Getting a haircut can be an extremely exciting or nerve-racking experience. If you’ve been waiting for your appointment for months, you might be entering the salon confidently with an album full of inspiration photos on your phone. But if you’re going for a bold new look, you may be nervous about how it’ll turn out. Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? Hair grows back!

In the meantime, however, you might find yourself being roasted online for taking a huge risk with your hairdo. That’s where the That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to finding the world’s wildest hairdos, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest pics down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly tragic!

#1

Just Gonna Leave This Here

Man with a unique hairstyle squatting outdoors, showcasing a hair fail with spiky tufts on the sides.

Amanda Helena Report

    #2

    Hair fail with uneven striped highlights, woman sitting in a salon chair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

    Michelle Templin Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one doesn't seem such a complete disaster. Maybe the highlights are too thick, and too symmetric.:))

    #3

    Just Saw This Video. The Dude Had This Happen Because Put A Home Depot Bag Over His Head

    Hair fail with bleached strands showing a printed label pattern on the scalp.

    Michaela VanDuesen Report

    That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming was created in November 2019, and the community has amassed an impressive 118K members since then. It is dedicated to sharing hilarious, amusing and confusing photos of tragic hairstyles, but one day a week, the group shifts their focus to praising fabulous hairdos. It’s all in good fun, so there’s no bullying allowed in the group, but it is a great reminder to be very careful about who you trust to cut your hair.

    Personally, I’ve always been scared of taking risks with my hair. The wildest thing I’ve ever done was get a perm, which turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made. But I’ve never been brave enough to try a crazy cut or bold color. I can’t even convince myself to have bangs because I’ve seen too many people regret that decision. And sometimes, playing it safe is better than being filled with remorse!

    #4

    This Aint It Dawg

    Close-up of a haircut with uneven and patchy shave, showcasing a hair fail.

    Miles Moody Report

    #5

    Unusual haircut showing a two-layer style with blunt bangs, depicted from back and side views. Hair fails example.

    Yas Ara Report

    #6

    Woman with unique hairstyle on TV show set.

    anon Report

    Have you ever cried after getting a haircut? I have, more times than I’d like to admit, and apparently, I’m not the only one. According to a study from Tyme Style, 20% of women admit to shedding tears over a haircut that they weren’t happy with, and one in six women say they’d be embarrassed to leave the house if their hair didn’t look good.

    At the same time, over half of women in the United States say that having a great hair day makes them feel more positive and increases their self-esteem. 20% also believe that having great hair makes a person more credible, particularly in the workplace.   

    #7

    Woman covering face with hands in front of badly styled hair; hair fail experience.

    TdeyRubiio Alee Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 3yo imaginary daughter would have done a better job 😞

    #8

    Never Lose Your Glasses Again

    Man with a funny hair fail, showing a unique hairstyle pattern on a shaved head.

    Kiersten McCullough Report

    #9

    LOL

    Unusual haircut fail with uneven layers, showing hair shaved underneath.

    Karissa Foren Report

    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've started cutting my own hair and I'm terrified of this happening.

    But why do our manes make us so emotional? We’ve all heard the cliché of women chopping their hair off after a nasty break-up or shaving their heads while experiencing a nervous breakdown. And psychotherapist Rebecca Newman told Dazed that this might come from our innate desire to make decisions that will provide immediate relief when going through a difficult, transitional period.
    #10

    Saw This On Insta Reels

    Hair fail with colorful anime-style eyes drawn on blonde bangs, person holding chin.

    Zeineb Bouraoui Report

    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't really a bad cut though? It's clearly just for fun

    #11

    Soooo, I Can’t Be The Only One That Finds This Dip Dye To Be A Little ✨off✨?

    A person with a long hairstyle featuring an abrupt transition from brown to dark blue, showcasing a hair fail.

    anon Report

    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not terrible, as long as it's what she asked for and not actually meant to be ombre.

    #12

    My Boyfriend’s Bad Haircut From A While Back That Had Me Crying. The Girl Left A Giant Triangle In The Front Of His Head And Said “Alright! There Ya Go!

    Close-up of a person's head with uneven haircut, showcasing a hair fail.

    And took the cape off of him. Didn’t have the heart to tell her he hated it…left a $20 tip too lol

    Cassie Wolfe Report

    “Grief after a break-up can drive someone towards making a big change in appearance, as a way of potentially lifting the literal and metaphorical ‘weight’ of the hair,” Newman explained. At the same time, taking care of long, luscious locks can require a lot of time and energy. Some women feel the need to free themselves of this mental burden when letting go of a relationship or moving on to a new stage in life. 
    #13

    Undercut Gone Bad- Very Bad

    Hair fail with uneven shaved design on back of head in a salon.

    anon Report

    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they brush the longer hair over to cover it up

    #14

    Yes, I Also Very Much Have Mixed Feelings About It

    Person with a unique rainbow hair cut, featuring a shaved head and vibrant colors, showcasing a hair fail.

