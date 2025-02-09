ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that a drastic hairstyle change can leave you feeling like a brand new person. Whether you choose to chop off your long tresses, dye your hair a totally different color, or maybe try out braids, you’re bound to look a bit, or a lot, different. Some see a trip to the salon or barber as a form of therapy. Others believe our hair carries memories, both good and bad. And that cutting it can help us heal. Whatever your beliefs, there’s no denying a great hair makeover has its benefits.

We happened upon an online community dedicated to all things hair. r/hair has more than 4.3 million members, and an endless number of people sharing before and after photos of their drastic transformations. Bored Panda had much fun perusing the page to pick our favorites. And some might have you doing a double-take. From Rapunzel-like locks turned into pixie-cuts, bland brunettes going bright pink and others even brave enough to turn their hair into multi-colored, creative, works of art, there’s no shortage of “hair-spiration.” Upvote the ones that you love and let us know in the comments how a new hairdo makes you feel. Don’t miss the chats Bored Panda had with award-winning hairstylist and owner of Excentric Hair Florin Neacsu, and Ronel van Vollenhoven, founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar

#1

My Barber Is A Goddamn Hero

Man in barbershop with a long beard and hair in top image, transformed into clean-cut style in bottom images.

WalterWhiteBoy16 Report

Is this the same guy as the "my bf cut his hair and my jaw dropped"?

Award-winning hairdresser Florin Neacsu, who goes by the name Flo, never planned to become a hairstylist. He was studying economic management when he started working part-time as an assistant manager in a hair salon in Romania. He'd watch the stylists do their thing and quickly became intrigued.

"Every day I was trying to figure out why the stylists lift the hair when they cut and how they know where to lift it. So it became like an obsession to understand cutting but I didn’t consider changing my direction of studies," he told Bored Panda during our interview. "After one year, I started to make some sense of it and I applied to work as an apprentice while I finished my university."

Flo soon fell in love with all things hair and realized that's what he wanted to do. "I was always fascinated by how much power a hairstylist can hold. We can make someone be more confident, be happier, and even help them love themselves but also we can ruin someone’s life," said Flo.

He enrolled at London's Sassoon Academy to learn more about precision cutting and hasn't ever looked back. "The part of this job that excites me the most is understanding the client’s needs and challenges (regarding their hair) and then translating that into techniques and shapes that solve such challenges."

He tells us in 2012, he followed the other love of his life, Safeera, and moved to Cape Town. Flo opened his first Excentric Hair branch in the city and has since incorporated a second salon, as well as a training academy.
    #2

    I Have Pretty Bad Depression, I Go Days Without Brushing My Hair Sometimes, But Today I Got It Done Into Something Fun. I Am Just So Happy With How It Turned Out!

    Before and after images of a daring haircut change to vibrant pink with floral accents.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    I've Always 'Known' My Face Was Too Fat For A Short Haircut, But I Fell In Love With A Picture Of Short Hair & Couldn't Get My Mind Off It. Brought It To My Stylist & Here's What Happened!

    Person with a daring haircut transformation, before and after, showcasing a bold change.

    sunbathingturtle207 Report

    For Ronel van Vollenhoven, it was also love at first cut. She tells Bored Panda that she began her hairdressing career as a summer job in her hometown and was "instantly hooked by the impact it had on people's confidence." Over the past 28 years, van Vollenhoven has made a name for herself in the industry. Her career has taken her across the Caribbean, Mexico, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

    "I’ve worked with top salons, collaborated with designers, styled models for casting agencies, and competed in hair competitions," says the founder and master stylist of At Stylar.

    Van Vollenhoven joined Carlton Hair International in 2007. As part of the Creative Team, she had the opportunity to teach others the tricks of the trade and showcase her work internationally.

    It was only years later, at the end of 2018, that she decided to take a leap of faith and open her own salon, At Stylar, in Cape Town, South Africa. It has a strong focus on sustainability and education, Van Vollenhoven tells us.

