Team Mongolia Goes Viral For "Most Beautiful" Uniforms At Paris Olympics

Social media users unanimously agree – Mongolia’s athletes have the best-looking national uniforms planned for the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics. More than 30 sportspeople will parade in stunning ensembles inspired by the East Asian country’s traditional designs, which have already baffled people on the internet.

Taking to their official Instagram page on July 3, local label Michel&Amazonka, Mongolia’s most progressive fashion brands, unveiled the first of their nation’s looks for the forthcoming Olympic games, which will start on Friday, July 26, and run until August 11.

People were quick to praise the first glimpse of the now-viral uniforms, as an Instagram user commented: “Omg u guys really ate this one.”

A person wrote: “I’m impressed.”

Someone else added: “This costume is simply magnificent.”

Image credits: Michel&Amazonka

Image credits: Michel&Amazonka

Michel&Amazonka, based out of the country’s capital of Ulaanbaatar, was established by sisters Michel, Amazonka, and Munkhjargal Choigaalaa in 2015, Business Standard reported on Tuesday (July 16).

The brand, which has designed the team’s uniforms for the second consecutive Olympics, is reportedly known for weaving around Mongolian culture and conventional elements with contemporary silhouettes and cutting across couture and ready-to-wear clothes.

Mongolia’s ceremonial attires for the 33rd Summer Olympics feature national and Olympic symbols, state-owned news agency Montsame reported on July 3.

Image credits: Michel&Amazonka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michel&Amazonka (@michelamazonka)

They include the Nine White Banners – the symbol of veneration of the Mongolian State -, the Olympic torch, the emblem of the Paris Olympics, and representations of the sun, moon, and the Gua-Maral (myth deer), all intricately embroidered with golden thread.

The sun and moon symbolize the universe and are believed by Mongolians to be their nation’s mother (sun) and father (moon), Eternal Landscapes explained in 2014.

The two elements are encompassed in the Soyembo, the first character out of the Mongolian Soyembo script, which appears on the country’s flag.

Image credits: Michel&Amazonka

Image credits: Michel&Amazonka

Female athletes’ outfits come with ceremonial earrings and embroidered bags, while male flag-bearers will wear an archery hat, belt, and traditional Mongolian boots, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The outfits took an average of 20 hours each to craft, according to the Mongolian National Olympic Committee.

Since Michel&Amazonka shared the first looks of their unique creations, the uniforms have continuously grown popular, as exemplified by fashion critic Ryan Yip, who took to his TikTok page on Sunday (July 14) to express his appreciation.

Image credits: LaModeUnknown

Image credits: michelamazonka

In his TikTok video, which has amassed over 2.4 million views, Ryan praised the Mongolian designers’ work: “These are not runway pieces, this is the Mongolian Olympic uniform.

“Tell me what motivated Michel Amazonka and the whole of Mongolian Olympic team to pop off that hard.

“Tell me what motivated that, because I need to learn that sorcery.”

He added: “They just won the Olympics before it even started.”

Image credits: michelamazonka

In a separate video, which was viewed nearly 322,000 times, TikToker Bee Jamieson said: “It looks like everything’s been really well thought out. I love the little bags very cute.”

While acknowledging some negative reviews highlighting the uniforms’ seemingly exaggerated traditionality, Bee countered: “I think that when it comes to the Olympics, you have to be over the top and this is beautiful.”

Mongolia will send 32 athletes to compete in nine sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Montsame reported on June 25.

Moreover, the Mongolian Judo Federation will lead the contingent with 10 judokas, followed by freestyle wrestlers with eight athletes.

The country’s boxing team has secured two spots, though no male boxers will participate this year.

A reportedly notable feature of the Mongolian team for the Paris Olympics is the qualification of two top cyclists.

Additionally, Mongolian athletes will compete in archery, athletics, shooting, weightlifting, and swimming.

