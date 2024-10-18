ADVERTISEMENT

They say that two forces form an unbeatable team when they come together. We have many such examples in entertainment, history, and pop culture — bonds proving that two combined forces are better.

We explored some of the most iconic pairings of all time and created a list of 50 iconic duos across various fields. Choose your favorite pair, and don't forget to tag your own partner or sidekick.

Tom and Jerry

An iconic duo, Tom and Jerry, dressed in tuxedos with Tom proudly holding Jerry on his hand, both looking content in a performance setting.

Tom and Jerry are the ultimate cat-and-mouse duo, amusing us with their endless game of chase. They constantly try to one-up each other with clever tricks. The result? Animated slapstick comedy and a whole lot of chaos.

Despite their rambunctious rivalry, they occasionally show a softer side for one another and sometimes team up to beat other enemies.

Spongebob and Patrick 

An iconic duo of SpongeBob and Patrick excitedly holding hands, smiling and jumping in front of SpongeBob’s pineapple house in an underwater scene.

At the depths of Bikini Bottom, best friends SpongeBob and Patrick embark on crazy misadventures and hilarious skits. The unusual pairing of a sea sponge, with his energy and optimism, and a starfish, with his laid-back and often clueless demeanor, makes this animation widely engaging for children and the young.

Barbie and Ken

An iconic duo, Barbie and Ken, smiling at each other in a brightly lit, colorful setting with Barbie wearing a sparkly dress and Ken in white.

Barbie and Ken were the peg couple for decades, representing wholistic imagination and adventure. They accompanied us as we played house, went to work, and had make-up families.

In a Forbes feature, Kim Elsesser writes that previously, toys for girls intended to promote domesticity, nurturance, and a focus on appearance, and those aimed at boys encouraged riskiness, assertiveness, and a focus on action (1).

But with the 2023 Barbie movie hit and the latest iterations of Barbie, dolls now inspire children to break down barriers and motivate girls to achieve dreams apart from typical gender stereotypes.

Batman and Robin

An iconic duo, Batman and Robin, dressed in black armor suits, examining a large diamond in a dramatic, dimly lit scene with red tones.

The DC superhero duo represents the ultimate hero-sidekick tandem. The hoarse-voiced wealthy vigilante and his loyal acrobatic pal fight crime in Gotham City — without any distinctive superpowers. They combine the strength of their fancy gadgets, masterful moves, and superpower kicks and always get the bad guy.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson

An iconic duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, dressed in Victorian-era attire, standing in front of a carriage on a snowy London street, looking serious.

Bonnie and Clyde

An iconic duo, Bonnie and Clyde, sitting in a car, with Bonnie wearing a beret and Clyde smoking a cigarette, both with a confident expression.

Bonnie and Clyde, a notorious crime duo, did bank robberies and led a dramatic life on the run during the Great Depression era in the United States. Their real-life story inspired other movies and Hollywood concepts to follow their depiction of dangerous love.

Han Solo and Chewbacca

An iconic duo, Han Solo and Chewbacca, in an intense scene aboard a spaceship, with Han aiming a blaster and Chewbacca holding a crossbow, ready for action.

Braving the expanse of the galaxy, a bounty-hunting pair from Star Wars combines roguish charm and fierce loyalty. Han, the fearless pilot of the Millennium Falcon, is never without his Wookie companion and mechanic Chewbacca. They form a formidable duo who get themselves entangled in some epic galactic adventures.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody

An iconic duo, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, standing together in a room, with Buzz gesturing excitedly while Woody looks concerned and unsure.

Starting as rivals, the two opposites, Woody, the loyal cowboy, and Buzz, the ambitious space ranger, eventually form a formidable friendship in Pixar’s Toy Story and lead their toys through adventurous challenges, all for the love of their human Andy.

Mario and Luigi

An iconic duo, Mario and Luigi, excitedly raising their fists in the air, wearing their signature red and green outfits, standing outside a building.

If you have a childhood colored by Nintendo games, the famous plumber brothers will take you back to your gaming fun of yesteryears. Together, the Super Mario Bros embark on video game adventures to defeat fantastic beasts, fuel up on mushrooms, and ultimately save princesses. Their personality meshes nicely, with Mario’s fearlessness complementing Luigi’s cautious style.

