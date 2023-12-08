“The Outfit Is Art”: Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Cropped Silver Breastplate At Elle Celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

J-lo from the block did it again, she graced the red carpet wearing an iconic look once more.

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2023 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday (December 5) dressed with a cropped silver breastplate by New York-based fashion brand Grace Ling.

The 54-year-old singer was honored as an icon at the event, accompanied by her husband, Ben Affleck.

Accepting the accolade, which brings together the best and brightest women in Hollywood to honor the impact they’ve made in the industry, Jennifer gushed: “Oh, my God. What a night. I’m gonna go off script, but I’m gonna come back to this. I feel so honored to be here. It is like a dream.”

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In her acceptance speech, the Hustler actress went on to admit that she was moved to be in a room full of powerful women who champion each other, care about one another, and uplift each other.

J-lo went on to thank Nina Garcia, a Colombian-American fashion journalist and the editor-in-chief of Elle. She said: “You know, I’ve known you for so many years. We worked together for so many years and it was you, you know, who put me on covers at the beginning of my career and took chances on me and I appreciate you and I see what you’ve done and think you are amazing.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The mom-of-two recalled the time she started her career, and how she used to look forward to playing smaller and stereotypical roles, such as a maid or “the loud-mouth Latina”, despite being aware that she also longed for leading roles.

Jennifer continued: “I don’t have an Oscar, I don’t have a Golden Globe, I don’t have a Grammy, or a SAG award, or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice, or a Hollywood Film Award. I do have a Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award. But this is my fifth ‘icon’ award.

“Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing, you know, that was kind of on my list was ICON. I always look up the word ‘icon’ every time this happens.

“The dictionary says ‘it’s a representative symbol, or someone or something that is worthy of veneration. So it’s about being venerated for things that you’ve accomplished,’ which obviously I am very honored and flattered, and humbled by in this company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Reflecting on the meaning of the award and its symbolism for women in Hollywood, the Latin pop culture icon reminded her audience of how she had initially launched her career in the business as a dancer, before making movies and recording music.

She recalled: “Each step of the way and each transition, there seemed to be tremendous opposition—both literal, like physical, and emotional—to the idea that you could do many different things and be taken seriously.”

The Selena actress revealed that the industry had perpetuated the idea that an artist couldn’t be a real musician if they were an actor, or a real actor if they were a dancer, and so on. “But it went beyond that too: You couldn’t be good or credible at anything if you were sexy, and you couldn’t be sexy if you were a mom, and you couldn’t be intelligent if you were beautiful, and so on and so on,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Jennifer further exclaimed: “And you certainly couldn’t be any of those things if you were a lil’ Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx.”

The entertainment legend appreciated the other women in Hollywood who understood this struggle, and who understood “the actual magic of being a woman is to be able to do many different things, and do them spectacularly, and quietly with our heads down day to day without complaining and most times with little appreciation and recognition”.

J-lo further explained that women’s “superpower”, such as being “emotional” and “mercurial”, as well as being able to divide their attention in several different places at once, was often the reason they were “kept out of the rooms”.

Jennifer concluded her speech by reminding her audience that “we can”, and thanking them for “recognizing” her. She wrapped up her monologue: “I love you and I see you as well and appreciate every single one of your contributions not just to this industry, but to the whole entire world.”

While some people adored Jennifer’s look, others compared it to a “shiny bib”

