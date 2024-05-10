Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez faced accusations of rudeness after giving a curt response to a reporter’s question at the Met Gala’s red carpet on Monday (May 6), where she served as one of the annual fashion event’s co-chairs.

On Wednesday (May 8), USA Today reporter Anika Reed shared a TikTok video of J-Lo responding to her question, asking: “Who are you wearing tonight?”

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez was criticized for her curt reply to a reporter's Met Gala question.
  • J-Lo's Schiaparelli gown took 800 hours of hand embroidery.
  • The clip of Jennifer's cold response gains nearly 4 million views.

Barely looking up at the reporter, the Queen of Dance coldly replied: “Schiaparelli” as she continued to walk up the famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.

The clip, which amassed nearly 4 million views, elicited ridicule, as a TikTok user joked: “Not you getting the JLo experience,” along with a boxing glove emoji.

Jennifer Lopez faced criticism for her brusque response to a reporter’s question at the Met Gala

"She's So Kind": Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: Getty

A person commented: “She exudes such ~warmth~.”

Someone else quipped: “I would have responded with…’Thank you Shakira!'”

An additional commentator wrote: “The up & down stare is crazyyyy.”

A viewer wrote: “She’s so kind and genuine.”

A separate individual chimed in: “JLO is the embodiment of warmth and kindness.”

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: Page Six

Even Anika, the reporter, poked fun at the encounter, writing in her TikTok video’s caption: “Co-chair (and my birthday twin) @JLO briefly told me about her look for the night: Schiaparelli.”

The event marked the 54-year-old singer’s 14th time at the Met Gala

Her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown was paired with silver high heels and a matching necklace, while her hair was styled in a classy updo.

Jennifer’s dress, which featured 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, took 800 hours of hand embroidery, the design house said.

“I think I will retire tonight,” the Selena star joked during another interview with Vogue about how she had become a fan favorite at the annual fundraising gala.

“J-Lo briefly told me about her look for the night: Schiaparelli,” the reporter wrote on TikTok

"She's So Kind": Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: Page Six

Anika’s viral TikTok video of the songstress comes just two months after another J-Lo clip sparked mockeries.

Back in March, the actress faced backlash for a clip from her film where she reminisced about her youth in the Bronx, New York City.

Jennifer was filmed opening up about her life and her past in her new film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

A segment of the film infamously showed the mom-of-two remembering her youth as she stared at herself in a mirror, seemingly in a dance studio, while roughing up her hair.

You can watch the viral clip below:

@heyyyitsanika #metgala co-chair (and my birthday twin) @JLO briefly told me about her look for the night: Schiaparelli. #metgalaredcarpet #metgal2024 #jlo #jenniferlopez #redcarpet #schiaparelli ♬ original sound – Anika Reed

People who trolled the moment will remember the artist dramatically recalling: “I like taking my hair out like this.

“It reminds me [of], like, when I was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block.”

Most millennials will recognize the singer’s lyrics in her hit 2002 song Jenny From The Block, dedicated to her life growing up in the Bronx, a neighborhood of the Big Apple that was once considered a rougher area of the city.

While looking at her reflection, in a seemingly serious state of mind, Jennifer continued: “Crazy little girl who used to be f–kin wild.

“No limits. All dreams and s–t.”

“That’s her alright,” a reader joked

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

“She’s So Kind”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled After Icily Replying To Reporter At The 2024 Met Gala

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why are they trying to destroy this site with non stop rubbish people are not interested in 🤔🤔

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
