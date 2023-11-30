ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the adverse reactions, Heidi Klum has once again done another lingerie photoshoot with her daughter, Leni.

Collaborating with the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, the former Victoria’s Secret’s angel was seen having a jolly time prancing around in a gorgeous red set alongside her 19-year-old daughter.

Taking to her Instagram account, Heidi posted her collaboration with Intimissimi, uploading a carousel featuring a video promoting the Christmas collection, along with pictures displaying the lingerie.

Heidi Klum has received backlash after yet another photoshoot featuring herself posing in lingerie alongside her 19-year-old daughter Leni

Image credits: heidiklum

The 50-year-old model captioned the post: “Oh Tannenbaum, oh Tannenbaum… I love our new @intimissimiofficial xmas campaign that is out now! @leniklum

“Get yourself something special for the season.

“You can find the campaign styles and many more beautiful looks now online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores.”

Image credits: heidiklum

As much as the collection, composed of red and black lace lingerie, is glamorous and perfectly highlights Heidi and Leni’s beauty, some people didn’t quite enjoy the idea of a mother and daughter posing in sexy outfits together.

Heidi has disabled her comments section on Instagram; however, some people managed to criticize the advertisement on Leni’s Instagram page, as she also posted the controversial photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leni and Heidi collaborated with the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi for a Christmas themed collection

Image credits: leniklum

Image credits: leniklum

One person wrote: “Doing a photo shoot with your mother in lingerie is still weird.”

Another individual commented: “Find this a little weird. Mother is 50… seriously, jumping around together in lingerie is sick.

“Your mom needs to get over it and wake up… she’s old.”

Nevertheless, others didn’t find Leni and Heidi’s pictures shocking in the slightest, as an Instagram user penned: “People be overreacting, she’s a model. Doing her job.

“Her mom is a model too doing a job.

“Those [of] you [who] think it’s weird, I think you’re the problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person commented: “Y’all think your rude comments are gonna change their careers?

“I’m glad they have a great relationship. Grow up, people.”

Image credits: leniklum

Image credits: leniklum

Heidi and Leni found themselves in a similar situation in previous years, as earlier this year, the fashion icon posed in another set of matching lace lingerie sets with Leni for Intimissimi.

Promoted in May, the mother-daughter duo were captured in a lilac lingerie set decorated with intricate white lace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

At the time, certain people couldn’t get behind the concept of this family appearing in risqué attire together.

A person commented: “First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘My mom should be here!’”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Somehow it’s weird to see mother and daughter in underwear.

“I mean, how many were photographed like this with their mother.”

After facing scrutiny over the advertisement, Heidi revealed that shooting with her daughter had, in fact, been a “fun” experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin,” Heidi said

Image credits: heidiklum

She told the DailyMail: “To do photoshoots together with her and just to see how she’s just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we’re doing underwear shoots or something like that.

“It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world.

“So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

In 2020, Heidi and Leni showed off their incredible figures in a black bra and matching underwear trimmed with feminine white lace, as well as a set in black and white, advertising for the first time together for Intimissimi.

Upon receiving negative attention, with similar reactions to future collaborations with her mom, Leni told Page Six at the time: “I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions.

“I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

A person had strong opinions regarding the marketing strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

She further explained how she felt about the backlash: “I just don’t look at it, honestly.

“If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”

Leni went on to express her admiration for Heidi: “I love her. She’s an inspiration.

“Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,”

“I love shooting with her.”

Leni’s biological father is Flavio Briatore. However, the rising modeling star was legally adopted by singer Seal in 2009 upon marrying Heidi in 2005.

Other people had divided opinions regarding the photoshoot