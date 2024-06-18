Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars
News

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Interview
25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool, UK, just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand. Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation on social media, where footage taken of his life inside his tiny cell stunned many viewers.

Initially taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 16), Conor made the announcement that he had just been released from prison at 9 am local time in Thailand.

Highlights
  • Conor Jevons from Liverpool was released after six weeks in a Thai prison, claiming wrongful imprisonment.
  • Conor's footage on social media, showcasing horrific prison conditions, went viral.
  • He was forced to take three flights, including one with an escort, to return home to England.

Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights, one of which he had to be escorted on, to finally make it home in England.

“THIS IS THE FIRST DAY I HAVE SEEN DAYLIGHT,” the dog breeder wrote in the caption of his clip, showcasing his first moments as a free man.

25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: Bored Panda

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

@hugothemicro_ This Is The Same Routine Every Morning 🥱 8am Raids From Other Guys 🐷 #freedom #thailand #prison #jail #trending #foryou #fyp #explorepage #explore #liverpool #freeusall ♬ original sound – hugothemicro_

Conor, who runs the Hugo The Micro micro bully dog breeding business, has uploaded a series of astonishing videos on TikTok, exposing what his life was like behind bars.

One of his videos showed the horrific conditions in which Conor was living, revealing how inmates were sleeping directly on the ground in a messy room.

Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Surprisingly, Conor had access to a cellphone, allowing him to record some proof of his extraordinary tale.

The scouser hasn’t been able to provide further details about his traumatic experience, bounded by other paid media commitments.

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Conor has taken footage of his life inside his tiny cell

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

However, he was able to confirm with Bored Panda that he had been charged with overstaying in the Southeast Asian country, with other “accusations and lies” dropped from his legal case.

“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda in a conversation on WhatsApp on Tuesday (June 18).

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

After sharing a couple of photographs of himself posing inside his dilapidated Thai cell with us, we noted how his smile was captured despite the scary circumstances.

“I had to for my father,” Conor replied.

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda

Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Conor mentioned that he is expecting to share the details of his ordeal in the coming days across various platforms that he has not yet disclosed.

Bored Panda has contacted the British Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, for comment.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read more »

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, so why is this a "story"? I mean, who is this guy? What, exactly, were his charges beyond some vague "overstaying his welcome"? I think the problem here was my expectation. 😂

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Overstaying welcome usually means an expired visa and activities frowned upon locally. "The scouser [Liverpool native - GA] hasn’t been able to provide further details about his traumatic experience, **bounded by other paid media commitments**. The guy has an Instagram account, which is enough influencer fame for this hard-hitting BP tabloid/yellow "journalist" to earn a few cents. There is nothing new in this article about prisons all over the world in the article, so it must be the Instagram "fame".

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
andersonsmithdaniel avatar
Roger
Roger
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm amazed that the writer of this story hasn't carried out any research. He was not imprisoned for visa overstay, he was imprisoned for theft and fraud here on Samui. For visa overstay you are held in Immigration detention centre in Bangkok. Everyone knows that. He ran off to the neighbouring island of Ko Phangan which is where he was arrested, and then brought back to Samui. His visa overstay was insignificant compared to his theft/fraud charges. He's telling everyone a completely different story and now wanting fame off the back of it. He's also telling everyone it was 6 weeks, but in actual fact he was arrested after 15th May (look at his Instagram) and released a few days ago. More like 4 weeks. Check out takeabull_kennel on IG for the true story (and screenshots of evidence).

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typical touron - visits another country & thinks "What? Those laws don't apply to *me*, right?"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe in some cases, but you have to admit it’s a bit odd he was thrown into jail for staying in a country after his visa expired; you would think they’d give him a seriously large fine, get him to apply/pay for another visa and/or force him to get the next immediate plane out of the country, not keep him in the country for another six weeks.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