Captain Kirk and Spock

An iconic duo, Captain Kirk and Spock, standing side by side in their Starfleet uniforms, looking serious in a sci-fi setting with a rocky backdrop.

Captain Kirk and First Officer Spock from Star Trek share a combination of character traits that make them the most iconic science-fiction duo.

Kirk was a passionate leader, and Spock’s logical, emotionless demeanor helped manage the Captain’s drive and vision, making them an ideal fit for their galactic missions.

Bert and Ernie

An iconic duo, Bert and Ernie, sitting together, with Ernie holding a rubber duck and Bert leaning in, both wearing striped sweaters and smiling.

Bert and Ernie, the classic roommates and best friends from Sesame Street, have entertained children for decades. Bert is serious and pragmatic, which contrasts hilariously with Ernie’s fun-loving and mischievous nature.

In an interview on NBC News, Mark Saltzman, the former writer for The Sesame Street, says he was writing the two iconic Sesame characters as a couple. However, Sesame Workshop, which produces the show, denies the pair are together, saying they have no sexual orientation but are best friends (2).

Whether Bert and Ernie were a couple or not, their heartwarming dynamic still teaches much about compromise, acceptance, and friendship.

Simon and Garfunkel

An iconic duo, Simon and Garfunkel, sitting together in a black and white image, with Garfunkel looking at the camera and Simon holding an acoustic guitar.

This pair is one of the most influential musical duos in history. Combining Paul Simon’s songwriting skills and Art Garfunkel’s hauntingly beautiful voice, they produced unforgettable folk-rock hits in the ’60s, like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Scarborough Fair,” which transcended generations’ sound sensibilities.

C3PO and R2D2

An iconic duo, C-3PO and R2-D2, standing together in a futuristic corridor, with C-3PO resting his hand on R2-D2 in a friendly gesture.

While the Star Wars saga was packed with robots, C3PO and R2D2 were the most beloved droids from the series. The protocol droid C-3PO was known for his politeness and anxiousness, while the droid R2-D2 was all fearlessness in a barrel body. Together, the droids provided comic relief and played almost human-like pivotal roles in the rebellion.

Grace and Frankie 

An iconic duo, Grace and Frankie, standing in a kitchen, looking surprised and concerned, with Grace in a pink blazer and Frankie in a patterned outfit.

This pair of senior ladies strike an unexpected friendship when their husbands turn out to be gay and fall in love with each other. Taking the hit, these two opposites bond.

Grace is an uptight businesswoman, while Frankie is a free-spirited artist. Together, their contrasts complement each other, and they support each other through life’s ups and downs. We were instantly glued to their unexpected dynamic, which grew more endearing with each episode. 

Rachel and Monica

An iconic duo, Rachel and Monica, standing side by side with Rachel's arm around Monica, both looking thoughtful and supportive in a cozy setting.

The Friends besties couldn’t be any more different with Monica’s obsessiveness and Rachel’s careless manner. But it works! The two roomies are best of friends who have a hilarious dynamic that gives birth to many winning punch lines.

Shrek and Donkey

An iconic duo, Shrek and Donkey, sitting together in a forest, with Shrek looking grumpy while Donkey smiles and talks enthusiastically.

Shrek is an always angry ogre, and Donkey has a clueless naivete that always gets on his nerves. To some extent, Donkey tempers Shrek’s grumpiness. Either way, it’s always hilarious and heartwarming to see how the two strike a loyal friendship that survives the ups and downs in Land Far Away.

Snoopy and Woodstock

An iconic duo, Snoopy and Woodstock, with Snoopy lying on top of his red doghouse and Woodstock perched on his belly, in a simple cartoon scene.

An old-school classic, Snoopy, the imaginative beagle, and Woodstock, his li’l faithful bird friend, make a heartwarming pair. The two are inseparable even in Snoopy’s wild imagination. Woodstock is always willing to go along, quirkily supporting Snoopy on his adventures.

Garfield and Odie

An iconic duo, Garfield and Odie, with Garfield holding a mug that reads "I hate Mondays" and Odie happily licking the spilled drink, both in a playful scene.

