“I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me”: 82 Of The Worst Hair Fails (New Pics)
Getting a haircut can be an extremely exciting or nerve-racking experience. If you’ve been waiting for your appointment for months, you might be entering the salon confidently with an album full of inspiration photos on your phone. But if you’re going for a bold new look, you may be nervous about how it’ll turn out. Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? Hair grows back!
In the meantime, however, you might find yourself being roasted online for taking a huge risk with your hairdo. That’s where the That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to finding the world’s wildest hairdos, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest pics down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly tragic!
Just Gonna Leave This Here
Just Saw This Video. The Dude Had This Happen Because Put A Home Depot Bag Over His Head
That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming was created in November 2019, and the community has amassed an impressive 118K members since then. It is dedicated to sharing hilarious, amusing and confusing photos of tragic hairstyles, but one day a week, the group shifts their focus to praising fabulous hairdos. It’s all in good fun, so there’s no bullying allowed in the group, but it is a great reminder to be very careful about who you trust to cut your hair.
Personally, I’ve always been scared of taking risks with my hair. The wildest thing I’ve ever done was get a perm, which turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made. But I’ve never been brave enough to try a crazy cut or bold color. I can’t even convince myself to have bangs because I’ve seen too many people regret that decision. And sometimes, playing it safe is better than being filled with remorse!
This Aint It Dawg
Have you ever cried after getting a haircut? I have, more times than I’d like to admit, and apparently, I’m not the only one. According to a study from Tyme Style, 20% of women admit to shedding tears over a haircut that they weren’t happy with, and one in six women say they’d be embarrassed to leave the house if their hair didn’t look good.
At the same time, over half of women in the United States say that having a great hair day makes them feel more positive and increases their self-esteem. 20% also believe that having great hair makes a person more credible, particularly in the workplace.
Never Lose Your Glasses Again
LOL
But why do our manes make us so emotional? We’ve all heard the cliché of women chopping their hair off after a nasty break-up or shaving their heads while experiencing a nervous breakdown. And psychotherapist Rebecca Newman told Dazed that this might come from our innate desire to make decisions that will provide immediate relief when going through a difficult, transitional period.
Saw This On Insta Reels
This isn't really a bad cut though? It's clearly just for fun
Soooo, I Can’t Be The Only One That Finds This Dip Dye To Be A Little ✨off✨?
My Boyfriend’s Bad Haircut From A While Back That Had Me Crying. The Girl Left A Giant Triangle In The Front Of His Head And Said “Alright! There Ya Go!
And took the cape off of him. Didn’t have the heart to tell her he hated it…left a $20 tip too lol
“Grief after a break-up can drive someone towards making a big change in appearance, as a way of potentially lifting the literal and metaphorical ‘weight’ of the hair,” Newman explained. At the same time, taking care of long, luscious locks can require a lot of time and energy. Some women feel the need to free themselves of this mental burden when letting go of a relationship or moving on to a new stage in life.
Undercut Gone Bad- Very Bad
Yes, I Also Very Much Have Mixed Feelings About It
Sorry If You’re In Here, But It Ain’t It Sis
But if you find yourself sitting in a salon chair immediately regretting your choices, there are a few things you can do for damage control. When trying to salvage a bad haircut, Byrdie recommends first speaking to your stylist about it. Try not to panic, and convey your concerns honestly. But if you’re worried they might make it worse, don’t hesitate to get a second opinion. You might be able to find another hair expert who can transform your look into something you’re proud of.
I Mean, It's Creative
???? The Colour??? The Style???
If you’re worried about cutting off too much hair or making your new do even worse, you can always just practice patience and grow it out. It will grow back eventually, and it’s very likely that you’re judging the style more harshly than anyone else. Plus, your stylist might be able to make some adjustments along the way, while you’re in the process of growing it out, to make sure that you don’t have to suffer with your tragic look for too long.
TikTok Sometimes Provide Blessings, Like This Poor Lady With Her Wedding Hair
Looks like it's in a net, maybe it's just temporary to keep the curls in and they'll let it out for the wedding?
Uhm. I Don’t Even Know What To Say
If you truly hate the length of your hair, however, extensions do exist. Byrdie notes that they can add length and volume to your mane or help balance out layers that were a bit too extreme. Extensions are often easy to use, and there are options available for any budget. Plus, they can be a fun way to try out a new look without having to commit to anything! Always wanted bangs? Why not clip some in for the day?
A Girl I Went To Hair School With Posted This Client Pic
Dang Girl..... Where'd Ya Get Those Extensions Done 😂 Just So I Know Where To Not Go
Are you enjoying this list, pandas, or is it making you terrified to get a haircut? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious or unfortunate, and let us know in the comments below what the worst haircut you ever had was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming, we’ve got another Bored Panda list featuring the community right here!
I Seen This On My Snapchat
The Photo We Showed The Stylist vs. What My Son Actually Got
To Think This Person Was Proud Of This And Posted On Facebook
No, Tf It's Not Fine
I Cannot Believe She Walked Down The Aisle Like That....poor Girl
Stylist In Korea Did These Fulani Braids?….😑 Damn
Oh Lord Posted On A Professional Hair Color Page. So Bad!
I Saw This On Instagram, Is This Like A Thing Or Wth?
Just Saw This Done At A Local Salon
Dye Job Is Good But Wth?
Saw This Guy On A Commercial
I Had Much Longer Hair. All I Asked For Was Some Layers And To Keep The Lenght As Much As Possible
From A Local Stylist In My Area
I Don’t Know Who Told Her These Extensions Were Blended But They’re Definitely A Hater
Just No Words
Is she pregnant?
This Came Up In My Memories 😭😭😭 I Cried For Days Over This Hack Job! I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me
Welllpppppp
I Refuse To Delete The Photo Of My First Ever Haircut And Color Because Gotta Stay Humble
Ok Not Only Is This Ugly, But Look At The Reflection
It seems fine to me, am I missing something?
Watching 90 Day Fiancé
Saw This Posted In A Color Contest
I Had My Hair Cut For My Birthday Not Too Long Ago, Got It "Layered", Dyed And Styled
I decided to straighten it as I normally have it straightened daily and only style on occasions (hair dresser was aware...) anyways, I'll just leave this one here (the after photo i had my hair up in halves as its thick)
Momma June's Striped Pink Hair
The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Those Extensions Are Just Bad
I Have No Words... Oof
Yikes
From A Salon Local To Me
I’m Begging For This To Be A Joke
Amazing Concept, Not So Great Execution
The Idea Is There But This Dont Work 😭
Kpop Hairstylists Are Wild Man 😭😂 Why Would They Do This To Her? (Jihyo From Twice)
Tina Burner, Legendary Drag Queen On Rupaul’s Drag Race Had A Hair Cutting Mishap
She was about to go on the runway and didn’t have time to give herself a proper cut, so did this in a rush.
It looks hilarious and they were all dying of laughter when they saw it while getting out of drag post-runway. I love how bad it is
What Is This Even
His Gal Has Not 1 But 2 Hair Dressers Rave To Her About How Good These Look…. Say Wha?!?
She felt like they are awful and I am with her.. they aren’t blended and need trimmed up bad!!! These are worse than bad clip ins!! It’s a few weeks before her wedding too..
Poor Girl
What In The Hell Is Happening Here?!
Yikes
To Say I'm Not Happy Is A Understatement
My natural color was a golden blonde and recently my roots have been coming in darker and so I went to go get my hair done and get a balayage and this is how it turned out for over 200 dollars
Just Why The Line😂😂 By An Hairstylist That I Know
From A Local Salon.. I'm Not Sure What's Going On Here
Oh No
Why did I have to get this recommended the day I'm getting my hair cut!? Now I'm even more nervous (the last 2 times I cut it it got completely ruined)
I got to 35 and came to the conclusion that there are a lot of s**t hairdressers out there. If the clients asked for what they got, hopefully they got them to sign a document proving it.