    "My passion for learning and sharing knowledge continues to drive me. I believe in creating your own luck, choosing your path, and making the most of life with passion, belief, and love," said the expert.
    #4

    My Boyfriend Had His Hair Cut And My Jaw Dropped

    Before and after haircut transformation with a man smiling, showcasing a dramatic change in hairstyle.

    vector78 Report

    #5

    One Day After Cutting Off 11 Years Worth Of Dreads

    Man before and after daring haircut change; long dreads to short styled hair, smiling.

    termitequeen Report

    #6

    Impulsively Went For A Very Big Chop Today!!!!! Ahhhh!!!!!!

    Woman smiling in before and after photos, showcasing complete haircut change.

    honeydewlover123 Report

    For many people, a good haircut is about more than just getting rid of a few split ends or keeping their hair healthy. Some see it as a way to reinvent themselves, boost their self-esteem, bounce back from a breakup, or simply make a statement. Either way, a great haircut can help to make you feel good about yourself. Even if only for a while.

    "I even notice a change in my dogs when they get their summer cuts: They're friskier and livelier, feeling more themselves, once the weight of the hair is released," wrote Oprah Winfrey once.

    Both Flo and van Vollenhoven are leaders in their industry so we were thrilled to pick their brains about the do's and don'ts of hair transformations. Flo believes anyone who is considering an extreme makeover should just go for it.

    "Otherwise they will always wonder how that look could’ve affected their life," he explains. "So if you always wanted to be a redhead with a pixie hairstyle, go for it because the worst case scenario is that you don’t like it, but the color can be changed and the hair grows."

    #7

    I Donated My Hair To Little Princesses. It Was Great Fun

    Man's daring haircut transformation, before with long hair and after with a short style, both in casual settings.

    skyactive Report

    #8

    After Years Of “But What If I Don’t Look Femme” I Did It And Feel More Feminine Than I Ever Have :)

    Woman with long brown hair before and short blonde hair after, showcasing a daring haircut change.

    SensitiveGirlfriendd Report

    #9

    The Internet Wanted A Before And After My Life Changing Shag

    Woman changes haircut from long to short, showcasing a bold transformation.

    ipiem113 Report

    Van Vollenhoven says there are a few things to keep in mind before making a drastic change. Step one, advises the stylist, is to define your goal.

    "What's the reason for the change? A fresh start, a new job, a breakup, or just for fun? What’s your ideal look? Bring inspiration photos but stay open to professional advice," she told Bored Panda, adding that if you’re unsure, start with a bold but less permanent change (e.g., a dramatic haircut instead of a full color transformation).

    #10

    I Did It. I Chopped Everything Off And Now Rocking A Pixie Cut

    Before and after haircut transformation showcasing a dramatic change and new look.

    ThivyaM Report

    #11

    I Did It!!

    I Did It!!

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Decided To Get My Hair Cut Super Short Today! My Ends Were Very Dry And Damaged, Plus I Wanted Something Low Maintenance

    Before and after haircut transformation; woman with glasses changes from long to short hairstyle.

    AllieMeagan Report

    The expert adds that it's important to consider your lifestyle and how easy or difficult the maintenance of your new hair will be. Bold changes often require upkeep, she cautions. "If you’re going from long to short or dark to light, be prepared for styling and care adjustments. Are you ready for regular salon visits?"

    Trust the process, says van Vollenhoven. "Extreme changes might take multiple sessions (especially for drastic color shifts). Healthy hair is the number 1 priority. Rushing can lead to damage."

    The expert says a makeover should highlight your best features and suit your personality. Her advice in that regard is "Enhance, don’t just change." You could consider a wardrobe refresh or makeup update to complement your new look.

    Finally, van Vollenhoven wants the brand-new you to embrace the transformation. "Confidence is key, rock your new style with attitude!"
    #13

    I Posted A Bit Ago About Whether Or Not I Can Pull Off A Pixie - I Think I Can!

    Before and after images of a woman who changed her haircut, showcasing a dramatic transformation with glasses.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    Did A Thing... It’s A Big Change!

    Woman showing dramatic haircut change from long to short.

    chasinggdragonss Report

    #15

    I Chopped 17 Inches Off. Was Scared I Couldn’t Pull Off Short Hair, But I’m Obsessed!

