53 Things That Are Better In Pairs
Among the many things that are better together than apart are family members, childhood friends, or... shoes! Some things feel inseparable; hence, we don't hesitate to unconsciously pair them together, whether it be particular objects, food, clothing, or activities. And oftentimes, having just one without the other just doesn't feel right.
Thinking of food products that are better when together, one might think of eggs and bacon; in honor of our British readers, tea with biscuits, or the Taiwanese will especially appreciate the blend of tea and milk. However, various activities are no exception to things that are better in pairs. For example, warming up before vigorous exercise isn't necessary (not like you will get a fine if you don't), but warming up and exercise sure go better together than you and stiff lower back pain. And examples of such things that go well in pairs really are endless. Also, sometimes you just can't pick between the two, so having (or doing) both is the only option (and it's the best one).
Below, we've compiled a list of things that come in pairs, things that pair well together, or just things that complement each other. Do you approve of any of these combinations? If you do, give them an upvote. Also, could you name even more examples of things that are better together than on their own? If yes, do so in the comments, and we might add those to the list!
This post may include affiliate links.
Tom And Jerry
They had over 50 years of mutual love and hatred on TV. Without one another, what would they even do? We simply can't separate the two.
Spongebob And Patrick
Although they may not be the two brightest bulbs in the socket, SpongeBob and Patrick are about as close as friends can get. If our friendship is not like Spongebob's and Patrick's, we don't want it.
Macaroni And Cheese
We really appreciate whoever accidentally dumped a brick of cheese into their bowl of steaming hot macaroni and simply went with it. God bless you.
Burger And Fries
There's no such thing as ordering just fries or just a burger. How do you even pick which one you want more? Unless you are a broke student whose student loan hasn't come through, then we totally get it.
Converse And High Socks
High socks and Converse have long been in style. Tube socks always go the best with Chuck Taylors, even if you prefer the high-top style. There simply cannot be one without the other.
Sundays And Brunch
Brunch on Sundays can be incredibly peaceful and provide a slight boost to face Monday the following day. And for those over 21, that boost clearly comes from mimosas. Sundays and brunch with mimosas (of course) are truthfully the definition of #RelationshipGoals.
Cinema And Popcorn
Popcorn had come to be associated with going to the cinema by the 1950s. Today, popcorn and movies are a perfect combo to feed both enjoyment and taste buds, so this pairing is 100% here to stay.
Nemo And Dory
If these are not the perfect names to name your two fishies, are you even a Disney fan? They are just better as a pair, much like Miss Bianca and Bernard (older Pandas will know!)
Peanut Butter And Jelly
Nothing is more American than PB&J, except for one little fact: Peanut butter isn't actually American; it's Canadian. Still, given the few ingredients, it almost doesn't seem fair that a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is so scrumptious.
S'mores And Campfires
The foundation of many happy summer memories is making s'mores at a warm campfire. It still counts if you have a fire pit in your backyard.
Cereal And Milk
There is no disputing that everyone prefers a different cereal and milk combination, but they are always consumed together. It's awful to realize you have one but not the other when you wake up.
Bacon And Eggs
Okay, so you can combine bacon with anything these days, but eggs are still its true love. Any foodie's ideal way to start the day is with the scent of bacon in the morning and some fluffy eggs to go with it.
Mosquito And Nets
Mosquitoes, we can let you be as you are a part of the food chain, but please stay away from us humans. Only if we have a net hanging can you pay us a remote visit. Otherwise, please don't.
Socks
There's nothing else to say except that having two socks is preferable. There's little use in owning just one of the pair, is there?
Sweet And Salty
This groundbreaking popcorn flavor permanently altered snack time and the cinema experience. You can't sit with us if you prefer just one.
Kermit And Miss Piggy
According to a shocking statement posted on Twitter, the ultimate "will they, won't they?" pair reportedly ended their relationship permanently in 2015. It appeared that the two had consciously decided to separate after "considerable squabbling" and would be seeing "other people, pigs, frogs, et al."
Soap And Water
Do we really need to stop on this one? If the pandemic wasn't enough to convince you that the tandem of soap and water is a must, then probably nothing else will. If just water isn't enough to clean that greasy oil from a frying pan, how would using just water remove all the bacteria from your hands? Just think about it.
Gin And Tonic
Gin has a clean, energizing flavor, and when mixed with tonic water, it is crisp and subtly bubbly. These qualities make gin & tonic a purrfect pairing! Also, fun fact, according to a study, gin & tonic drinkers are more likely to show psychopathic tendencies than drinkers of any other beverage. What's your favorite drink, you ask?
Twix Bars
Because after eating one, you must have another one. However, which side is your favorite? Are you Team Right or Left Twix?
Knife & Fork
You might get away with using just a fork. But just a knife? Probably not. Either way, if there's a fork, there had better be a knife, because we are not about to bite into that.
Salt And Pepper
When asked to "pass the salt" at the dinner table, you also pass the pepper because the two are so closely connected. Also, because it's usually both of them in the Salt & Pepper holder thingy.
Ketchup And Mustard
While mustard is tangy and bitter, ketchup is sweet. They complement each other because sweet and sour (tangy) is a popular and palatable pairing.
Cookies And Milk
Because if Santa has blessed this pairing, so will we.
