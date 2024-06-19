After Brit “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Goes Viral, Local Man Accuses Him Of Fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

After going viral for being allegedly “wrongly imprisoned” in Thailand, Conor Jevons has been exposed in damning screenshots accusing him of scamming people. An alleged victim has spoken to Bored Panda and has claimed that Conor was arrested while “high on drugs” after owing him thousands of dollars.

Chakkaphat Proms, who runs the Take A Bull exotic bully kennel in Nakhonphanom, Thailand, claimed he lost 75,000 Thai Baht (THB), around $2,045, after Conor had agreed to pay a 25% deposit to buy one of the breeder’s dogs for a total of THB 100,000 ($2,727).

Upon receiving his puppy on April 28, Conor allegedly withheld the remaining THB 75,000 from Chakkaphat, who, after seven days of constantly begging for his money, went to the local police.

“[The police] didn’t help me,” Chakkaphat told Bored Panda on Wednesday (June 19).

The alleged victim recalled: “20 days later, I paid my friend in Samui to report [Conor] to the police, and paid the police to find him and [for my friend to be] my witness.”

Chakkaphat exercised his right to have a friend representing him in the investigation, as Conor was located in Koh Samui, 1,900 kilometers away from his Nakhonphanom home.

A complaint filed with the Royal Thai police in the Surat Thani province, which Chakkaphat shared on his Instagram page on Saturday (June 15), confirms that the dog breeder had sold a “female blue breed” who was two months old to Conor back in April.

On May 20, police arrested Conor “while he was high on drugs,” as Chakkaphat explained in another Instagram post shared on Saturday.

It is unclear whether Conor was then sentenced to prison specifically on charges related to his alleged scams or any alleged drug possession. However, law enforcement discovered that the accused conman had violated his visa terms in the country.

“He was arrested for evading his visa for 197 days and cheating many people in Thailand,” Chakkaphat claimed.

He further told Bored Panda: “Unfortunately, Thai law could not arrest him anymore.

“They could only send him back to his country.”

According to the dog breeder, Conor returned to the UK on June 11 after scamming a handful of other people who shared their own negative experiences with Chakkaphat — he has exposed those allegations on Instagram.

“He [doesn’t] have money,” Chakkaphat said. “He [was] in Thailand because Thai law is weak, and everyone who was deceived by him [cannot officially file a complaint against him].”

During Conor’s six-week prison sentence, Chakkaphat was able to get the puppy back.

“She was so thin. He smoked weed around her. I didn’t like that,” the stunned kennel owner revealed.

According to a WhatsApp text exchange that was verified by Bored Panda, Conor had been living in Koh Samui with family and friends for two years and stayed at a resort called “Dreams Villa.”

Thailand’s visa policy is stringent, with strict penalties for overstaying. According to the Immigration Act of Thailand, individuals who overstay their visa by more than 90 days can face significant fines, blacklisting, and even imprisonment.

Overstays of 200 days or more can lead to detention and deportation, and the individual may be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand for up to 10 years.

Conor has denied every single allegation made against him, telling Bored Panda: “It’s all false and let the government speak for themselves if this is true.”

Bored Panda reached out to the British Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (June 18) but didn’t receive insightful information regarding Conor’s case.

The former prisoner further told us that he could “prove” that all allegations made against him were false with “bank statements.”

Nevertheless, Conor did not want to share these statements with us at this time.

As for Chakkaphat, he is still willing to sell dogs to foreigners, but he will now require the full payment upfront.

“I saw those people congratulating and encouraging the bad people and chatting to criticize me a lot,” the Thai man said.

He concluded: “I hope he gets the consequences of his many bad deeds.”

Bored Panda has contacted Dreams Villa Resort and the United Kingdon’s Home Office for comment.

Conor had grown social media notoriety over the last couple of days after claiming to have been “wrongly imprisoned.”

The 25-year-old from Liverpool, UK, has been consistently sharing footage of his life inside his tiny prison cell, shocking many viewers.

Initially taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 16), Conor made the announcement that he had just been released from prison at 9 am local time in Thailand.