    Sati Davis Report

    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, yeah, no, but the color is well done. I think?

    #15

    Sorry If You’re In Here, But It Ain’t It Sis

    A person with an uneven orange and shaved hairstyle, representing a hair fail.

    Carly Jackson Report

    But if you find yourself sitting in a salon chair immediately regretting your choices, there are a few things you can do for damage control. When trying to salvage a bad haircut, Byrdie recommends first speaking to your stylist about it. Try not to panic, and convey your concerns honestly. But if you’re worried they might make it worse, don’t hesitate to get a second opinion. You might be able to find another hair expert who can transform your look into something you’re proud of.  

    #16

    I Mean, It's Creative

    Yellow hair styled like Pikachu with vivid details, featured in a TikTok video showcasing hair fails.

    Mags Willis Olah Report

    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they move their head too quickly they could take someone's eye out

    #17

    ???? The Colour??? The Style???

    Unique hair fail with green highlights and curled black and blue tips, against a salon wall with writing.

    Jaelynn Gooderham Report

    #18

    A stylist working on a two-toned hair color fail in a salon setting.

    Anon Report

    If you’re worried about cutting off too much hair or making your new do even worse, you can always just practice patience and grow it out. It will grow back eventually, and it’s very likely that you’re judging the style more harshly than anyone else. Plus, your stylist might be able to make some adjustments along the way, while you’re in the process of growing it out, to make sure that you don’t have to suffer with your tragic look for too long. 
    #19

    TikTok Sometimes Provide Blessings, Like This Poor Lady With Her Wedding Hair

    Woman with intricate updo hairstyle featuring twists, standing in a floral backdrop, capturing a hair fail moment.

    Adr Hero Report

    Spannidandoolar
    Spannidandoolar
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it's in a net, maybe it's just temporary to keep the curls in and they'll let it out for the wedding?

    #20

    Uhm. I Don’t Even Know What To Say

    Close-up of a person with a unique, spiky hair fail on TikTok.

    Avarie Vaughn Report

    #21

    Pink hair fail with uneven cut, showcasing a wavy texture in a bathroom setting.

    anon Report

    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay this is cute actually. Or at least it has potential to be cute. This likely isn't the style it's meant to be worn in, but picture the front bit being pulled back into a half-pony, or braided into a crown.

    If you truly hate the length of your hair, however, extensions do exist. Byrdie notes that they can add length and volume to your mane or help balance out layers that were a bit too extreme. Extensions are often easy to use, and there are options available for any budget. Plus, they can be a fun way to try out a new look without having to commit to anything! Always wanted bangs? Why not clip some in for the day?
    #22

    A Girl I Went To Hair School With Posted This Client Pic

    Person showing a hair fail with uneven pink layers and a plaid shirt.

    anon Report

    #23

    Person with a funny haircut sitting in a car, expressing about their partner's quirky behavior and unexpected decisions.

    Raeonna Ross Report

    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be a solid orange for me. Erratic and attention-seeking, or makes terrible bets and then loses them.

    #24

    Dang Girl..... Where'd Ya Get Those Extensions Done 😂 Just So I Know Where To Not Go

    Person with very long hair shopping in a store aisle, demonstrating a hair fail.

    anon Report

    Are you enjoying this list, pandas, or is it making you terrified to get a haircut? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious or unfortunate, and let us know in the comments below what the worst haircut you ever had was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming, we’ve got another Bored Panda list featuring the community right here
    #25

    I Seen This On My Snapchat

    Long, uneven layered green hair from behind, showcasing a hair fail in an office hallway.

    Brey Parkinson Report

    #26

    The Photo We Showed The Stylist vs. What My Son Actually Got

    Two examples of hair fails: top image shows uneven color, bottom image features a crooked fringe cut.

    JC Loya Report

    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curl cream. Or perm. Or just take him to a decent barber.

    #27

    To Think This Person Was Proud Of This And Posted On Facebook

    Unusual haircut with zigzag patterns on the back of the head, representing a hair fail.

    anon Report

    #28

    No, Tf It's Not Fine

    Man with a comically bad haircut speaking at a podium, illustrating a hair fail.

    Jes Sica Report

    #29

    I Cannot Believe She Walked Down The Aisle Like That....poor Girl

    Bride with a natural hair and makeup look for her wedding; example of hair fails.

