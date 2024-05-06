J. Lo Arrives At Met Gala Wearing Silver See-Through Dress She Said Would Leave Her “Barely” Able To Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight (May 6th) marks Jennifer Lopez’s 14th time at the Met Gala. The singer and actress arrived at the glamorous event in a sheer, sparkly gown by Schiaparelli that accentuates her waist.

The stunning gown was paired with silver high heels and a matching necklace, while her hair was styled in a classy updo.

The custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which features 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, took 800 hours of hand embroidery, the design house said.

“I think I will retire tonight,” J.Lo joked during her interview with Vogue about how she has become a fan favorite at the annual fundraising gala.

The star attended the ceremony without a plus-one, as husband Ben Affleck is busy filming The Accountant 2, which has been in production since March, as per TMZ.

J.Lo made her Met Gala debut in 1999, and she has never gone unnoticed since. At the time, she honored the Rock Style theme with her then-boyfriend, Puff Daddy. Her choice for that night was a cut-out dress which exposed her shoulders, cleavage, and waist.

In 2012, she captivated everyone in a stunning red Gucci gown under the theme Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. The singer and actress styled her hair in an elegant up-do and wore red lips and subtle smokey eyes. The element that stole the show was, of course, the gown’s shoulders loaded with giant floral appliqués.

For the gala’s 2019 theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, Jennifer opted for a backless Versace gown that was covered in sparkling fringe and featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

She paired the look, one of the last gowns made by Versace’s longtime tailor Luigi Massi, with an icy fringe-covered wig and silver heels.

As the 54-year-old star revealed, her choice for this year’s event wasn’t made with much time in advance.

“I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute,” she explained on Vogue’s Instagram account in April. “Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today.’ And then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look — ‘cause that is the night for looks!”

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, J.Lo was asked if she’ll “be able to walk” in her gown, to which she responded, “Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort.”

The On The Floor singer is one of five co-hosts for the gala, joining Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the prestigious fashion event.

