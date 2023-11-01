ADVERTISEMENT

“My Motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME,” Heidi Klum wrote under one of her recent Instagram posts; and with her costume no longer a secret, it’s clear to see why. The well-known German-American model, fittingly titled ‘The Queen Of Halloween’ by some of her fans, doesn’t cease to amaze them, revealing elaborate and unique costumes year after year.

Unsurprisingly, 2023 was no exception, as the woman left everyone in awe with her peacock costume, which came to life during her Halloween party in New York.

Heidi Klum surprises her fans with another elaborate Halloween costume

Image credits: heidiklum

Klum is known for taking Halloween costumes to the next level with something new and exciting every year

Heidi Klum showed off her colorful feathers at her Halloween party taking place in New York, which has been a yearly tradition—with a short break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic—since the turn of the century.

In an interview with People, Klum went through some of her most memorable costumes from the past couple of decades, sharing details behind the hows and whys.

“I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do. Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen,” said the model who, last year, surprised everyone in a what some would call state-of-the-art worm costume.

“Bodies” Cadaver, 2011

Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Ape, 2011

Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cleopatra, 2012

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

95-Year-Old Heidi, 2013

Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Butterfly, 2014

Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Jessica Rabbit, 2015

Image credits: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Herself, 2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Music Video “Thriller”, 2017

Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Princess Fiona, 2018

Image credits: JACKSON LEE/GC IMAGES

Alien monster, 2019

Image credits: heidiklum

Blending in, 2020

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

The living dead, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

A worm, 2022

Image credits: heidiklum

A peacock, 2023

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Image credits: heidiklum

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: heidiklum

The model shared a sneak peek picture of her getting ready on her Instagram account

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum’s peacock costume came to life on the red carpet