    Hanah Rachel Report

    #30

    Stylist In Korea Did These Fulani Braids?….😑 Damn

    A person with an unusual hairstyle, featuring looped and braided hair on top, exemplifying hair fails.

    anon Report

    #31

    Oh Lord Posted On A Professional Hair Color Page. So Bad!

    Halloween-themed hair fail with orange and black colors styled in long straight and braided look.

    anon Report

    #32

    I Saw This On Instagram, Is This Like A Thing Or Wth?

    A person with a staggered blonde haircut showing uneven layers and coloring, exemplifying a hair fail.

    Hope Hinterkopf Report

    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like she’s got a whole parliament of owls nesting on her head.

    #33

    Woman with uneven blue-dyed hair wearing a red shirt, showcasing a hair fail.

    anon Report

    #34

    Just Saw This Done At A Local Salon

    Colorful hair fail with uneven purple and blonde shades in a salon setting.

    Addison Christine Report

    #35

    Back view of a person with a patchy haircut, an example of a hair fail.

    Norah Macke Report

    #36

    Dye Job Is Good But Wth?

    Person with colorful zigzag pattern hair, showcasing a unique hair fail.

    Elizabeth Bullock Report

    #37

    Man with bright blue hairstyle talking to another person in a colorful store setting, showcasing worst hair fails.

    SN Eunice Report

    #38

    Saw This Guy On A Commercial

    Man with a unique haircut stands while someone holds a Downy Unstopables bottle, showcasing a hair fail.

    Rayven Long Report

    #39

    Blonde hair with uneven dark roots, showcasing a hair fail.

    Cerys Rhiannon Report

    #40

    Woman with long, uneven hair, showing a hair fail with mismatched blonde and red dye, wearing a gray tank top.

    anon Report

    #41

    Unusual green hair fail with uneven spikes and bold color choice.

    Jennifer Marianne Albertsen Report

    #42

    I Had Much Longer Hair. All I Asked For Was Some Layers And To Keep The Lenght As Much As Possible

    Uneven haircut showcasing one of the worst hair fails, with choppy layers and uneven texture.

    anon Report

    #43

    Man with unusual haircut featuring patterned shaved design; example of hair fails.

    anon Report

    #44

    From A Local Stylist In My Area

    Colorful hairstyle with blue and green tones showcasing a hair fail in a salon setting.

    Jossalynn Scott Wright Report

    #45

    I Don’t Know Who Told Her These Extensions Were Blended But They’re Definitely A Hater

    Two women outdoors, each showcasing a worst hair fail with disheveled, frizzy hairstyles.

    Joanna Wetherbee Report

    #46

    Just No Words

    Person with a blue and blonde hair fail taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom.

    Anon Report

    #47

    This Came Up In My Memories 😭😭😭 I Cried For Days Over This Hack Job! I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me

    Person with uneven bangs in a gray tank top, representing a hair fail.

    Lucille Marie Report

    #48

    Welllpppppp

    Back view of a person with tight curls dyed in blonde and pink, wearing a yellow floral shirt. Hair fails example.

    anon Report

    #49

    I Refuse To Delete The Photo Of My First Ever Haircut And Color Because Gotta Stay Humble

    Five views of a woman's hair fail with uneven highlights and visible distress.

    Kristen Barefoot Report

    #50

    Person with a voluminous hairstyle in a crowded indoor setting, illustrating hair fail.

    Kat Keller Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The King’s been looking all over for his missing guard 💂‍♀️

    #51

    Ok Not Only Is This Ugly, But Look At The Reflection

    Purple curly hair fail in a salon, highlighting uneven style and mismatched shading for worst hair fails keyword.

    Fa Wn Report

    iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with *sees reflection* OH GEEZ. Kinda got a Two Face vibe. Hopefully it looks better in person, the curls and color is lovely.

    #52

    Person with curled hair featuring uneven orange and black highlights, a hair fail example.

    Michelle Templin Report

    #53

    Blonde hair with vibrant pink and purple extensions, showcasing a hair fail with bold colors.

    Fa Wn Report

    #54

    Woman with mismatched hair extensions facing a mirror, showcasing a hairstyle fail.

    anon Report

    #55

    Watching 90 Day Fiancé

    Person with a hair fail, bangs uneven and a tuft sticking up, in a colorful indoor setting.

    Rachel Eigsti Report

    #56

    Woman with long blonde hair at a park, showcasing one of the hair fails.

    anon Report

    #57

    Saw This Posted In A Color Contest

    Yellow-tinged hair fail in a salon, showing uneven dye job.

    anon Report

    #58

    I Had My Hair Cut For My Birthday Not Too Long Ago, Got It "Layered", Dyed And Styled

    Before-and-after photos of a hair fail, showing styled waves on the left and uneven straight hair on the right.

