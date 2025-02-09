63 People Who Dared To Change Their Haircut Completely And Ended Up ObsessedInterview With Expert
It’s no secret that a drastic hairstyle change can leave you feeling like a brand new person. Whether you choose to chop off your long tresses, dye your hair a totally different color, or maybe try out braids, you’re bound to look a bit, or a lot, different. Some see a trip to the salon or barber as a form of therapy. Others believe our hair carries memories, both good and bad. And that cutting it can help us heal. Whatever your beliefs, there’s no denying a great hair makeover has its benefits.
We happened upon an online community dedicated to all things hair. r/hair has more than 4.3 million members, and an endless number of people sharing before and after photos of their drastic transformations. Bored Panda had much fun perusing the page to pick our favorites. And some might have you doing a double-take. From Rapunzel-like locks turned into pixie-cuts, bland brunettes going bright pink and others even brave enough to turn their hair into multi-colored, creative, works of art, there’s no shortage of “hair-spiration.” Upvote the ones that you love and let us know in the comments how a new hairdo makes you feel. Don’t miss the chats Bored Panda had with award-winning hairstylist and owner of Excentric Hair Florin Neacsu, and Ronel van Vollenhoven, founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Barber Is A Goddamn Hero
Is this the same guy as the "my bf cut his hair and my jaw dropped"?
Award-winning hairdresser Florin Neacsu, who goes by the name Flo, never planned to become a hairstylist. He was studying economic management when he started working part-time as an assistant manager in a hair salon in Romania. He'd watch the stylists do their thing and quickly became intrigued.
"Every day I was trying to figure out why the stylists lift the hair when they cut and how they know where to lift it. So it became like an obsession to understand cutting but I didn’t consider changing my direction of studies," he told Bored Panda during our interview. "After one year, I started to make some sense of it and I applied to work as an apprentice while I finished my university."
Flo soon fell in love with all things hair and realized that's what he wanted to do. "I was always fascinated by how much power a hairstylist can hold. We can make someone be more confident, be happier, and even help them love themselves but also we can ruin someone’s life," said Flo.
He enrolled at London's Sassoon Academy to learn more about precision cutting and hasn't ever looked back. "The part of this job that excites me the most is understanding the client’s needs and challenges (regarding their hair) and then translating that into techniques and shapes that solve such challenges."
He tells us in 2012, he followed the other love of his life, Safeera, and moved to Cape Town. Flo opened his first Excentric Hair branch in the city and has since incorporated a second salon, as well as a training academy.
I Have Pretty Bad Depression, I Go Days Without Brushing My Hair Sometimes, But Today I Got It Done Into Something Fun. I Am Just So Happy With How It Turned Out!
I've Always 'Known' My Face Was Too Fat For A Short Haircut, But I Fell In Love With A Picture Of Short Hair & Couldn't Get My Mind Off It. Brought It To My Stylist & Here's What Happened!
For Ronel van Vollenhoven, it was also love at first cut. She tells Bored Panda that she began her hairdressing career as a summer job in her hometown and was "instantly hooked by the impact it had on people's confidence." Over the past 28 years, van Vollenhoven has made a name for herself in the industry. Her career has taken her across the Caribbean, Mexico, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.
"I’ve worked with top salons, collaborated with designers, styled models for casting agencies, and competed in hair competitions," says the founder and master stylist of At Stylar.
Van Vollenhoven joined Carlton Hair International in 2007. As part of the Creative Team, she had the opportunity to teach others the tricks of the trade and showcase her work internationally.
It was only years later, at the end of 2018, that she decided to take a leap of faith and open her own salon, At Stylar, in Cape Town, South Africa. It has a strong focus on sustainability and education, Van Vollenhoven tells us.
"My passion for learning and sharing knowledge continues to drive me. I believe in creating your own luck, choosing your path, and making the most of life with passion, belief, and love," said the expert.
My Boyfriend Had His Hair Cut And My Jaw Dropped
One Day After Cutting Off 11 Years Worth Of Dreads
Impulsively Went For A Very Big Chop Today!!!!! Ahhhh!!!!!!
For many people, a good haircut is about more than just getting rid of a few split ends or keeping their hair healthy. Some see it as a way to reinvent themselves, boost their self-esteem, bounce back from a breakup, or simply make a statement. Either way, a great haircut can help to make you feel good about yourself. Even if only for a while.
"I even notice a change in my dogs when they get their summer cuts: They're friskier and livelier, feeling more themselves, once the weight of the hair is released," wrote Oprah Winfrey once.
Both Flo and van Vollenhoven are leaders in their industry so we were thrilled to pick their brains about the do's and don'ts of hair transformations. Flo believes anyone who is considering an extreme makeover should just go for it.
"Otherwise they will always wonder how that look could’ve affected their life," he explains. "So if you always wanted to be a redhead with a pixie hairstyle, go for it because the worst case scenario is that you don’t like it, but the color can be changed and the hair grows."
I Donated My Hair To Little Princesses. It Was Great Fun
After Years Of “But What If I Don’t Look Femme” I Did It And Feel More Feminine Than I Ever Have :)
The Internet Wanted A Before And After My Life Changing Shag
Van Vollenhoven says there are a few things to keep in mind before making a drastic change. Step one, advises the stylist, is to define your goal.
