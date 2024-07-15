"Luke Is There With Open Arms": Shannen Doherty’s Costars Pay Tribute To Late Actress

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 paid tribute to their beloved friend and co-star, Shannen Doherty, who passed away on Saturday, July 13.

Known for her iconic role as Brenda Walsh on the hit show, the actress passed away at the age of 53 after undergoing grueling cancer treatments since 2015.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty,” her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after years of battling cancer

Share icon

Image credits: Shannen Doherty / Instagram

“On Saturday, July 13th she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” the statement continued.

The deceased actress’s co-stars shared touching tributes online in honor of her memory.

Co-stars from the much-loved show Beverly Hills, 90210 shared heartfelt tributes in honor of her legacy

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Priestley / Instagram

Jason Priestley, 54, fondly remembered his on-screen twin, Shannen Doherty, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” he wrote. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Jennie Garth also honored the Charmed star’s legacy and called her “one of the strongest people” she’s ever known.

Jason Priestley described her as a “force of nature,” while Jennie Garth called her “one of the strongest people [she has] ever known”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth)

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their former co-star Tori Spelling shared her grief with an Instagram story.

Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano also broke their silence following her death on Saturday, July 13

Tori Spelling and her “Beverly Hills, 90210” castmates are processing the devastating news of Shannen Doherty’s death after a long battle with cancer. Tori posted, “I don’t have outward words yet… but WE knew and that’s what matters.” 💔 Read more 🔗: https://t.co/Db1XzyvQah pic.twitter.com/mdG3ZJlh5J — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 14, 2024

“I don’t have outward words yet… but WE knew and that’s what matters,” she wrote.

Brian Austin Green also posted an Instagram story dedicated to his “sister.”

“Shan. My sister,” he wrote. “You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

Gabrielle Carteris, in her own Instagram tribute, referenced the death of their co-star Luke Perry, who died in 2019.

“I know Luke is there with open arms to love you,” one wrote, referencing the death of actor Luke Perry, who played the love interest of Shannen Doherty’s character in the 90s television drama

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Hills 90210 (@beverlyhills90210)

“So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you,” she wrote.

Alyssa Milano, who is rumored to have had a feud with Shannen that caused the late actress to quit Charmed, addressed the “complicated relationship” shared with her co-star.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she told Variety. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

The Sleeping with the Devil actress had been open and transparent about her journey with cancer over the years

Shannen Doherty shares ‘truthful’ photos of breast cancer battle https://t.co/GqSeZ9DEwN pic.twitter.com/TJaaXTNi5U — Page Six (@PageSix) October 9, 2021

Shannen’s battle with cancer began in 2015 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which metastasized to her brain in 2023. She faced the disease with remarkable bravery and transparency, undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical procedures in recent years.

“Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible,” she wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. “I hope we all find humor in the impossible.”