Garfield and Odie make a comically mismatched pair. Garfield often teases Odie, but beneath their standing rivalry, Garfield’s lazy, sarcastic wit meshes Well with Odie’s innocence. After all the tricks Garfield pulls on Odie, they still have a fondness.

Pooh and Piglet

An iconic duo, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, walking on a log in a windy winter scene, with Piglet holding onto Pooh as they struggle against the wind.

Honey-loving Pooh and ever-thoughtful Piglet shared a gentle friendship that embraced their soft and silly sides. Piglet was insecure and cautious, but Pooh’s carefree attitude helped make Piglet brave. Together with their other furry friends, they explored the Hundred Acre Woods and had a blast with Christopher Robin.

Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner

An iconic duo, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, with Wile E. Coyote strapped to an ACME rocket chasing the fast-moving Road Runner through a desert landscape.

The scheming Wile E. Coyote and lightning-fast Roadrunner were always on an endless chase through deserts and forests. They both thrived in relentless pursuit, which unfortunately often led to Wile E.’s inevitable failure and Roadrunner shuffling off with a taunting catchphrase, “Beep beep!”

Doc And Marty McFly

An iconic duo, Doc Brown and Marty McFly, standing together with shocked expressions, Doc in a white coat and Marty in a red vest, in a dramatic scene.

The ’90s were surely more exciting because of this time-traveling tandem. The eccentric Doc Brown would go from present to past to the future with the cool, laidback Marty McFly, forming a connection that stood the test of time.

Their friendship spanned generations, and they maneuvered their way with much heart and humor in their time-bending McLaren.

Shaggy and Scooby-Doo

An iconic duo, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, smiling while holding enormous stacks of sandwiches and burgers, enjoying their feast in a fun setting.

Shaggy, a laidback and often reluctant human, and Scooby-Doo, his Great Dane that could speak, were always hungry, frequently scared, and managed to find themselves smack in the middle of mysteries they solved with their friends. Their jitters and comedic antics remained central to their funny friendship.

Ariel and Flounder

An iconic duo, Ariel and Flounder, excitedly talking underwater, with Ariel smiling and gesturing while Flounder grins in a lively ocean scene.

The ever-curious Little Mermaid was always with her trusty companion, who went with her on curious runs on the seabed. As much as Flounder tried to keep Ariel out of trouble, the headstrong mermaid had a stubborn streak, and her bright-colored sidekick never left her side. 

Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing

An iconic duo, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, standing side by side in a coffee shop, both looking serious and deep in thought during a quiet moment.

Funny roommates and great Friends, Joey and Chandler had a bromance moved by laughs and loyalty. Their testosterone-fueled friendship bellied Chandler’s sarcastic wit and Joey’s carefree but suave style.

They became the comedic duo who doled countless side comments and punch lines. They hung around with their buddies and became the most beloved bunch of Friends in TV history.

Calvin and Hobbes

An iconic duo, Calvin and Hobbes, fishing by a river, with Calvin splashing excitedly in the water holding a bat, while Hobbes stands nearby with a fishing rod.

We love how the mischievous dreamer Calvin, with his boundless imagination, and the stuffed tiger Hobbes, with his wisecracks, share a wonderful, whimsical friendship.

Children love the duo’s playful dynamic, while adults are drawn to the comic strip’s philosophical themes in the pair’s conversations.

Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble

An iconic duo, Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble, standing in a cave with Barney smiling and holding a piece of paper while Fred looks upset, wearing their classic outfits.

Fred and Barney are our favorite neighbors and best friends in prehistoric Bedrock from the classic animation The Flinstones. The two Stone Age dads and husbands share a close bond fortified by their prehistoric misadventures.

Chip and Dale

An iconic duo, Chip and Dale, laughing and playfully high-fiving each other in a lively scene, with Chip smiling wide and Dale looking energetic.

These chipmunks are adorable creatures with contrasting personalities. Chip is resourceful and clever, while Dale is goofy and carefree. They’re inseparable partners in both mischief and solving mysteries. Whether outsmarting enemies or bickering over nuts, they endear themselves to audiences through their crazy adventures.

Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd

An iconic duo, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, with Bugs popping out of a hole, smiling mischievously, while Elmer angrily stomps away in a forest scene.