    I decided to straighten it as I normally have it straightened daily and only style on occasions (hair dresser was aware...) anyways, I'll just leave this one here (the after photo i had my hair up in halves as its thick)

    anon Report

    #59

    Momma June's Striped Pink Hair

    Woman with a colorful, pink and blonde hairstyle, showcasing a hair fail.

    Julie Conroy Page Report

    #60

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Those Extensions Are Just Bad

    Two women sitting by the water, discussing a decision, with one facing the camera. Hair fails mentioned in context.

    Jackie Branscum Report

    #61

    I Have No Words... Oof

    Man with a hair fail and mullet style, wearing a colorful shirt, in a casual indoor setting.

    Rebekah West Report

    #62

    Yikes

    Woman with a hairstyle fail, long hair wrapped awkwardly around her head, sitting in a bus.

    Kaitlin Lee Report

    #63

    From A Salon Local To Me

    A woman with a short, uneven haircut and purple highlights, illustrating a hair fail.

    anon Report

    #64

    I’m Begging For This To Be A Joke

    Woman with unevenly dyed hair showing a hair fail in a salon mirror.

    Lauren Louise Report

    #65

    Amazing Concept, Not So Great Execution

    Woman with pink streaked hair outside, showcasing a vivid hair fail.

    Bailey Dannielle DeVane Report

    #66

    Hair fail with uneven layers as seen from the back in a salon setting.

    Lily Jacoel Report

    #67

    The Idea Is There But This Dont Work 😭

    Colorful hair fail with uneven purple and green dye in home setting.

    anon Report

    #68

    Curly blonde hair with an unevenly cut underlayer, showcasing a hair fail.

    Sue Fleck Mustard Bruckman Report

    #69

    Kpop Hairstylists Are Wild Man 😭😂 Why Would They Do This To Her? (Jihyo From Twice)

    Back view of a person with uneven hair layers under purple lights, illustrating a hair fail.

    Jennifer Jyn You Report

    #70

    Tina Burner, Legendary Drag Queen On Rupaul’s Drag Race Had A Hair Cutting Mishap

    Person with an unusual hair fail in a flamboyant red floral outfit, posing in a colorful indoor setting.

    She was about to go on the runway and didn’t have time to give herself a proper cut, so did this in a rush.

    It looks hilarious and they were all dying of laughter when they saw it while getting out of drag post-runway. I love how bad it is

    Dellarica Bingelli Report

    #71

    What Is This Even

    Person with a shiny braided hairstyle viewed from different angles, showcasing bold hair fail.

    Mariah Dalton Report

    #72

    His Gal Has Not 1 But 2 Hair Dressers Rave To Her About How Good These Look…. Say Wha?!?

    Long, uneven hair with highlights, showcasing a hair fail from the back in a living room setting.

    She felt like they are awful and I am with her.. they aren’t blended and need trimmed up bad!!! These are worse than bad clip ins!! It’s a few weeks before her wedding too..

    Jennifer Werr Report

    iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
    zims
    zims
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least she's got time to find a stylist to fix it before the big day.

    #73

    Poor Girl

    A woman with long, dark hair in a clothing store, possibly experiencing a hair fail.

    Leticia Lopez Evans Report

    #74

    What In The Hell Is Happening Here?!

    A person with an unusual hairstyle fail, wearing a black beanie and coat.

    anon Report

    #75

    Woman with a black and bright blue curly hair fail in a salon chair.

    Michelle Templin Report

    #76

    Person with a purple and white striped hair fail, wearing a face mask and camouflage hoodie, sitting in a salon chair.

    Michelle Templin Report

    #77

    Yikes

    Screenshot from a scene in "Coyote Ugly" shows a couple kissing with hair featured prominently in the frame.

    Catherine Burley Report

    #78

    To Say I'm Not Happy Is A Understatement

    Person showing uneven hair length in the bathroom mirror, illustrating a hair fail.

    My natural color was a golden blonde and recently my roots have been coming in darker and so I went to go get my hair done and get a balayage and this is how it turned out for over 200 dollars

    Haley Rae Report

    #79

    Just Why The Line😂😂 By An Hairstylist That I Know

    Back view of a haircut with uneven red hair and a diagonal line, showcasing a hair fail.

    anon Report

    #80

    From A Local Salon.. I'm Not Sure What's Going On Here

    Back view of a person with unevenly curled hair, showing a hair fail.

    Jodie Owens Report

    #81

    Oh No

    Uneven haircut showing different lengths, illustrating a hair fail with dark roots and lighter ends.

    Willow Pardy Report

    #82

    Person with a hair fail wearing a pink top, taking a selfie in front of a mirror in a bedroom.

    anon Report

