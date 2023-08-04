We all want to look beautiful. And there’s no shame in that. Sure, some of us might prioritize natural looks while others embrace the creative liberties offered by make-up. But at the end of the day, looking good makes us feel good. However, there’s sometimes a massive disconnect between what you want and what a beauty salon worker envisions… or is able to accomplish with their (limited) skills.

Here at Bored Panda, we’ve collected some of the most egregious examples of beauty salons messing up their clients’ make-up and hair, and completely ruining their day. Scroll down to see just how bad things can get when employees don’t get the training that they oh-so desperately need.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Recovery After A Haircut From A Family Member Who Claimed They Used To Be A Hairdresser

Recovery After A Haircut From A Family Member Who Claimed They Used To Be A Hairdresser

Turns out she was a hairdresser’s assistant for a year in the 1980s.

reddit.com Report

30points
POST
Isabelle Lamarque
Isabelle Lamarque
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The outgrow is worse on the second picture. Seriously doubt if it's the same girl tbh 🤔

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I Don’t Know What Is It About This... But The Makeup Just Looks Like She’s Melting

I Don’t Know What Is It About This... But The Makeup Just Looks Like She’s Melting

Mandaks Report

28points
POST
Audrey Tate
Audrey Tate
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wasn't doing duck lips she would be fine

1
1point
reply
#3

The Lashes

The Lashes

Winter_Advance8450 Report

28points
POST
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, the lashes are the least of her worries. Everything is wrong, skewered or off.

8
8points
reply
View more comments

What matters the most is that you’re personally happy with your style. If you think your hair and make-up and clothes look fabulous, then ignore all the haters. The fact of the matter is that it’s impossible to make everyone happy. No matter how trendy or avant-garde you are, there will always be someone out there who’ll have something bad to say. So it’s best to ignore the critics and be honest with yourself: the only person you have to impress is you.
#4

My Hairdresser Screwed Me Up So Bad And Cut Off Half My Hair, Help (For Reference, The First Picture Is What I Asked For)

My Hairdresser Screwed Me Up So Bad And Cut Off Half My Hair, Help (For Reference, The First Picture Is What I Asked For)

billiennnn Report

28points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buy a wig until it grows back.

1
1point
reply
#5

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

trixieroyale Report

28points
POST
Isabelle Lamarque
Isabelle Lamarque
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That t-shirt kinda makes it look like she did it herself 😅 but jokes aside that would make me cry if someone did this to me. These kind of hairstyles should be done by well known professionals or at least with credentials, someone you know who's a client or something. 😕 These things don't come cheap 🥺

0
0points
reply
#6

Paid $63 For This

Paid $63 For This

Asked for layers (like a butterfly cut) and curtain bangs… I think she hated me.

0ne_eyed_witch Report

28points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um yeah I wouldn’t pay for that

0
0points
reply

However, the main issue is when there’s total miscommunication between you and the people working at your local beauty salon. The odds are that if you’re at a salon, then you’re either getting ready for an important event or you want to completely change your look. So you want to look beautiful, fresh, and stylish. And if the results don’t match your expectations, you might feel frustrated, and embarrassed, and your day might genuinely be ruined.
#7

Lady Asked For The Left Pic And Ended Up With The Right Image

Lady Asked For The Left Pic And Ended Up With The Right Image

AsianVixen4U Report

27points
POST
#8

So This Nail Tech Does My Friend's Nails, And Her Nails Are Always Beautiful, So I Went To The Same Lady. But, God, Do They Look Horrible

So This Nail Tech Does My Friend's Nails, And Her Nails Are Always Beautiful, So I Went To The Same Lady. But, God, Do They Look Horrible

_babypink_ Report

27points
POST
Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They would look horrible even if done by a professional at that length and colour.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

She Has To Cut It Now Because It Ruined The Hair Itself So Bad

She Has To Cut It Now Because It Ruined The Hair Itself So Bad

Balawesome Report

27points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so BADLY.....no so bad.....