Classic archenemies Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd have been at it since the 1930s. According to Fandom, Fudd appeared as Bugs’ villain in 37 out of the 168 classic Bugs Bunny cartoons, and the tandem became one of the most famous rivalries in American cinema history (3).

The bumbling hunter Fudd always tried to catch the clever Bugs, but the bunny effortlessly outwitted him with humor and trickery at every turn. Nonetheless, these funny chases made them a timeless classic.

Popeye and Olive Oyl

An iconic duo, Popeye and Olive Oyl, walking arm in arm down a street, with Popeye smiling confidently and Olive Oyl looking cheerful in a classic black-and-white scene.

Despite being Popeye’s perpetual damsel to save, the lanky Olive Oyl was still a strong, independent woman. Sometimes, though, she just really needed help to get out of sticky situations, and the robust and spinach-loving sailor was more than willing to oblige. Despite their ups and downs, their loyalty and affection kept strong, cementing them as one of animation’s most enduring couples.

Aladdin and Genie

An iconic duo, Aladdin and Genie, standing together in a jungle setting, with Genie smiling and gesturing while Aladdin looks at him with a confident grin.

What if your best buddy could grant you anything and everything you want? That’s what happened when the street-smart underdog Aladdin chanced upon a magic lamp and met the larger-than-life Genie.

Aladdin’s bravery and resourcefulness easily complement Genie’s hilarious antics and magical powers. Together, they went on adventures that tested and proved their loyalty.

Beavis and Butthead

An iconic duo, Beavis and Butt-Head, sitting on a worn-out couch in a messy room, eating pizza while wearing band t-shirts and looking mischievous.

The two dim-witted teens, Beavis and Butthead, are known for their unfiltered humor and penchant for chaos. Because of their immaturity and snarky commentaries, they represent ’90s-style irreverence that makes absurdities out of everyday situations.

Lloyd and Harry

An iconic duo, Lloyd and Harry, wearing brightly colored tuxedos—Lloyd in orange and Harry in light blue—looking surprised at a formal event.

Incredibly clueless friends Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber may lack common sense, but their hearts are in the right place. The bumbling idiots find themselves in hilarious misunderstandings and misadventures but remain solid throughout.

Lilo and Stitch

An iconic duo, Lilo and Stitch, happily dancing together in a marketplace, with Lilo in a yellow dress and Stitch wearing a grass skirt, both smiling.

Lilo, a young, strong-willed Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, an alien experiment turned pet, forge a heartwarming bond that takes them on some surfside adventures together. Their experiences and bond highlight the importance of family (“ohana”) and loyalty, building on their bravery and friendship.

Frodo and Sam

An iconic duo, Frodo and Sam, wearing cloaks and looking up with determination while climbing rocky terrain during their journey through a rugged landscape.

In The Lord of the Rings, Frodo is burdened with safeguarding the ring. By his side is Sam, his loyal friend who goes with him through the different worlds, facing all the odds and braving unimaginable challenges.

If you’re thinking of a friend who will go with you through hell and high water, Sam was that for Frodo, and the ring bearer was mighty lucky to have Sam by his side.

John Lenon and Paul McCartney

An iconic duo, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, standing together on stage in black suits, with a drum set behind them, during a Beatles performance.

The Beatles broke record after record during their time. Thanks to the creative chemistry between John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the world enjoyed extraordinary musical genius with global hits that pushed the boundaries of rock and pop music.

While the band’s break-up wasn’t as smooth sailing as fans imagined, People in 2024 supported the idea that the two stayed connected for several years until Lennon’s 40th birthday in 1980, eventually losing touch (4).

Even though they were constantly pitted against each other, they thought highly of each other as artists. Hours before Lennon was gunned down in December 1980, he was quoted to have said he loved Paul. 

Kermit and Miss Piggy

An iconic duo, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, standing together in a cozy room, with Kermit smiling and Miss Piggy dressed in a sparkly outfit, looking glamorous.

Kermit and Miss Piggy were the Muppets’ romantic pair. Kermit was always calm and formal, and Miss Piggy was his glamorous love interest. She was always so bold with her affection for the skinny frog. Between love letters and serenades, the two shared a cute, unconventional relationship with a lot of humor and heart.

