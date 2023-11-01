Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween
“My Motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME,” Heidi Klum wrote under one of her recent Instagram posts; and with her costume no longer a secret, it’s clear to see why. The well-known German-American model, fittingly titled ‘The Queen Of Halloween’ by some of her fans, doesn’t cease to amaze them, revealing elaborate and unique costumes year after year.
Unsurprisingly, 2023 was no exception, as the woman left everyone in awe with her peacock costume, which came to life during her Halloween party in New York.
Heidi Klum surprises her fans with another elaborate Halloween costume
Image credits: heidiklum
Klum is known for taking Halloween costumes to the next level with something new and exciting every year
Heidi Klum showed off her colorful feathers at her Halloween party taking place in New York, which has been a yearly tradition—with a short break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic—since the turn of the century.
In an interview with People, Klum went through some of her most memorable costumes from the past couple of decades, sharing details behind the hows and whys.
“I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do. Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen,” said the model who, last year, surprised everyone in a what some would call state-of-the-art worm costume.
“Bodies” Cadaver, 2011
Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images
Ape, 2011
Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cleopatra, 2012
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
95-Year-Old Heidi, 2013
Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Butterfly, 2014
Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Jessica Rabbit, 2015
Image credits: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Herself, 2016
Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Music Video “Thriller”, 2017
Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Princess Fiona, 2018
Image credits: JACKSON LEE/GC IMAGES
Alien monster, 2019
Image credits: heidiklum
Blending in, 2020
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
The living dead, 2021
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
A worm, 2022
Image credits: heidiklum
A peacock, 2023
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
The model shared a sneak peek picture of her getting ready on her Instagram account
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Heidi Klum’s peacock costume came to life on the red carpet
Heidi Klum is a narcissist that exploits young women on german TV for money. There are serious allegations against her and her show GNTM
Wow. With professional makeup artists, and a shitload of money...
Really Cool costume. The worm one kinda scares me (probably the intended effect)
