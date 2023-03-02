If you have any artistic skills or just want to go into the entertainment industry, one question you probably find yourself asking frequently is: “How to become famous?” Different websites and coaches will offer all sorts of advice, but the truth is there is no one-size-fits-all recipe for becoming a celebrity.

All celebrities, when asked about their path to fame, will tell you different stories. Of course, the most obvious recommendation if you want to become famous would be to keep perfecting your skills, put yourself out there, and never give up. But every now and then you will hear celebrity news with the wildest stories of how success and fame found them.

For this article, we collected interesting stories of how some of the biggest celebrities were discovered and given their ticket to stardom. Which one do you find the most fascinating, almost sounding like a fairy tale? Share this article with your friends who are shooting for success, and tell us any other stories of unbelievable but crucial encounters that you know of.