“Just Be Yourself”: 1980s-Obsessed Woman Defies Bullies And Becomes An Internet Sensation

Are you also one of those people who “Just Can’t Get Enough” of the 1980s? Or perhaps you feel nostalgia for a time you weren’t alive for.

Either way, one content creator has managed to bring a transformative decade back, keeping the 1980s alive and well through her vintage outfits and, most of all, her visits to dead malls.

20-year-old Jordan Rumsey isn’t your typical Gen-Z; she’s quite the opposite. At first glance, you would think she has just time-traveled from a Back to the Future movie premiere with a special message for us.

But it is her unique look and resilience that has ironically brought her fame on a system that represents the exact opposite of the 1980s: the Internet. More so, social media.

“My peers, at first, didn’t really like the way that I was dressing because it was different, and I think a lot of people, especially in high school, think that being different is not okay,” Jordan told Bored Panda in an email.

20-year-old Jordan Rumsey has become an internet sensation for bringing the 1980s back

The content creator, who has been living the 1980s lifestyle since her early teenage years, recalled withstanding bullies: “I was heavily picked on in school for things other than my style, and so when I changed up my style, people were really shocked, but the bullying didn’t really phase me unless it had to do with stalking or threats, which I did end up getting at my school, which is very unfortunate.”

She continued: “My parents took a while for my style to grow on them, and everyone currently accepts me for who I am except for the trolls on social media.”

Jordan has been creating content themed around the 1980s for social media since she was about 17 years old. She has since grown to amass an impressive 729.800 followers on TikTok and 251,000 followers on Instagram.

Some of her most popular videos feature Jordan exploring dead malls

Millions of viewers watch her videos, which often showcase Jordan enjoying herself at dead malls, shopping centers with a high vacancy rate or a low consumer traffic level, or ones that are deteriorating in some manner.

“I actually discovered the Berkshire Mall from my friend, Adrianne (@adrianneavery1985), because she lives right near Philadelphia, and she thought it was a good idea for us to travel to the Berkshire Mall to film some content and to just hang out for the day,” the content creator explained.”

Dead malls are some of the spots Jordan gets to experience authentic 1980s vibes, with mint and pink-colored tiles and vintage neon lights flickering around.

She continued: “When I was filming the videos at that mall, I had never expected them to take off the way that they did.

“There’s another really cool mall as well in Pennsylvania called Oxford Valley Mall. That one is also really cool, and a lot of people still go there.

“In Maryland, there’s not a lot of vintage style malls with original architecture, but there’s one kind of close to me [that] is called Marley Station Mall.

“It’s considered a dead mall, and not a lot of people go there anymore, but I love to hang out there with my friends.”

The content creator opened up about defying bullies and continuing to do what she loved

One of Jordan’s most viral videos on TikTok sees her shopping at the Berkshire Mall, an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, which has often been described in its “terminal stages.”

“I really like malls that have fountains, but I haven’t been able to go to a retro-style mall that has a fountain, but hopefully, I can see that in the future,” Jordan admitted.

She added: “I normally just like parts of malls that have a lot of neon and pastels.

“I’m a big vibe person, so any malls that have a hint of its 80s original architecture in it makes me feel like I’ve been transported back in time.

“When I grew up, there were no dead malls near me. They were only more modern malls, which I’m not a big fan of.

“I don’t really shop at the mall, to begin with, but I love to go to a mall just to hang out, especially if there are some great vibes there.”

“When I was filming the videos at that mall, I had never expected them to take off the way that they did,” Jordan said

It was Jordan’s parents’ 1980s movies that inspired her to bring the dynamic decade back. “I would really resonate with some of the characters, and I would absolutely love their outfits, and I would try to re-create them by buying very similar outfits.”

The social media influencer further explained: “I also loved different types of music, and I would emulate the clothes that the artists were wearing as well.

“When I first started social media, I really wanted to stay true to myself, and that is why I mainly focused on 80s vintage content.”

From preppy to glam rock, Jordan hasn’t shied away from displaying different 1980s styles, becoming somewhat of an expert and even creating tutorials on how to dress in the 1980s.

Mostly influenced by music, there are some pieces of clothing that have been particularly successful for the content creator: “A lot of my audience really likes to see vintage, oversized sweaters, paired with acid wash jeans, which is also one of the most comfortable type[s] of outfit I can wear.”

Jordan’s videos have helped her pay for her college tuition

Going viral wasn’t something Jordan had anticipated, as she explained: “When I got my first 1000 views on a video, I was astonished, and it really made my day, and then so my following videos had also got some traction, and then I hit 10,000 views and then 100,000 views.

“I think it’s so crazy that people love the same things that I do, and it really makes me happy that I have a whole community filled with like-minded people.”

Jordan’s favorite type of fan interactions are the ones that she has experienced in person. “It still shocks me that actual people watch my content, and for people to take time out of their day to come up and say hi to me if they end up recognizing me at a grocery store or an event just makes my day,” she admitted.

She continued: “It is a little bit difficult to look at your screen and just see a number associated with use because at first you don’t really associate that with real people, so it really does brighten my day when someone who watches my content comes up to me and says that they love my videos.”

“I’ve been able to pay off a lot of that just for being myself,” Jordan said

But what would be the 1980s without its iconic music? Some of Jordan’s favorites include Pat Benatar, Belinda Carlisle, as well as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, which are all artists she draws fashion inspiration from.

As for movies, the TikToker listed Can’t Buy Me Love, Mannequin, and The Hitcher.

Thanks to the video-sharing platform, Jordan is now able to list social media as her part-time job. She said: “It has really changed my life, I think for the better because I’ve had so many amazing cool opportunities that have arisen from it.”

Some of Jordan’s favorite 1980s music include Pat Benatar, Belinda Carlisle, as well as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard

In fact, social media has directly helped contribute to Jordan’s academic future, as she explained: “I also do TikTok lives where all of the big gifts go straight towards my college tuition, and I’ve been able to pay off a lot of that just for being myself, and it makes me so happy, and I’m so grateful, and I will never take any of it for granted.”

According to Wired, the live gifting feature is set up so that viewers can buy coins from TikTok and use them to buy gifts that they can send to creators. TikTok then awards “diamonds” to creators with high levels of engagement, and these can be exchanged for actual payouts.

Nowadays, Jordan is anticipating a secret project that she isn’t able to share with us for now. She said: “At the moment, I am not able to say anything, but definitely know that if things go through, it will be amazing, and I’m super excited to share it in the future.”

TikTok viewers often echo Jordan’s love for the 1980s

Jordan concluded: “Always just be yourself, and don’t listen to what other people have to say because there will always be haters, and there will always be people that will try to tear you down.

“Don’t let any of that get to you because, at the end of the day, if someone is being mean to you, that just means that they have something wrong going on in their life that they need to fix.

“It might be hard at first, but I promise that you will get through it a stronger person.

“And if you want to join social media, it is a difficult ride, but if you love what you’re doing, then that will make everything so much better.”

“You capture it perfectly,” a person commented on Jordan’s social media