0
0points
reply

There are a few possible ways to deal with those utter salon disasters. The path you choose will depend on who you are as a person. For instance, you could embrace the awful, utterly horrible situation and decide that you will not let this define you and you will not have your day ruined by the epic fail that is your make-up and hair. Instead, you can choose to accept the funky new style and rock it as best as you can. This takes a very mature mindset, high emotional intelligence, and an aptitude for comedy. Heck, this’ll be a story to tell all your friends.
#10

The Cut I Requested And The Monstrosity I Was Given

The Cut I Requested And The Monstrosity I Was Given

PlaidChairStyle Report

26points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Olympe Maxine vibes (from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

That Dirty Contour... And Oh God, The Lips

That Dirty Contour... And Oh God, The Lips

Bunny_ Report

25points
POST
#12

Stumbled Across This Instagram Profile. She Asks Money For This. Nails At The End

Stumbled Across This Instagram Profile. She Asks Money For This. Nails At The End

reddit.com Report

25points
POST

Alternatively, you can confront the salon worker about what the heck just happened. No matter how upset you are, try to remain calm. Be as friendly and diplomatic as you can. Screaming and yelling at someone who’s trying to do the best they can (or has a poor understanding of style) is not going to make the situation any better. Instead, try to explain what you expected. Look for a path out of this disaster together with the stylist. Maybe they could even get some of their coworkers’ advice on how best to proceed.
#13

Asked For This... Got This Instead

Asked For This... Got This Instead

Psychological-Task16 Report

25points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly I think you lucked out here

0
0points
reply
#14

Is It Just Me Or?

Is It Just Me Or?

kitahthekitsune Report

25points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like she went for a swim then slept in her makeup.....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

I Love The Trick Of Putting Tape Over Baby Hair, But That Foundation Shade Is Not Her Color. I Did Check Her Profile, And It Said "Makeup Artist" In The Bio

I Love The Trick Of Putting Tape Over Baby Hair, But That Foundation Shade Is Not Her Color. I Did Check Her Profile, And It Said "Makeup Artist" In The Bio

Livysummerx Report

25points
POST

However, if you’re feeling emotionally drained by this whole debacle, you could simply smile and pretend that everything is all right. Then, after you leave, either head to another salon to fix the fiasco, or get in touch with your friends to figure out what the heck you should do. It never feels good to throw away money and feel like you got utterly ripped off. But you should only confront the stylists if you feel comfortable doing so. 
#16

This Eyebrow Trend Needs To End

This Eyebrow Trend Needs To End

canyouaskfirst Report

25points
POST
Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eyebrows? What abvout the lashes? the lipstick? the foundation??

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

I Really Don't Know What To Say About The Brows

I Really Don't Know What To Say About The Brows

apefrivola Report

24points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That look certainly raises a few eyebrows

1
1point
reply
#18

Found On A Local Makeup Artist And Beautician Page. The Look Was Called “Sunset Eye And Soap Brow”

Found On A Local Makeup Artist And Beautician Page. The Look Was Called “Sunset Eye And Soap Brow”

helibear90 Report

24points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at her face, she knows it awful

0
0points
reply
View more comments

As you go through life, you’ll inevitably face embarrassment and failure. Developing emotional resilience, embracing those uncomfortable feelings, and moving past them is a useful skill to develop. No matter if we’re talking about beauty salon fails, bad days at work, or arguments with the people you love, you’re in control of how you react to these situations.

Often, we feel bad because things happen differently than we envisioned. Or hoped! Sky-high expectations can motivate us to strive to reach our goals (and, let’s be real, they’re fun to daydream about). However, they can set you up for disappointment. It’s better to set realistic expectations.
#19

I Got My Nails Done… I Asked For This But Received This Thing

I Got My Nails Done… I Asked For This But Received This Thing

Karmas-Possession Report

24points
POST
#20

Give Me The Diamond

Give Me The Diamond

Mattho Report

24points
POST
#21

This One Was Posted By A Local Makeup Artist. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes

This One Was Posted By A Local Makeup Artist. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes

Thatonebasicchick Report

24points
POST
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like funeral makeup.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

According to Verywell Mind, the most essential thing when it comes to getting out of the expectations versus reality trap is awareness. The first step is becoming aware of your own expectations. Try to think about where these expectations came from and how (un)realistic they were, to begin with. If your stylist genuinely messes up, it’s on them. But if you wanted VIP tier services from someone new to the business, then you’re in for a sad awakening.
#22

Haircut Expectation vs. Reality. Paid $35 (Was Going To Get It Permed But Almost Nobody Does Perms In Our Area)

Haircut Expectation vs. Reality. Paid $35 (Was Going To Get It Permed But Almost Nobody Does Perms In Our Area)

Stylist also burned my head with the hairdryer and it hurt for several hours.

seattleandfrank Report

24points
POST
#23

What I Asked For vs. What They Left Me With. I Had Virgin Hair And Now My Hair Won’t Even Hold A Curl

What I Asked For vs. What They Left Me With. I Had Virgin Hair And Now My Hair Won’t Even Hold A Curl

stefunie101 Report

24points
POST
#24

Those Light Eyebrows And The Orange Face

Those Light Eyebrows And The Orange Face

Hairy_Investigator33 Report

24points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They did her dirty she looks like she’s a Trump!

