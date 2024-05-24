Buddy’s Story: From Spanish Street Dog To An Adored Family Pet

ADVERTISEMENT

Buddy arrived at the shelter in October 2023; the police had taken him in from the street as some people were beating him with a stick.

This awful behavior is unfortunately commonplace in Spain. There are many people out there who work hard to help the dogs on the street, but there are also many people who see these dogs as pests and an inconvenience.

More info: spanishhappytails.co.uk | Facebook

Meet Buddy, a senior rescue dog from Spain, who got a second chance at a new life

Buddy was taken in by the police after they found him being cruelly beaten. The sight of Buddy when he first arrived was heartbreaking, a condition all too common for stray dogs

We don’t know how long Buddy had been on the streets, but we do know the terrible condition he was in when he was rescued. In addition to being beaten, Buddy, this gentle older dog, had many ticks, scabies and an inner ear infection.

Buddy in his concrete kennel when he first arrived at the shelter, October 2023

Thanks to the dedicated care of the vets and Sonia, the President of Animals Help, a shelter in Galicia, Spain, Buddy received the medical attention and love he desperately needed

As well as receiving flea treatment, Buddy was put on antibiotics for 15 days. The vet also had to put a strong antibiotic in his ears. At one point during his recovery, Sonia came in one day to find Buddy had lost a lot of hair and skin, almost like a snake shedding its skin.

Against the odds, Buddy recovered and soon after got an adoption inquiry from the UK

Fast forward to March 2024 and we received a website enquiry about Buddy and the rest, as they say, was history!

Buddy is now safe and sound, enjoying the retirement he deserves with a loving family in a new country he can call home

We held a virtual home check on a Saturday, there happened to be room on the next transport to the UK the very next week and Buddy arrived in the UK just 7 days after his adoption was confirmed.

Buddy at home with his new sister, Sally

Buddy has adapted amazingly well to his new life in the UK, and his wonderful adopters have sent us updates that have had us all grinning from ear to ear. We are thrilled for Buddy to have found such an amazing home and we are so grateful to his new family for opening their hearts and home to a senior rescue dog from Spain.

Buddy’s story proves that senior dogs, no matter their past, can find happiness and security with a little love and a second chance

Rescue dogs from Spain may seem a million miles away but we do what we can to make the process simple and make adopting a dog from Spain easy. We are also there to support you from when your rescue dog arrives with you and every day after that. If you would like to adopt a dog, please consider rescue dogs from Spain.