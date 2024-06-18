Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind BarsInterview
25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool, UK, just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand. Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation on social media, where footage taken of his life inside his tiny cell stunned many viewers.
Initially taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 16), Conor made the announcement that he had just been released from prison at 9 am local time in Thailand.
- Conor Jevons from Liverpool was released after six weeks in a Thai prison, claiming wrongful imprisonment.
- Conor's footage on social media, showcasing horrific prison conditions, went viral.
- He was forced to take three flights, including one with an escort, to return home to England.
Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights, one of which he had to be escorted on, to finally make it home in England.
“THIS IS THE FIRST DAY I HAVE SEEN DAYLIGHT,” the dog breeder wrote in the caption of his clip, showcasing his first moments as a free man.
25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand
Image credits: Bored Panda
Image credits: hugothemicro_
@hugothemicro_ This Is The Same Routine Every Morning 🥱 8am Raids From Other Guys 🐷 #freedom #thailand #prison #jail #trending #foryou #fyp #explorepage #explore #liverpool #freeusall ♬ original sound – hugothemicro_
Conor, who runs the Hugo The Micro micro bully dog breeding business, has uploaded a series of astonishing videos on TikTok, exposing what his life was like behind bars.
One of his videos showed the horrific conditions in which Conor was living, revealing how inmates were sleeping directly on the ground in a messy room.
Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation
Image credits: hugothemicro_
Surprisingly, Conor had access to a cellphone, allowing him to record some proof of his extraordinary tale.
The scouser hasn’t been able to provide further details about his traumatic experience, bounded by other paid media commitments.
Image credits: hugothemicro_
Conor has taken footage of his life inside his tiny cell
Image credits: hugothemicro_
However, he was able to confirm with Bored Panda that he had been charged with overstaying in the Southeast Asian country, with other “accusations and lies” dropped from his legal case.
“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda in a conversation on WhatsApp on Tuesday (June 18).
Image credits: hugothemicro_
Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights
Image credits: hugothemicro_
After sharing a couple of photographs of himself posing inside his dilapidated Thai cell with us, we noted how his smile was captured despite the scary circumstances.
“I had to for my father,” Conor replied.
Image credits: hugothemicro_
“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda
Image credits: hugothemicro_
Conor mentioned that he is expecting to share the details of his ordeal in the coming days across various platforms that he has not yet disclosed.
Bored Panda has contacted the British Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, for comment.
Okay, so why is this a "story"? I mean, who is this guy? What, exactly, were his charges beyond some vague "overstaying his welcome"? I think the problem here was my expectation. 😂
Overstaying welcome usually means an expired visa and activities frowned upon locally. "The scouser [Liverpool native - GA] hasn’t been able to provide further details about his traumatic experience, **bounded by other paid media commitments**. The guy has an Instagram account, which is enough influencer fame for this hard-hitting BP tabloid/yellow "journalist" to earn a few cents. There is nothing new in this article about prisons all over the world in the article, so it must be the Instagram "fame".
I'm amazed that the writer of this story hasn't carried out any research. He was not imprisoned for visa overstay, he was imprisoned for theft and fraud here on Samui. For visa overstay you are held in Immigration detention centre in Bangkok. Everyone knows that. He ran off to the neighbouring island of Ko Phangan which is where he was arrested, and then brought back to Samui. His visa overstay was insignificant compared to his theft/fraud charges. He's telling everyone a completely different story and now wanting fame off the back of it. He's also telling everyone it was 6 weeks, but in actual fact he was arrested after 15th May (look at his Instagram) and released a few days ago. More like 4 weeks. Check out takeabull_kennel on IG for the true story (and screenshots of evidence).
Typical touron - visits another country & thinks "What? Those laws don't apply to *me*, right?"
Maybe in some cases, but you have to admit it’s a bit odd he was thrown into jail for staying in a country after his visa expired; you would think they’d give him a seriously large fine, get him to apply/pay for another visa and/or force him to get the next immediate plane out of the country, not keep him in the country for another six weeks.
Overstaying his visa is his excuse. He was actually imprisoned for theft and fraud.