    Woman shows off a dramatic haircut transformation in a locker room mirror selfie.

    Was scared I couldn’t pull off short hair, but I’m obsessed!

    blairsmash Report

    In terms of hair trends this year, Flo reveals that "glass" hair is where it's at. "Shiny and silky hair, moving away from the waves styling to the sleek straight look," he told us.

    "The trend is also shifting from messy textured layers into fuller and voluptuous looks with less movement and less layering," added Flo. "As for colors, we see a shift away from the cooler tones, going into the warmer shades inspired by the 'golden hour' from photography."
    #16

    Had A Bit Of A Change Done Today!

    Before and after transformation of a woman's haircut, showcasing her new shorter style.

    thefateofavalon Report

    #17

    I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep

    Woman with a bold hair makeover, from long hair to a stylish bob haircut, showcasing a stunning transformation.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Before Cutting My Hair vs. After. What Do Y’all Think?

    Person smiling before and after a dramatic haircut change, showcasing a fresh new style and look.

    bi_and_ready_to_di Report

    Van Vollenhoven agrees. "Current hair trends are all about healthy, glossy, and luxurious-looking hair," she says. "Whether you’re rocking a French bob, a modern mullet, or long, flowing layers, the key is choosing a style that complements your hair type, texture, facial features, and most importantly your lifestyle. Curls are a big hit as well and we love it!"

    When it comes to color, van Vollenhoven says the hottest shades right now are mocha mousse, old money blonde, vixen red, and platinum, offering a mix of timeless elegance and bold sophistication. 

    "Don’t forget about permanent waving," she added. "It’s very high demand at the moment by girls and guys to have their hair permanently curled."
    #19

    I Did This Hair On A Client A Few Days Ago And None Of My Friends Are Supportive/ Excited About It. But I Am

    Person with a drastic haircut change, showing vibrant rainbow-colored hair transformation.

    thefairyglockmother Report

    #20

    I Love My Job! I Was Initially Really Sad To Cut The Length (I Can't Grow Mine To Even My Bra Line) But Once We Chopped It, I Realized She Was Meant For Short Hair

    Haircut transformation from long, faded ombre to vibrant, rainbow bob hairstyle.

    tha_stormin_mormon Report

    #21

    Beautiful Transformation

    Woman with long dark hair before and short curly haircut after, showing a daring hairstyle change.

    rodrigovizu Report

    You don’t always have to be drastic to achieve a new look. There are quick other ways to transform your hair if you want a change but haven’t plucked up the courage to "go big or go home."

    Adding a fringe or bangs is one option. “This will change up your hairstyle, giving it a youthful, fun and edgy vibe that looks great with almost any hairstyle,” say the experts at John Anthony Salons in the U.K. “There are so many different fringes to try such as blunt fringes, micro fringes, side-swept fringes, curly fringes, curtain bangs and more."
    #22

    My Husband Let Me Do A Lil Makeover On Him Since I Can't Work During Quarantine

    Man with a transformed haircut and beard; before and after comparison.

    AmyMakesItBeautiful Report

    #23

    I’ve Always Thought I Looked Better With Long Hair But Man Was I Wrong! So Glad I Decided To Get This Chop!

    Woman shows off a dramatic haircut change from long hair to a short bob style in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    oddgoblins Report

    #24

    Before/After -> Got A 'Rona Haircut... Finally Got Up The Courage To Go Short! What Do You Think!?

    Person showing a complete haircut change; before with long curly hair, after with short, stylish hair.

    Stellieboy Report

    Hair extensions can be a good idea for those with a fear of commitment. "They not only add length but can be used to provide thickness and volume too," notes the John Anthony Salons' website. And with extensions, you can even bypass the hair dye and choose a fun, new color for a completely different look.

