J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans
Celebrities, Entertainment48 minutes ago

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Jonas Grinevičius and
Justinas Keturka

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 53, has confused and disappointed some of her fans after she launched her very own spritz brand, Delola, and promoted it on social media. The star had previously stated that she didn’t drink, however, in a recent Instagram video, she clarified what her relationship with alcohol is actually like.

What muddied the waters even more, for some long-term J.Lo fans, was the fact that she launched the brand despite the fact that her husband, American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, 50, had seriously struggled with alcoholism in the past. Scroll down for the full story and to learn about the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption.

Jennifer Lopez explained what her relationship with alcohol is really like while promoting her cocktail brand, Delola

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

In the Instagram video, the pop icon shared that she enjoys the occasional cocktail, even though the star was previously known for not drinking

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J.Lo noted that she’s responsible when it comes to alcohol consumption

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

You can watch J.Lo’s viral video in full over here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez launched her cocktail brand, Delola, in April of 2023. However, the star had to clarify her relationship with drinking after some of her fans were left puzzled why she would involve herself with an alcohol product.

In a recently published promo video for Delola on Instagram, J.Lo elaborated on how she didn’t drink for the longest time. However, the star stated in the clip that you can see from pictures of her from the past ten to fifteen years ago that she does enjoy “the occasional cocktail.” She added that drinks-wise, she “never found anything that I really love” and mentioned that she doesn’t over-indulge in drinking.

“I haven’t been a big drinker my whole life. For a long time, I didn’t drink at all. But I’m very particular, and I wanted [Delola] to be something that’s easy to pour over ice and drink,” J.Lo told Food and Wine back in April.

Lopez’s husband, American actor Ben Affleck, has struggled with alcohol abuse for many years

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

Affleck, who is married to J.Lo, has struggled with alcoholism, sobriety, rehab, and relapses for years. He has previously said that it was difficult for him to admit that he has drinking problems. It took him a long time to “fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic.”

The actor has ‘fallen off the wagon’ previously in a very public fashion, and has mentioned that his occasional relapses are embarrassing. “I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest,” he said.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he told The New York Times about his previous marriage to actress Jennifer Garner. The couple has three kids together and their marriage ended in 2018, after a long separation.

Affleck’s past has left some fans confused as to why J.Lo would create and promote an alcoholic product

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

The negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption are well-documented. According to the CDC, it is the “leading preventable cause of death” in the United States, “shortening the lives of those who die by an average of 26 years.”

Excessive drinking includes binge drinking (that means consuming 4+ drinks for women and 5+ drinks for men on any one occasion), heavy drinking (8+ drinks per week for women and 15+ drinks for men per week), and using any alcohol at all if a woman is pregnant or the person is younger than 21 years of age.

The CDC notes that around 1 in 6 adults in the United States binge drinks. This sort of alcohol abuse can lead to incredibly serious physical and mental health problems. Excessive drinkers suffer from high blood pressure, heart disease, and increase their risk of stroke.

They also wreck their livers and have a higher risk of contracting cancer of the mouth, throat, larynx, esophagus, colon, rectum, liver, and breast. “The less alcohol a person drinks, the lower the risk of these types of cancer,” the CDC states.

What’s more, drinking too much alcohol also increases the risk of injuries and poisoning. The CDC also warns that over 40% of people who died violently in the US had alcohol in their bloodstream.

Meanwhile, the NHS suggests that men and women drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, where one unit is equal to 10ml or 8g of pure alcohol. One unit is more or less the amount of alcohol that the average adult can process in an hour. 14 units is around 6 pints of beer or 10 small glasses of weaker wine.

“Spread your drinking over 3 or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week. If you want to cut down, try to have several drink-free days each week,” the NHS suggests.

According to Lopez, she has been enjoying cocktails for the past ten to fifteen years

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Image credits: jlo

Here’s what some of J.Lo’s fans had to say about her launching a cocktail brand

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

J-Lo Shares ‘Awkward’ Video About Her Drinking Habits And Gets Slammed By Fans

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