"What's the reason for the change? A fresh start, a new job, a breakup, or just for fun? What’s your ideal look? Bring inspiration photos but stay open to professional advice," she told Bored Panda, adding that if you’re unsure, start with a bold but less permanent change (e.g., a dramatic haircut instead of a full color transformation).
I Did It. I Chopped Everything Off And Now Rocking A Pixie Cut
I like the long hair better. Short makes her look much older and less friendly
Decided To Get My Hair Cut Super Short Today! My Ends Were Very Dry And Damaged, Plus I Wanted Something Low Maintenance
The expert adds that it's important to consider your lifestyle and how easy or difficult the maintenance of your new hair will be. Bold changes often require upkeep, she cautions. "If you’re going from long to short or dark to light, be prepared for styling and care adjustments. Are you ready for regular salon visits?"
Trust the process, says van Vollenhoven. "Extreme changes might take multiple sessions (especially for drastic color shifts). Healthy hair is the number 1 priority. Rushing can lead to damage."
The expert says a makeover should highlight your best features and suit your personality. Her advice in that regard is "Enhance, don’t just change." You could consider a wardrobe refresh or makeup update to complement your new look.
Finally, van Vollenhoven wants the brand-new you to embrace the transformation. "Confidence is key, rock your new style with attitude!"
I Posted A Bit Ago About Whether Or Not I Can Pull Off A Pixie - I Think I Can!
Did A Thing... It’s A Big Change!
I Chopped 17 Inches Off. Was Scared I Couldn’t Pull Off Short Hair, But I’m Obsessed!
Was scared I couldn’t pull off short hair, but I’m obsessed!
In terms of hair trends this year, Flo reveals that "glass" hair is where it's at. "Shiny and silky hair, moving away from the waves styling to the sleek straight look," he told us.
"The trend is also shifting from messy textured layers into fuller and voluptuous looks with less movement and less layering," added Flo. "As for colors, we see a shift away from the cooler tones, going into the warmer shades inspired by the 'golden hour' from photography."
I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep
Before Cutting My Hair vs. After. What Do Y’all Think?
Van Vollenhoven agrees. "Current hair trends are all about healthy, glossy, and luxurious-looking hair," she says. "Whether you’re rocking a French bob, a modern mullet, or long, flowing layers, the key is choosing a style that complements your hair type, texture, facial features, and most importantly your lifestyle. Curls are a big hit as well and we love it!"
When it comes to color, van Vollenhoven says the hottest shades right now are mocha mousse, old money blonde, vixen red, and platinum, offering a mix of timeless elegance and bold sophistication.
"Don’t forget about permanent waving," she added. "It’s very high demand at the moment by girls and guys to have their hair permanently curled."
I Did This Hair On A Client A Few Days Ago And None Of My Friends Are Supportive/ Excited About It. But I Am
I Love My Job! I Was Initially Really Sad To Cut The Length (I Can't Grow Mine To Even My Bra Line) But Once We Chopped It, I Realized She Was Meant For Short Hair
Beautiful Transformation
You don’t always have to be drastic to achieve a new look. There are quick other ways to transform your hair if you want a change but haven’t plucked up the courage to "go big or go home."
Adding a fringe or bangs is one option. “This will change up your hairstyle, giving it a youthful, fun and edgy vibe that looks great with almost any hairstyle,” say the experts at John Anthony Salons in the U.K. “There are so many different fringes to try such as blunt fringes, micro fringes, side-swept fringes, curly fringes, curtain bangs and more."
My Husband Let Me Do A Lil Makeover On Him Since I Can't Work During Quarantine
I’ve Always Thought I Looked Better With Long Hair But Man Was I Wrong! So Glad I Decided To Get This Chop!
Before/After -> Got A 'Rona Haircut... Finally Got Up The Courage To Go Short! What Do You Think!?
Hair extensions can be a good idea for those with a fear of commitment. "They not only add length but can be used to provide thickness and volume too," notes the John Anthony Salons' website. And with extensions, you can even bypass the hair dye and choose a fun, new color for a completely different look.
I (27f) Just Cut Off Almost Three Feet Of Hair I Spent Twelve Years Growing And Despite My Mom Crying Over It I Still Couldn’t Be Happier. It Was A Great Six Month Sobriety Celebration
The Power Of A Good Haircut
I Finally Got A Pixie Cut After Wanting One For A Decade!
An even faster way to achieve a dramatic transformation is to wear a wig. Celebrities do it all the time and they're not afraid to say so. According to US Weekly, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Cardi B, and the Kardashians are just a few of the stars who've openly flaunted their love of wigs.
Sometimes it might even be the safer option. Keira Knightley revealed in 2016 that constantly dying her hair for different roles had taken a toll on her locks, and left her with major damage.
"It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head!" she is quoted as saying at the time. "So for the past five years I've used wigs, which is the greatest thing that's ever happened to my hair."
If you do decide to dramatically transform your natural hair, both Flo and van Vollenhoven agree that proper at-home hair care is essential for preserving color and maintaining healthy, shiny hair. Ask your stylist to recommend some products, and invest in them.