Cheese And Wine
The pairing of cheese and wine evokes the same emotions for adults as Netflix and Chill does for college kids. Quips aside, apparently, the wine's sweetness helps to counteract the "funk" in the cheese and gives it a creamier flavor. Also, the cheese's smell will help balance the wine's sweet taste.
Hot Cocoa And Marshmallows
Hot cocoa with marshmallows is one of the coziest combinations you can ever create for your tastebuds. This cold-weather drink really makes the world a better place.
The Moonwalk And Michael Jackson
The moonwalk will likely be the first thing children who grow up without Michael Jackson know about him. And then probably "Thriller."
Tuesdays And Tacos
If pizza is for Friday nights, tacos are made to be eaten on Tuesdays. Why save all the delicious meals for the end of the week when you can enjoy them throughout and make the start of the week a little more bearable and delicious? Taco Tuesday it is, then.
Potato Chips And...
Chips (or crisps, for British readers) pair well with anything, and potato chip brands proved that with the various flavors and combos available. Chips and ketchup? Vinegar? Cheese? Bacon? Salsa? PB? It's really up to you and your tastebuds.
Day And Night
Kid Cudi also felt these two words really pair and rhyme well together.
Gloves
The only time you would utilize having just one glove after losing the other is to clean the snow from your car or use a cell phone while keeping your other bare hand in the pocket.
Campfires And Ghost Stories
Nothing like being utterly terrified when sitting around a campfire in the middle of nowhere. Do you know what else pairs with ghost stories? A good ol'... Boo!
Christmas And Snow
While snow doesn't fall everywhere during Christmas, we cannot help but associate the holiday with lots of snow outside the window.
Sugar And Kool-Aid
No matter how you first discovered Kool-Aid, it was tasty and refreshing. Even though some of us added way more sugar than was necessary (or healthy), we needed that extra sprinkle to satisfy our sweet tooth and for that sugar rush to kick in before going wild at the playground.
Clinics And Medicine
Why would a medical facility operate without any medications? That's right, this duo is essential and life-saving.
Pen And Paper
Even though the pen is mightier than the sword, it isn't as useful without paper. Although modern electronics have replaced pens and paper, studies suggest that writing by hand helps us recall information far better. And let's face it, receiving a handwritten note or love letter instead of a text or email is much more moving.
Knowledge And Power
Without calling names or making accusations, we can all probably think of people who would have benefited from acquiring more knowledge before gaining power.
Family And Mealtime
Mealtimes are ideal for spending time with your loved ones, whether your family is as big as the Weasleys or is just you and your cat. We think that family and mealtimes are the ideal pairings (or a dangerous combo if it's Christmas). However, there are also times when a pizza for one is a reasonable choice...
Left And Right
Left wing. Right wing. Chicken wing. That's all we have to say on this one.
Shoes
Sure, we could come up with reasons why an individual would need just one shoe and not a pair; however, generally, it's uncommon to buy the left and right shoes separately.
Penguins
Within each colony, penguins live in couples, rarely alone or with their offspring. Penguins are one of the few animal species that form lifelong pairs after mating.
Yin And Yang
When combined, the opposing forces of yin and yang stand in for everything in the natural world. Together, they stand for the various facets of the world and how they must be delicately balanced to be whole. Although Yin and Yang are fundamentally opposed, they are interdependent because one cannot live without the other.
Apples And Caramel
Apples covered in caramel are the substance of the gods, and we don't really feel like it's fall season until we've had one.
Strawberries And Cream
Is it bad that we instantly thought of Bailey's? It's so, sooo good, though! Nevertheless, strawberries and cream is a match made in heaven. Whether it constitutes a cake, smoothie, or ice cream, it tastes amazing in anything and everything.
Ben And Jerry
Ben and Jerry's is like Subway cookies without chocolate chips. And why would one even separate the two? That's simply unfathomable.
Ice Cream And Sprinkles
The ice cream experience is only complete with sprinkles, arguably the best and most popular topping. We can all agree that sprinkles make any scoop of ice cream better, whether chocolate, rainbow, or both!
RuPaul And Drag
RuPaul is the queen of all drag queens, without a doubt. When you can regularly pull off lashes like that, we can't even begin to fathom how wonderful life must be for you.
Bat And Ball
Imagine playing baseball with no other equipment than just a bat. What else would you be hitting with a bat if not a ball? A bird? No chance.
Bangers And Mash
While discussing potatoes, try having sausages and mashed potatoes with plenty of gravy. That's just one delicious British comfort meal. Yummy! For instance, if you enter "Bangers" into the Google search bar, Google will automatically suggest you add "and mash." Why are sausages referred to as bangers? Due to their "tendency" to split open with a BANG while frying.
Apples And Pears
"Apples and pears" is Cockney rhyming slang for stairs that originated in the mid-19th century in the East End of London. The words "and pears" are removed in keeping with the pattern, so the spoken phrase "I'm going up the apples" actually means "I'm going up the stairs."
Bouncing And Babies
Nothing is more heartwarming than watching a newborn bounce with joy in the hands of a loving adult.
Tea And Biscuits
Just don't dunk them for too long, and you should be good. Essentially, any biscuits (or cookies!) will do.
Knitting Needles
Knitting creates loops by moving a group of loops from one long needle to another while holding the stitches in place. In crocheting, just one needle is required. Because of this significant distinction, crochet is significantly simpler to work with than knitting. But don't mix the two!
Babies And Puppies
Even the biggest grump will fall to their knees when you put them side by side, although they are each equally adorable on their own.