1
1point
reply

If you’re ever disappointed by the results, sit down and have an open chat with yourself about what you truly value in life, and what makes you happy. Perhaps the situation isn’t as dire as you think it is. So long as you’re not constantly comparing yourself to other people (from friends and coworkers to e-celebs) and being grateful for all the things you do have in your life, you should be fine.

In the meantime, it can save you a ton of headaches if you’re able to spot poor stylists before you even sit down in their chairs. You should probably consider seeking another person’s services if the employee you’re talking to is rude and unprofessional, and is clearly disinterested in what you want or need. Similarly, if your stylist appears to be incredibly nervous, you may want to consider asking for their more composed colleague to take over. 
#25

This Two-Color Lip Combo Is Just So Bad

This Two-Color Lip Combo Is Just So Bad

savmemelover Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#26

I Rarely Get My Nails Done So I Was Really Disappointed When A Local Business Completely Ruined Them

I Rarely Get My Nails Done So I Was Really Disappointed When A Local Business Completely Ruined Them

natalie_ck Report

23points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a whiteout manicure like we used to do in high school 😂

0
0points
reply
#27

Wasted $400 + Tip And Have Spent The Whole Day Crying

Wasted $400 + Tip And Have Spent The Whole Day Crying

sssopehlia , sssopehlia Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Though everyone makes mistakes from time to time, it’s best to look at your stylist’s track record if you’ve worked with them before. If they’re clearly lacking the necessary skills, constantly botching up your requests, and are unwilling to apologize and improve, you should take your business elsewhere. Meanwhile, if they’re also gossiping about their other clients behind their backs, you might become their next target for criticism the moment another customer walks through the door.
#28

Worst $50 I’ve Ever Spent

Worst $50 I’ve Ever Spent

Duckii9487 Report

23points
POST
#29

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

LemonberryTea Report

23points
POST
#30

Those Lips. This Makeup Was Done In A Studio

Those Lips. This Makeup Was Done In A Studio

supernoodle41 Report

23points
POST

Which of these fashion disasters did you think was the worst of the bunch, Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with any serious make-up or hairstyle fails? Swing on by the comment section and share your experiences.

In the meantime, if you’re still hungry for some legendary beauty salon mess-ups, feel free to check out Bored Panda’s earlier features right here and over here.
#31

I Look Like A Coconut Head. Obviously, I’m Making His Face. But Also Help. I’m So Sad And Don’t Know How To Fix This Horrible Cut

I Look Like A Coconut Head. Obviously, I’m Making His Face. But Also Help. I’m So Sad And Don’t Know How To Fix This Horrible Cut

Tixxani25 Report

22points
POST
#32

Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was "Impossible" To Get The Dye Off My Neck, Forehead, And Ears

Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was "Impossible" To Get The Dye Off My Neck, Forehead, And Ears

Without even trying and it would come off "eventually". I have a major event in a few days and I am busy scrubbing my head raw tonight.

SpringtimeMoonlight Report

22points
POST
#33

My First Hair Salon Trip In Two Years Went Horribly. What I Asked For And What I Got

My First Hair Salon Trip In Two Years Went Horribly. What I Asked For And What I Got

nicole-wydler Report

22points
POST
#34

Paid $700 For The Stylist To Do This To Me, She Insisted They’re Identical. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

Paid $700 For The Stylist To Do This To Me, She Insisted They’re Identical. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

YourFelonEx Report

21points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much? I don;'t care how close it might have been, 700 dollars is ridiculous.

0
0points
reply
#35

What I Asked For, Versus What I Got, And How I Fixed It

What I Asked For, Versus What I Got, And How I Fixed It

ImpossibleBit8346 Report

21points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She has significantly less hair than the model. There's no way it looked that full.

