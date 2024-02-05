“The Best Part Of The Show”: Celine Dion Surprises Grammys Audience With Rare Public Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Céline Dion doesn’t let challenges sink her. In fact, she rises like the unsinkable Titanic.

Céline Dion, AKA the Queen of Power Ballads, stunned viewers and the crowd alike after making an appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4).

The iconic 55-year-old singer hit the stage to present the final award of the night at the Grammys in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, arguably creating the most emotional moment of the show.

Escorted by her son René-Charles, the audience got on their feet as Céline stepped on stage, before getting choked up. She began: “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it with my heart.”

Image credits: Getty

Image credits: Getty

The Québecoise starlet continued: “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

“It gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.” Céline is a five-time Grammy winner.

Image credits: Grammy

The singer went on to announce the nominees for Album of the Year, which Taylor Swift won, making history as the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times. After collecting her trophy, Taylor and Céline were spotted hugging backstage.

The All By Myself singer’s rare appearance follows heartbreaking news about her health, which has significantly deteriorated, as recently revealed by her family.

Céline’s sister Claudette Dion, shared the sad update in December 2023, shedding light on her debilitating stiff person syndrome (SPS).

Image credits: Grammy

In a French-language interview with Canadian outlet 7 Jours, Claudette said: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined.”

“She always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well. You’re going to do it properly.’”

Last year, the music star shared that she had been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition and was canceling her forthcoming tour dates.

Image credits: Grammy

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, SPS is a neurological disease with autoimmune features. Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.

The foundation further states that most people suffering from SPS experience worsening stiffness and muscle spasms over the long term. Moreover, the stiffness may affect limbs to a different extent.