Katniss and Peeta

An iconic duo, Katniss and Peeta, kneeling on the ground in an intense moment, with Katniss holding Peeta's face as they wear tactical gear in a dimly lit hallway.

Katniss Everdeen is a fierce survivor who finds herself in the deadly Hunger Games. While the stakes were extremely high, Katniss found a perpetual ally and partner in Peeta Mellark, the compassionate, low-key villager. Their relationship started as a survival strategy, but it grew into a deep connection thicker than blood. Their partnership became a symbol of resilience, rebellion, and love.

Sheldon and Amy

An iconic duo, Sheldon and Amy, sitting on a couch, with Amy looking thoughtful in a striped sweater and glasses, while Sheldon glances at her, wearing a red t-shirt.

The Big Bang connection between the brilliant and awkward Sheldon and the equally awkward and intelligent Amy seems almost destined. Their idiosyncrasies align perfectly, resulting in an unconventional yet deeply affectionate bond that forces them out of their shells.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

An iconic duo, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, wearing Chicago Bulls jerseys, standing together on the basketball court during a game, both focused and strategizing.

When Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on the court, they were unstoppable. The two were the ultimate dynamic duo for the Chicago Bulls, dominating basketball in the 1990s. Jordan was a scoring machine, and Pippen was a defensive power force.

Together with their talented team, they earned six NBA championships for their team. They played ball with excellence, teamwork, and dominance, commanding their fellow players and the world’s respect.

According to US Weekly, while Pippen felt he and the team might not have received the accolade they deserved due to the fanfare around Jordan (5), the two were undoubtedly legends individually and together. 

Ross and Rachel

An iconic duo, Ross and Rachel, sitting at a kitchen table, with Ross looking concerned and Rachel appearing upset, both dressed in black in a tense moment.

Ross Geller, the nerdy paleontologist, and Rachel Green, the fashion-forward forever crush, had a famous on-again, off-again relationship on the show Friends. They were TV’s darling couple, and viewers were rooting for their love story, which was rife with hilarious twists and heartfelt drama.

Looking back on their relationship as an adult, they were quite toxic together. Rachel only ever wanted Ross whenever another woman showed an interest like Julie, Bonnie, Emily..and Ross was possessive and jealous over Rachel.

Betty and Veronica

An iconic duo, Betty and Veronica, sitting on a couch in a cozy room, with Betty relaxed in a maroon outfit and Veronica looking thoughtful in a black top and white skirt.

These two were frenemies who had their eye set on the same guy. Together with Archie, they formed arguably one of pop culture’s most famous love triangles. 

Though they were in constant competition, they were still ultimately best friends of opposite poles:  Betty was sweet and wholesome, and Veronica was glamorous and sophisticated. Whether they appeared in comic strips, top-billed in movie adaptations, or starred in TV series, they had a friendship that endured their differences.

Marlin and Dory

An iconic duo, Marlin and Dory, swimming through a jellyfish field, both looking shocked and scared as they navigate the vibrant underwater scene.

Marlin went on a quest to find his son Nemo despite his fears and reservations. Thankfully, he had the optimistic but forgetful Dory right by his side. Theirs was an unlikely complement of contrasts and strengths, creating a touching story of friendship and perseverance.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

An iconic duo, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, posing together on the red carpet at AFI Fest, with Angelina in a sparkling gown and Brad in a tuxedo.

For a while, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were Hollywood’s power couple. They captivated the world with their beauty, talent, humanitarian work, and, of course, the controversies that surrounded their relationship.

When their on-screen chemistry in Mr. and Mrs. Smith went from reel to real, audiences were hooked. Now, years after their divorce, audiences are still curious about their blended family and the intricacies of their union.

Mulder and Scully

An iconic duo, Mulder and Scully, standing together during an investigation, with Scully looking skeptical and Mulder holding up a drawing of a mysterious creature.

When the X-Files was popular in the 1990s, we couldn’t get enough agents, such as Fox Mulder, the believer, and Dana Scully, the skeptic, together to investigate paranormal phenomena. The show had a mystery-filled narrative, moved by the dynamic of its two leads.

