Celine Dion “Doesn’t Have Control Over Her Muscles” Anymore, Her Sister Shares In Sad Update

ADVERTISEMENT

Celine Dion’s health has significantly deteriorated, as revealed by sad updates from her family regarding the rare neurological disorder she has been suffering from.

The Queen of Power Ballads’ sister, Claudette Dion, shared the heartbreaking news, shedding light on Celine’s debilitating stiff person syndrome (SPS).

In a French-language interview with Canadian outlet 7 Jours, Claudette said: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined.

Claudette, Celine Dion’s sister, shared that the singer had lost “control over her muscles”

Share

Image credits: celinedion

“She always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”

Last year, in December, the music star shared that she had been diagnosed with the incurable neurological condition, and was canceling her forthcoming tour dates.



Celine shared last year that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS)

Share

Image credits: Dee Amore Marti

Later, in May 2023, Celine was forced to cancel the remaining concerts of her world tour. At the time, the singer said: “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” as per Sky News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudette, who is Celine’s older sister of 20 years, reportedly said it was still her dream that the French Canadian songstress would return to the stage, but it wasn’t clear in what capacity she would be able to.

She said: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me.” Claudette further stated that since the illness is so rare, there has not been that much research into it, and some have “lost hope”.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me,” Claudette expressed

Share

Image credits: celinedion

As Celine was forced to pull the remaining dates of her world tour, the My Heart Will Go On singer said that she was “working really hard to build back my strength”.

In the latest interview with Claudette, the hopeful sister added “Some people have lost hope because it’s an illness that isn’t well known.

“If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents, and blessed crucifixes,” the Independent reported.



The singer’s sister also thanked fans for sending messages, presents, and blessed crucifixes to Celine

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: celinedion

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, SPS is a neurological disease with autoimmune features. Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.

The foundation further states that most people suffering from SPS experience worsening of stiffness and muscle spasms over the long term. Moreover, the stiffness may affect limbs to a different extent.

Due to her debilitating condition, Celine was forced to cancel the remaining concerts of her world tour in May 2023

Share

Image credits: celinedion

Share

Image credits: celinedion

For some people, walking may become difficult, and they become more prone to falls and injury. Sometimes overall mobility becomes more difficult and a variety of assistive devices including a walker or wheelchair may be necessary.

Other less common symptoms with SPS include shortness of breath or a sense of requiring more work to breathe, the foundation explains. Some patients report spasms of the face or a change in their appetite.

SPS is an extremely rare disorder, the National Organization for Rare Disorders said. The exact incidence and prevalence of SPS are unknown, although one estimate places the incidence at approximately 1 in 1,000,000 individuals in the general population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were distressed to learn about Celine’s heartbreaking health update

ADVERTISEMENT