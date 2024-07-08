This is the most classic—and, arguably, most intimidating—question of job interviews. By asking the vague “Tell me about yourself?” questions, recruiters are looking to learn about your soft skills, according to Sofía.



“What the recruiter expects to learn from these types of questions is what the job seeker's hobbies are, what they do in their free time, what their family situation is like, and what their expectations and desires are. This helps to get to know the candidate in depth and says a lot about their soft skills.”



“Your storytelling needs to be prepared,” advises Cristian, who recommends including aspects about your professional journey. “It's your moment to shine – to highlight the milestones throughout your career, the challenges faced, and how they were resolved.”



Meanwhile, Sofía suggests saving that information for questions like, “Tell me about a situation where…”



“When recruiters ask a job seeker to describe a situation, for example, ‘Tell me about a situation that has been challenging for you,’ we expect to see how they construct a narrative, if they speak in an organized manner, if what they are saying is consistent, and if recalling that situation brings up any anger or frustration.



“Above all, we want to know what the candidate learned from that situation, knowing that in work, they will always encounter frustrating situations, where they have made mistakes or have to deal with someone else's mistakes.”

