JLo Wore 7,000 Live Roses To Paris Fashion Show, And People Can’t Stop Talking About It

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez wore an outfit that was so elaborate during Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture show at Paris’ Fashion Week on Monday (January 22) that every single aspect of it was completely picked apart.

The 54-year-old songstress arrived at the French capital’s fashion event wearing a rose petal jacket while unveiling a new bob haircut, which sparked quite divisive opinions.

Taking to her Instagram, J-Lo revealed to her 253 million followers that her coat had been made of 7,000 real rose petals.

Share icon Jennifer Lopez wore an outfit that was so elaborate during Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 show in Paris that every aspect was picked apart

Image credits: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

In the caption of a carousel of pictures that displayed the Hustlers actress’ unique coat from different angles, she further wrote that the petals had been “kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar.”

Jennifer also wrote: “Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024.

“Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…#ThisIsMeNow, coming February 16…”

Share icon Jennifer’s coat had been made of 7,000 real rose petals that were “kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar”

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

This Is Me… Now is the singer-actress’ upcoming ninth studio album. Her announcement was much appreciated as nearly 400,000 people liked her post not even 24 hours after its initial upload on Monday night.

J-Lo’s striking custom Schiaparelli look featured a white turtleneck sweater with sculptural detailing and black high-waisted leggings. The white rose petals accompanied a large sun that was embroidered in silver sequins on the back.

The Can’t Get Enough hitmaker paired her outfit with a cream and gold lock-and-key belt, black velvet pumps with the fashion house’s signature keyhole detail, and a black Schiaparelli anatomy jewelry bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

But one of the elements that stole the show was the musician’s pair of hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames and gold hoop earrings, bringing an extra edge to the flamboyant ensemble.

Taking to social media, people shared their different reactions to the special glasses, as one person wrote: “Not only can she not sing, but those glasses. Oh my.”

“The glasses are all I see!” a Facebook user added.

You can watch a clip of Jennifer arriving at Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture show at Paris’ Fashion Week on Monday:

Image credits: Paris Videostars

Meanwhile, other people pointed to a resemblance with The Hunger Games’ dystopian Capitol fashion style, as a Facebook user commented: “This looks like The Hunger Games Capitol fashion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another individual wrote: “The hunger games have arrived.”

A separate reader chimed in: “Maybe the fashion sense in Hunger Games seems not far in the future.”



Share icon The singer accessorized her extravagant look with a pair of hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames

Image credits: ellefrance

The critics were fitting, seeing that Jennifer was seen sitting in the front row of the Schiaparelli show next to Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

Hunter played the young version of Tigris Snow, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and an old acquaintance of Cressida and Plutarch Heavensbee, who reside in the Capitol, in the 2023 film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Meanwhile, some other observers couldn’t help but find similarities between J-Lo’s high-fashion outfit and a parade float, as a person commented on Facebook: “She’s ready to be a Pasadena Tournament of Roses float 11 months early.”

Share icon J-Lo’s striking custom Schiaparelli look featured a white turtleneck sweater with sculptural detailing and black high-waisted leggings

Image credits: stylistfrance

The pop culture icon had also been seen in a group shot with her team, hairstylist Chris Appleton, vocal coach Stevie Mackey, and longtime manager Benny Medina, People reported.

Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week reportedly comes after she unveiled her new campaign with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the mom-of-two recalled the time she started her career and how she used to look forward to playing smaller and stereotypical roles, such as a maid or “the loud-mouth Latina,” at the 2023 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration.

J-Lo’s bold outfit sparked divided reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT