In the meantime, however, you might find yourself being roasted online for taking a huge risk with your hairdo. That’s where the That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to finding the world’s wildest hairdos, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest pics down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly tragic!

Getting a haircut can be an extremely exciting or nerve-racking experience. If you’ve been waiting for your appointment for months, you might be entering the salon confidently with an album full of inspiration photos on your phone. But if you’re going for a bold new look, you may be nervous about how it’ll turn out. Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? Hair grows back!

That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming was created in November 2019, and the community has amassed an impressive 118K members since then. It is dedicated to sharing hilarious, amusing and confusing photos of tragic hairstyles, but one day a week, the group shifts their focus to praising fabulous hairdos. It’s all in good fun, so there’s no bullying allowed in the group, but it is a great reminder to be very careful about who you trust to cut your hair. Personally, I’ve always been scared of taking risks with my hair. The wildest thing I’ve ever done was get a perm, which turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made. But I’ve never been brave enough to try a crazy cut or bold color. I can’t even convince myself to have bangs because I’ve seen too many people regret that decision. And sometimes, playing it safe is better than being filled with remorse! ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever cried after getting a haircut? I have, more times than I’d like to admit, and apparently, I’m not the only one. According to a study from Tyme Style, 20% of women admit to shedding tears over a haircut that they weren’t happy with, and one in six women say they’d be embarrassed to leave the house if their hair didn’t look good. At the same time, over half of women in the United States say that having a great hair day makes them feel more positive and increases their self-esteem. 20% also believe that having great hair makes a person more credible, particularly in the workplace. ADVERTISEMENT

But why do our manes make us so emotional? We’ve all heard the cliché of women chopping their hair off after a nasty break-up or shaving their heads while experiencing a nervous breakdown. And psychotherapist Rebecca Newman told Dazed that this might come from our innate desire to make decisions that will provide immediate relief when going through a difficult, transitional period.

#12 My Boyfriend's Bad Haircut From A While Back That Had Me Crying. The Girl Left A Giant Triangle In The Front Of His Head And Said "Alright! There Ya Go! And took the cape off of him. Didn't have the heart to tell her he hated it…left a $20 tip too lol

“Grief after a break-up can drive someone towards making a big change in appearance, as a way of potentially lifting the literal and metaphorical ‘weight’ of the hair,” Newman explained. At the same time, taking care of long, luscious locks can require a lot of time and energy. Some women feel the need to free themselves of this mental burden when letting go of a relationship or moving on to a new stage in life.

But if you find yourself sitting in a salon chair immediately regretting your choices, there are a few things you can do for damage control. When trying to salvage a bad haircut, Byrdie recommends first speaking to your stylist about it. Try not to panic, and convey your concerns honestly. But if you’re worried they might make it worse, don’t hesitate to get a second opinion. You might be able to find another hair expert who can transform your look into something you’re proud of. ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re worried about cutting off too much hair or making your new do even worse, you can always just practice patience and grow it out. It will grow back eventually, and it’s very likely that you’re judging the style more harshly than anyone else. Plus, your stylist might be able to make some adjustments along the way, while you’re in the process of growing it out, to make sure that you don’t have to suffer with your tragic look for too long.

If you truly hate the length of your hair, however, extensions do exist. Byrdie notes that they can add length and volume to your mane or help balance out layers that were a bit too extreme. Extensions are often easy to use, and there are options available for any budget. Plus, they can be a fun way to try out a new look without having to commit to anything! Always wanted bangs? Why not clip some in for the day?

Are you enjoying this list, pandas, or is it making you terrified to get a haircut? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious or unfortunate, and let us know in the comments below what the worst haircut you ever had was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming, we’ve got another Bored Panda list featuring the community right here!

#26 The Photo We Showed The Stylist vs. What My Son Actually Got

#42 I Had Much Longer Hair. All I Asked For Was Some Layers And To Keep The Lenght As Much As Possible

#47 This Came Up In My Memories 😭😭😭 I Cried For Days Over This Hack Job! I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me

#49 I Refuse To Delete The Photo Of My First Ever Haircut And Color Because Gotta Stay Humble

#51 Ok Not Only Is This Ugly, But Look At The Reflection

#58 I Had My Hair Cut For My Birthday Not Too Long Ago, Got It "Layered", Dyed And Styled I decided to straighten it as I normally have it straightened daily and only style on occasions (hair dresser was aware...) anyways, I'll just leave this one here (the after photo i had my hair up in halves as its thick)



#70 Tina Burner, Legendary Drag Queen On Rupaul's Drag Race Had A Hair Cutting Mishap She was about to go on the runway and didn't have time to give herself a proper cut, so did this in a rush.



It looks hilarious and they were all dying of laughter when they saw it while getting out of drag post-runway. I love how bad it is



#72 His Gal Has Not 1 But 2 Hair Dressers Rave To Her About How Good These Look…. Say Wha?!? She felt like they are awful and I am with her.. they aren't blended and need trimmed up bad!!! These are worse than bad clip ins!! It's a few weeks before her wedding too..

#78 To Say I'm Not Happy Is A Understatement My natural color was a golden blonde and recently my roots have been coming in darker and so I went to go get my hair done and get a balayage and this is how it turned out for over 200 dollars