    #25

    I (27f) Just Cut Off Almost Three Feet Of Hair I Spent Twelve Years Growing And Despite My Mom Crying Over It I Still Couldn’t Be Happier. It Was A Great Six Month Sobriety Celebration

    Person with red hair undergoing a haircut transformation, before with long hair, after with a bold, short style.

    littlemaxbigworld Report

    #26

    The Power Of A Good Haircut

    Man with a complete haircut change, before and after transformation.

    opalescentgalaxies Report

    #27

    I Finally Got A Pixie Cut After Wanting One For A Decade!

    Person with long hair before and short haircut after, showcasing a complete haircut transformation.

    alexo-depresso Report

    An even faster way to achieve a dramatic transformation is to wear a wig. Celebrities do it all the time and they're not afraid to say so. According to US Weekly, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Cardi B, and the Kardashians are just a few of the stars who've openly flaunted their love of wigs.

    Sometimes it might even be the safer option. Keira Knightley revealed in 2016 that constantly dying her hair for different roles had taken a toll on her locks, and left her with major damage.

    "It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head!" she is quoted as saying at the time. "So for the past five years I've used wigs, which is the greatest thing that's ever happened to my hair."

    If you do decide to dramatically transform your natural hair, both Flo and van Vollenhoven agree that proper at-home hair care is essential for preserving color and maintaining healthy, shiny hair. Ask your stylist to recommend some products, and invest in them.
    #28

    I Posted A While Back Asking For Advice On Whether Or Not I Would Look Good With Short Hair, And I Went For It!! Cut 15 Inches Off And I Feel Amazing!!

    Person with long hair transformation to a short haircut, smiling in both before and after photos.

    basshead_queen2 Report

    #29

    My Drastic Change From Butt Length Hair To Short Black Bob!!!

    Person with a drastic haircut change from long curls to a short bob, showcasing a stylish transformation.

    whoamItoyouandme Report

    #30

    Beautiful Transformation

    Before and after photos of a woman who changed her haircut completely to a vibrant red bob style.

    bleachedandblown Report

    #31

    Gave Myself A Shag And I’m Diggin It

    Person with a daring haircut transformation, showing before and after styles, wearing sunglasses.

    mossy_vee Report

    #32

    (M32) Took The Suggestions Of Other People And Shaved My Mustache And Got A Haircut

    Before and after hair transformation showcasing a dramatic haircut change.

    Fit_Space_5206 Report

    #33

    A Few Weeks Ago I Asked /R/Hair What I Should Do With My Hair. You All Said Pixie Cut. Well... I Got A Pixie Cut!

    Before and after haircut transformation with flowers, showcasing a daring change to a short hairstyle.

    HayleywithaY Report

    #34

    I Went For It! I’m Obsessed With My Hair !

    Before and after haircut transformation showcasing a dramatic change.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Went Dark (Ish) For The First Time In Years! I Feel Like Rouge From X-Men Now

    Before and after images of a woman with a dramatic haircut change, showcasing her hair transformation.

    nae-7 Report

    #36

    Haircut After 3 Years, I Don't Know How To Feel

    Man transforms haircut, long hair to short modern style, excited with change.

    Jatinmamodiya Report

    #37

    Udpate: I Know Not Many People Saw My Original Post, But I Went For The Pixie!

    Before and after haircut transformation, showcasing a complete hairstyle change.

    kluckyduck Report

    #38

    Total Transformation. This Has To Be My Favorite Creation So Far!

    Dramatic haircut transformation from long black hair to vibrant red curls.

    sknow5117 Report

    #39

    A Transformation Which Took A Lot Of Courage!

    Long to short haircut transformation, with a wavy bob style in a blue shirt.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Chopped It All Off! What Do We Think?

    Person with a daring haircut transformation, before and after, showing a dramatic change in hairstyle and appearance.

    NattyBat Report

    #41

    After 1.5 Years Of Growing Out My Hair, I Took The Plunge

    Before and after photos showing a person's complete haircut transformation in a salon setting.

    retailreverie Report

    #42

    I Just Got The Best Haircut Of My Life

    Person with a bold new haircut, wearing a checkered outfit and capturing a mirror selfie, reflecting a stylish transformation.

    LucyBlackwell Report

    #43

    I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today!

    Person showing off a completely transformed haircut, before and after hairstyle.

