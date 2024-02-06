ADVERTISEMENT

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 4), and just like most major award shows, it was also packed with memorable moments, some a little weirder than others.

The event, which honored the best recordings, compositions, and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, saw Taylor Swift making history as the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times, but she also became the butt of host Trevor Noah’s jokes, except this time she loved it.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus graced the red carpet with a gravity-defying hairdo and a show-stopping dress before taking home her first Grammy, and Céline Dion made a surprising appearance at the Grammys in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, amidst her health condition, when she announced the nominees for Album of the Year.

Bored Panda takes a look at other show-stopping moments from the ceremony.