest that it’s still worth warning the guests about the ingredients in the dishes. While, on paper, this makes sense, realistically, the host needs to know ahead of time about any dietary restrictions. Announcing a meat-based dish at dinner only to learn that half of the guests are vegetarians would simply never fly. Cooking for just one person is already a bit of work, cooking a big dinner takes a ton of energy and people should be more appreciative.
The host had no idea it would be an issue
Based on what the person in the text wrote, they were aware of any restrictions (or lack thereof) and as far as they knew, their dishes would be accepted. At worst, this could be a miscommunication, the host believed that people who eat meat would accept venison, the woman didn’t expect meat to mean meat from a deer.
The real “issue” here is the woman’s reaction, instead of freaking out, she could have simply told the host her future preferences. After all, when you enter someone’s house and they cook for you a dish that you haven’t told them not to, it’s a bit rude to suddenly get angry. Similarly, comparing venison to opossum is just frankly insulting. All in all, this seems like a small and absolutely petty argument.
All in all, this is just a classic example of an overreaction. It’s ok to not like venison for a variety of reasons, but flipping out at the host is absolutely unreasonable, particularly if you didn’t actually indicate anywhere that it would be an issue. After all, if you are a guest and you don’t communicate your expectations, you sort of have to deal with what you get.
Some folks asked for more details
Most thought he was in the right
But a few thought he could have actually checked first
Lastly, some readers thought the entire thing was mishandled
I have to say, deer isn't something I would feel the need to actually warn someone about (though I might feel the need to brag that I'd been able to get hold of some!). Its not common here, but it's accepted as a "proper" food animal.
Same here, I'd have thought I was lucky to get to have some
As someone in the shared comments above pointed out, wild game isn't as safe as commercially available meats. It may be that someone at your dinner table is immunocompromised or taking medications that affect their ability to fight diseases. It's a good idea to let guests known you are planning on serving a wild animal so they can make the choice to of taking the risk or not. As an example CWD is absolutely rampant in Wyoming right now and while it has yet to infect a human we know prion disease can jump to other species as show cased by Mad Cow Disease, and there's no treatment or cure for these types of illnesses. All that so say, yes you should absolutely warn guests when your serving wild game.
I would definitely announce that it was venison, but not because I'd be worried that people wouldn't eat it. I've not heard of people rejecting venison before. My cultural background- white British- don't know if that makes a difference but it's a pretty common on gastropub menus
Brit here, now in LA, and yes very common. I even had a reindeer steak in Alaska.
I had reindeer steak in Norway-I like normal venison that you can get in the UK very easily, but reindeer was a bit too gamey for me. They fed us aniseed liqueur and a berry liqueur of some sort-didn't taste like alcohol until you stood up and fell over.
LOL! Haven't had the falling-down-water version. True game can be very tough because the animals or birds are running around in the wild, not farmed. That's why it's "hung" to decay a little bit. I don't like the gamey taste so there's a small window in which I'll eat it.
If you're hosting a dinner party I would think you should tell the guests what they're going to be eating because of allergies, religious beliefs, etc. I don't think of deer meat as exotic, like alligator or rattlesnake, and have had it here in Los Angeles many times.
It's on the allergy sufferer to let you know if they have allergies not the other way round. For starters it can completely change the whole menu, or even whether you can cook for them at all. Not everyone has two sets of cooking utensils and prep areas to be able to properly prepare food that's completely allergen free. Same goes for religious restrictions.
where I come from, venison is so rare to be served as a dish, that I would not even expect it be at the table.
If you go into a restaurant, the onus is on you to tell them about anything you don't or can't eat and you're paying them. Why would the expectation be different if you're a guest?
There are no religions that ban venison except for vegetarian religions. And meat allergies are so rare - and severe - that anyone who has one will say so up front, the same way people with nut allergies will tell you.
