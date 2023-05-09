Having a companion by your side is mentally and physically beneficial, with the best friendships in movies proving this right. Creating memories, sharing experiences, and telling the emotions you feel — only a friend can do it all, and these famous movie duos prove it perfectly. They either help each other through kind words and an open ear or through deeds that test the friendships of these iconic duos.

When in trouble, a real friend will always be there to lend a hand for you. One of the best friendships in movies and literature is between Sam and Frodo, two hobbits from the Shire. In the Lord of the Rings movies, when it came the time to help Frodo bear the weight of the one ring, Sam was there to carry him metaphorically and literally. On the other hand, some iconic movie duos are simple. Rick and Cliff from Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood are just two stars in the entertainment world whose careers are closely linked. When it came to shedding some blood, Cliff was always there. Their friendship is like a two-way street, making them quite an iconic duo of companionship.

When it comes to the most iconic best friend duos, there aren’t a lot to choose from. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best movie friendships below. Since some duos are more iconic than others, be sure to upvote them. Also, if you have anything to share about the listed friendship, you can do so in the comments below.