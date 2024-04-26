Céline Dion Reveals Famous Wedding Tiara With 2,000 Crystals Was Sewn On, Left Her Injured

ADVERTISEMENT

Céline Dion revealed the “egg-sized” injury she suffered from wearing her massive wedding tiara that made her tell her husband, “It’s too late now, we’re married,” reflecting on some of her most memorable looks.

The Queen of Power Ballads appeared in Vogue’s Life in Looks series on Wednesday (April 24), breaking down 13 of some of her most iconic looks from 1991 up until now.

Among her very first looks, Céline was presented with a photograph from December 17, 1994, taken on her wedding day with her late husband, René Angélil.

“I still feel his presence so much,” the 56-year-old music star said after looking at the touching picture. “He brought the best of me.”

It wasn’t long before the Québecoise commented on her famous 2,000 Swarovski crystals-covered tiara, which she explained had been sewn into her hair.

Céline Dion reflected on her wedding tiara injury and memorable looks in Vogue‘s Life in Looks series

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I can manage the weight,” Céline Dion recalled, stressing that “when you’re so happy, there’s no weight, there’s no problem, there’s no pain.”

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker went on to explain that upon arrival at the cathedral, where she was due to tie the knot with René, she quickly realized that the floor wasn’t wooden but carpet.

“I had an immediate facelift,” Céline hilariously said, as she couldn’t move as smoothly as on other surfaces, adding: “And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband?’ But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”

When it was time to remove her lavish headpiece, the Grammy winner noticed that she had been injured.

Image credits: Vogue

She recalled: “When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much.

“The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead.

“It’s so huge that it makes my eyes [go cross-eyed].”

Céline ended up going to a doctor, who then prescribed her antibiotics that she had to take for three weeks.

Céline Dion recounted requiring medical attention and a three-week course of antibiotics after her tiara injury

Image credits: Vogue

Nevertheless, the songstress emphasized that she wouldn’t change a single thing that happened, as it was one of the happiest moments of her life.

She said: “This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life.”

YouTube users praised her, as a person commented: “It feels like you are literally sitting with her on the table and she’s telling you stories.

“I love her personality so much. She’s everything really.”

Image credits: Vogue

Someone else wrote: “She looks so much healthier now. I’m happy for her, she deserves the best.”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s the way she smiles as soon as she sees it’s a photo of her and René’s wedding.”

Renée passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 after multiple cancer diagnoses, including a 2014 relapse of the disease that caused Céline to postpone her previous commitments.

The couple had three children together: René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“When you’re so happy, there’s no weight, there’s no problem, there’s no pain,” she said fondly of her wedding to René Angélil

Image credits: Michel PONOMAREFF/Getty Images

The manager was also a father to Anne-Marie, Patrick, and Jean-Pierre, his children from previous marriages, as per People.

While describing some other emblematic looks, Céline turned the page to her 1998 70th Academy Awards Michael Kors turtleneck gown.

At the time, the movie ​​Titanic had taken home the Oscar for the singer’s megahit My Heart Will Go On.

Before discussing her dress, Céline recalled: “There’s a big story about this picture because James Cameron, the director of the movie, did not want any song.

“He said, ‘My movie is great enough, I don’t need any songs.'”

Furthermore, Céline didn’t even want to perform the song at first, yet she proceeded to record a demo after René made the suggestion.

“I know that when I get into a studio and I hear music, I get into a character and I even sell it to myself,” she explained.

At another point in the video, Céline analyzed her 2003 VH1 Diva Duets bright pink Jean-Paul Gaultier gown.

“I don’t want to sound pretentious but I think I look good,” the performer, who, at the time, surprised the audience with short blond hair, said.

Céline revealed that during the VH1 show, nobody had told her that she had to walk on a ramp tilting forward, saying: “I was holding onto my toenails, trust me.”

“But I loved that look,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s the color, but I love it.”

“Céline’s wedding was a national event in Canada,” a reader commented