Their partnership was unique in that it involved intellectual and sexual tension that audiences were eager to watch. Mulder’s openness to the supernatural contrasts with Scully’s scientific approach, adding their twosome to the mysterious files they were investigating.

Ash and Pikachu

An iconic duo, Ash and Pikachu, sharing a warm embrace, with Ash smiling affectionately and Pikachu looking happy as they bond in a vibrant outdoor setting.

Ash Ketchum was determined to be a great Pokémon Master. In the series and the eventual movie adaptation, Pikachu became Ash’s highly-charged loyal Pokémon sidekick, and the two made an inseparable team. They solved mysteries and overcame challenges with their troop of other Pokemon training pairs.

Yogi and Boo Boo

An iconic duo, Yogi Bear and Boo Boo, enjoying the outdoors with Yogi jumping while holding a makeshift parachute and Boo Boo smiling as he holds the rope.

Yogi Bear was a clever picnic basket thief, and Boo Boo was his loyal but worry-wart sidekick. Although Boo Boo was tinier than Yogi, he was able to balance out the big bear’s playful and mischievous side. They roam around Jellystone Park for their next food, and their sticky situations make them such a funny pair to watch.

Will and Grace

An iconic duo, Will and Grace, having an intense conversation at a social gathering, with Will looking serious and Grace gesturing passionately while holding a drink.

We love the dynamic of Will, a gay lawyer, and interior designer Grace, his straight best friend. Their bond was surely one for the books and full of humor and tender moments in their namesake show.

Their close, platonic relationship drove the show’s plot forward, and it showcased an intelligent combination of witty banter and genuine emotional support. Flanked by their equally silly friends, Will and Grace aired for 11 seasons of love and laughter.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

An iconic duo, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, standing in front of school lockers, with Mary-Kate holding a binder and Ashley wearing a bandana, both with casual outfits.

We first saw the famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as child stars playing adorable twins in the popular TV show Full House and eventually in other shows and movies under their own production and management label.

Their identical looks and complementary personalities made them one of pop culture’s most recognizable sibling duos. When they grew older and stopped acting, their pivot made them successful fashion entrepreneurs.

Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd

An iconic duo, Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, both wearing doctor coats, share a tender moment as they stand closely, with Derek looking at Meredith.

Meredith and Derek are among the most iconic couples in television drama. We followed their saga in the ER and the OR and watched as they cringed when they faced their marital drama and cried when they faced their most challenging tragedy.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

An iconic duo, Beyoncé wearing a white cowboy hat and Jay-Z flashing a peace sign, sit together at an event, surrounded by flowers and food.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z exemplify how, with respect and professionalism, you can mix work and personal life and still make waves. The two are the music industry’s legendary power couple, combining their undeniable talent to dominate their hip-hop and pop genres.

Aside from having successful individual careers, they also have collaborative works, like “Crazy in Love,” that put them on the musical map. They remain humble as they wield their influence responsibly, balancing their family life with their public personas.

References


  1. Kim Elsesser. “Mattel’s New Barbies Aim To Change Stereotypes About Women In Film.” Forbes, January 10, 2024. | https://www.forbes.com/sites/kimelsesser/2024/01/10/mattels-new-barbies-aim-to-change-stereotypes-about-women-in-film/
  2. Kalhann Rosenblatt. “Bert and Ernie are indeed a gay couple, 'Sesame Street' writer claims.” NBC News, September 19, 2018. | https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/bert-ernie-are-gay-couple-sesame-street-writer-claims-n910701 
  3. Looney Tunes Wiki. “Elmer Fudd.” Fandom, 2024. | https://looneytunes.fandom.com/wiki/Elmer_Fudd
  4. Jordan Runtagh. “Remembering John Lennon and Paul McCartney's Last Recording Together — Four Years After the Beatles’ Split.” People, March 29, 2024. | https://people.com/john-lennon-paul-mccartney-last-recording-together-8622469 
  5. Miranda Siwak. “A Breakdown of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Rivalry Amid Larsa Pippen’s Romance With Marcus Jordan.” US Weekly, May 27, 2023. | https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/scottie-pippen-and-michael-jordans-feud-everything-to-know/ 

