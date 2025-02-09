Award-winning hairdresser Florin Neacsu, who goes by the name Flo, never planned to become a hairstylist. He was studying economic management when he started working part-time as an assistant manager in a hair salon in Romania. He'd watch the stylists do their thing and quickly became intrigued.

"Every day I was trying to figure out why the stylists lift the hair when they cut and how they know where to lift it. So it became like an obsession to understand cutting but I didn’t consider changing my direction of studies," he told Bored Panda during our interview. "After one year, I started to make some sense of it and I applied to work as an apprentice while I finished my university."

Flo soon fell in love with all things hair and realized that's what he wanted to do. "I was always fascinated by how much power a hairstylist can hold. We can make someone be more confident, be happier, and even help them love themselves but also we can ruin someone’s life," said Flo.

He enrolled at London's Sassoon Academy to learn more about precision cutting and hasn't ever looked back. "The part of this job that excites me the most is understanding the client’s needs and challenges (regarding their hair) and then translating that into techniques and shapes that solve such challenges."

He tells us in 2012, he followed the other love of his life, Safeera, and moved to Cape Town. Flo opened his first Excentric Hair branch in the city and has since incorporated a second salon, as well as a training academy.