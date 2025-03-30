Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Really Weird”: Woman Discovers Co-Worker Spiking Her Coke Can Thanks To Spy Cam
Crime, News

“Really Weird”: Woman Discovers Co-Worker Spiking Her Coke Can Thanks To Spy Cam

A man has been accused of spiking his co-worker’s drink with superglue while working at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

In a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office from Friday, March 28, Joseph Ross had “placed a substance in liquid edibles with the intent to cause bodily harm to another person,” on March 20.

Highlights
  • A woman used a hidden camera to catch her coworker spiking her drink with superglue.
  • Joseph Ross admitted to to the offense, and police found glue and gloves in his desk area.
  • If convicted, Ross could face a $10,000 fine or up to 3.5 years in prison.

It details that the victim, who goes by the name JH, first reported the alleged incident to the police during a foot patrol at Wisconsin State Fair Park Exhibition Center that same day.

RELATED:

    Joseph Ross was accused of spiking his colleague’s drink

    Police car with lights on outside a building in Milwaukee, related to a coworker incident involving a Coke can.

    Image credits: 620 WTMJ (Not the actual photo)

    “During the conversation, JH told the Officers that approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, JH suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance,” read the quote acquired by the outlet.

    She first began growing suspicion of contamination when she noticed a “strong chemical smell and taste,” saying that the consumption of the beverage caused her to become ill, according to the complaint, which read that the victim had not previously consented to anyone putting anything in her drink.

    A man involved in co-worker's Coke can incident, highlighted by a spy cam.

    Image credits: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

    When JH first became aware that someone may be spiking her beverage, she set up a “surveillance camera” hidden below her laptop monitor, in hopes of catching the culprit red-handed. 

    And indeed, it did exactly that.

    The complaint read that JH’s camera saw Ross, who also shares an office with her, put a foreign substance into her drink at around 9:52am.

    It could be seen in the clip that the man was allegedly squeezing some sort of liquid substance from a small tube that contained a white nozzle into a Coca Cola can while he wore latex gloves. Reportedly, he then exited the office accordingly.

    He was seen on camera putting a foreign substance in her Coke drink

    Gorilla super glue tube on a table, related to coworker spiking Coke with unusual items.

    Image credits: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

    Spy cam footage of person near a Coke can in an office setting.

    Image credits: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

    This was the sufficient evidence needed for officers to start their investigation.

    Just hours later at 5:20pm on March 20, Ross admitted to putting a supplement in his colleague’s Coke bottle, in an interview with Lt. Rehbein.

    And fair enough, as authorities searched Ross’s office for the latex gloves and substance container that were caught on video, they were able to find both — the former being wrapped around a blue plastic cap while the latter turned out to be a Gorilla Super Glue container that was “waddled into a ball.”

    It was reported that both the victim and the defendant share an office together

    Plastic gloves found after woman discovers co-worker spiking her Coke with spy cam help.

    Image credits: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

    He was then subsequently placed under arrest and taken to the Criminal Justice Facility for processing.

    If Ross is convicted for this Class I Felony offense, the defendant may be fined up to $10,000 and/or be sentenced to up to three years and six months in prison.

    A spokesperson from Wisconsin State Fair Park told PEOPLE that those involved in the incident “were employed by a vendor and were not State Fair employees, therefore, we cannot comment on employment status.”

    Entrance to Wisconsin State Fair Park with colorful logo.

    Image credits: WISN 12

    Industrial area with stadium and parked construction equipment under a clear blue sky, no visible people.

    Image credits: WISN 12

    They continued, “However, since this incident occurred while at State Fair Park, our police department responded, conducted a thorough investigation, and submitted the report to the District Attorney. 

    “Additionally, our police department has issued a ‘No Trespass Order’ to the individual being charged.”

    To conclude, they said, “While this incident did not happen between State Fair Park employees and did not involve any patrons, we want to reiterate that safety is top priority at State Fair Park, and we take these matters very seriously.”

    When the complaint was first made public, many netizens expressed their outrage at the “cruelty” and indecency shown by Ross.

    Authorities found latex gloves and a SuperGlue container in Ross’s area

    Two men in a formal meeting room, one in a suit and glasses, discussing a case related to a spy cam incident.

    Image credits: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

    “This guy is really weird!” one person labeled. “Especially for what he did! Let him be put in prison! Looks like he’s on Superglue!”

    Another joked, “this haircut tells me everything i need to know about that man.”

    “To what gain,” a third questioned. “This is real cruelty.”

    “That’s horrible,” someone chimed in.

    One user wrote, “How do people come up with something so evil!”

    “He don’t look right” read a comment

    Comment questioning leaving open soda in work fridge, related to Coca-Cola spiking incident.

    Comment calling a co-worker "really weird" for spiking a Coke can, suggesting prison time.

    Comment on coworker’s haircut with emojis reacting below.

    Comment expressing disbelief over coworker spiking coke can incident.

    Monica Longer comments on a suspicious situation involving a coworker and a Coke can.

    Comment by Sarah McDonald on co-worker spiking Coke, questioning the cruelty and motive behind it.

    Social media comment reacting to news about a co-worker caught spiking a Coke can with spy cam evidence.

    A message from Susan Bates about a coworker spiking her Coke can, expressing hope for a strong sentence.

    Comment from Spencer Wilson: "The picture says it all," related to coworker spiking incident discovery.

    Comment on a coworker, mentioning a spy cam incident with a Coke can.

    Comment by Bee Vee saying "Victimless crime" related to spy cam Coke can incident.

    Text message saying, "No one is safe anymore," related to spy cam discovery.

    People Also Ask

    • What legal consequences could you face for spiking someone's drink?

      Spiking drinks is a criminal act that can happen to anyone and may involve strangers of acquaintances. If caught, perpetrators could face up to ten years in prison, even if the spiking did not result in further crimes such as theft or assault.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