    RandomRedditUser1337 Report

    #44

    Decided To Join The Dark Side :d Thoughts?

    Person shows a complete change in haircut from blonde to brunette, looking pleased with the transformation.

    mth69 Report

    #45

    My Valentine’s Day Gift To Myself 💝

    Person with long hair before and styled short haircut after, seated in an office setting.

    kurtcovain Report

    #46

    Back To Brunette!

    Person with new haircut transformation from light blonde to dark brown, showcasing a fresh hairstyle change.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Feeling A Lot More Like Myself After A Trip To The Hairdressers Today!

    Before and after images showing a woman's complete haircut change with vibrant red and curled styling.

    bxr247 Report

    #48

    Hand Painted Balayage I'm Absolutely In Love!

    Dramatic haircut transformation from frizzy to smooth waves, highlighting the impact of a complete hairstyle change.

    StressInADress92 Report

    #49

    Help! Just Went Dark Brown…did I Mess Up?

    Woman with tattoos before and after daring haircut change, wearing gray tank top, in a warm setting.

    ecologyslut Report

    #50

    Took The Plunge And Got The Aquamarine Hair Of My Dreams

    Person revealing new, bold haircut transformation, standing confidently outdoors in casual attire.

    veronicasawyers Report

    #51

    I Was Going To Go Green.then I Realized I Wasn’t Going To Be Happy No Matter What Color My Hair Is Because It Doesn’t Curl Like It Used To. So I Chopped It All Off Instead!

    Person with a daring new haircut, featuring short, curly hair dyed in vibrant purple shades.

    SailorEnt Report

    #52

    Went From Poofy Thick Curls To Cyberpunk 2077

    People smiling outdoors with transformed haircuts, one with short curls, the other with a shaved design, embracing new styles.

    kawaii_ginger Report

    #53

    Took The Plunge! Before And After 💇‍♀️

    Before and after photos of a woman who changed her haircut from long to a bob style.

    suckslumps Report

    #54

    Male Pattern Hair Loss Forced Me To Make This Decision, Still Doesn't Feel Okay

    Man with changed haircut, from curly to buzz cut, standing outdoors with a serious expression.

    orgasmdon0r Report

    #55

    Dyed My Hair Darker And I’m Not Sure About It

    Woman shows haircut transformation; from blonde to brunette in styled photos.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Before / After 🤍

    Woman taking selfies shows off her new haircut transformation from long to short bob.

    Donnie_HU Report

    #57

    Always Wanted Blonde Hair, Never Had The Courage. Finally Took The Plunge

    Before and after images of a woman who completely changed her haircut and hair color.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    I Broke My Back When I Was 18. I Spent 8 Weeks Stuck At Home Recovering, Where I Soon Found Myself Depressed And In A Very Low Place. It Was At This Point I Thought To Myself... "Well Life's Fragile May As Well Grow My Hair Out As I've Always Wanted To Do So" 5 Years On And I'm So Happy I Did It

    Before and after photos showing a complete haircut transformation from short to long hair.

    tallzimbo96 Report

    #59

    Before And After! Asked For A Red-To-Light Orange Ombre Hair And My Hairstylist Delivered 🔥

    Two images showing a dramatic haircut change with vibrant red and orange hues in a salon setting.

    imhelplesshuhu Report

    #60

    Decided Why Not

    Person with long dark hair transforms to short buzz cut, wearing a striped shirt, symbolizing daring haircut change.

    mermaidlife7 Report

    #61

    Finally Did It ✌🏼

    Person with glasses shows hair transformation from long bob to short pixie cut.

    LforLeo Report

    #62

    I Had Planned To Work As An Airline Pilot, But Since Aviation Is Not Doing Too Hot Right Now, I Decided To Instruct Instead And No One Cares About My Hair Here, Just How Well I Can Fly!

    Woman's hair transformation with a vibrant, colorful hairstyle, showcasing a daring haircut change.

    Roskosity Report

    #63

    Before And After Donating 28”

    Person showcasing dramatic haircut transformation, long to short, in a yellow top and jeans.

    sgracek11 Report