0
0points
reply
#36

From A Local Facebook Page. Lady Went To The Salon. Brought In The Picture In The Left. Walked Out With The Picture On The Right

From A Local Facebook Page. Lady Went To The Salon. Brought In The Picture In The Left. Walked Out With The Picture On The Right

HairGame81 Report

21points
POST
#37

I Got Married At A Luxury Resort During Covid Times, And This Is The Look The Not-Cheap Makeup Artist Tried On The Maid Of Honor

I Got Married At A Luxury Resort During Covid Times, And This Is The Look The Not-Cheap Makeup Artist Tried On The Maid Of Honor

Awesomocity0 Report

21points
POST
#38

So I Went To Get My Hair Cut On Sunday, And I Didn't Notice That The Person Who Did My Hair Screwed Up The Back Of My Head. The Front Is Fine But The Back Looks Like This

So I Went To Get My Hair Cut On Sunday, And I Didn't Notice That The Person Who Did My Hair Screwed Up The Back Of My Head. The Front Is Fine But The Back Looks Like This

AJ_THE_GOD Report

21points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they not hold up a mirror to show you the back before you left?

0
0points
reply
#39

I Asked For Long Layers. Please Help

I Asked For Long Layers. Please Help

Eirajea Report

21points
POST
#40

My $85 "Layered" Haircut. The Hairdresser Curled It At The Salon, So I Didn't Notice Till I Straightened It Out

My $85 "Layered" Haircut. The Hairdresser Curled It At The Salon, So I Didn't Notice Till I Straightened It Out

anaxp Report

21points
POST
#41

How Can I Be More Clear With A Stylist? This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got

How Can I Be More Clear With A Stylist? This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got

Heather_Bea Report

21points
POST
Nash Nopper
Nash Nopper
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

same here ... happend to me this week + haircut completely messed up!

0
0points
reply
#42

Could Not Imagine Going To A Professional Salon For This Cakey Mess

Could Not Imagine Going To A Professional Salon For This Cakey Mess

geezelouise73 Report

21points
POST
#43

The Day I Learned About The Difference Between Barbers And "Beauty" Salons

The Day I Learned About The Difference Between Barbers And "Beauty" Salons

somuches Report

21points
POST
#44

They Did Me So Dirty At My Favorite Salon. Never Going Back Again

They Did Me So Dirty At My Favorite Salon. Never Going Back Again

exits Report

21points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand people wanting long, decorated nails anyway but these are horrendous.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

I Just Got These Done Yesterday And The Strokes Look So Long And Straight

I Just Got These Done Yesterday And The Strokes Look So Long And Straight

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
#46

Should I Ask For A Refund A Week Later?

Should I Ask For A Refund A Week Later?

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
#47

The Nails I Asked For vs. What I Got

The Nails I Asked For vs. What I Got

CarefulBrain4317 Report

20points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish the technicians would j ust say no I can’t do that instead of this mess

0
0points
reply
#48

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

itsbrianaregina Report

20points
POST
#49

More Of That Local Makeup Artist Near Me, It’s The Brows, Foundation And Lack Of Blending That Gets Me

More Of That Local Makeup Artist Near Me, It’s The Brows, Foundation And Lack Of Blending That Gets Me

RazzmatazzSharp6758 Report

20points
POST
#50

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

The braids weren’t even on the right side or parted right. I ended up taking them out after 2 days because I still couldn’t laugh or move my eyebrows.

OmegaFoxFire Report

20points
POST
#51

£25? I Wouldn’t Pay £25. This Is At An Actual Beauty Salon

£25? I Wouldn’t Pay £25. This Is At An Actual Beauty Salon

yelliekate Report

20points
POST
#52

My Girlfriend Asked For A Balayage Ombré With The Color Of The First Photo. This Is What She Received

My Girlfriend Asked For A Balayage Ombré With The Color Of The First Photo. This Is What She Received

They then denied her a refund and later pressured her to change her online review in person.

Smidgerening Report

20points
POST
#53

It’s The Mascara On The Lid & Rough-Lined Lip For Me

It’s The Mascara On The Lid & Rough-Lined Lip For Me

Sad-Intention7505 Report

19points
POST
#54

The Left Is The Group Of Reference Pics. Right Is What I Got. The Bottom Right Is When I Went To A New Salon A Few Months Later

The Left Is The Group Of Reference Pics. Right Is What I Got. The Bottom Right Is When I Went To A New Salon A Few Months Later

DuOroEldrvarya Report

19points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Am I Wrong For Being Very Dissatisfied With My 2nd Hair Trial? Pics At The Top Are What I Asked For. This Was $100 Including The Tip

Am I Wrong For Being Very Dissatisfied With My 2nd Hair Trial? Pics At The Top Are What I Asked For. This Was $100 Including The Tip

bskies-297 Report

19points
POST
#56

I Wanted An All-Over Blonde. I Always Get All Over Blonde. I Went To Someone New This Time

I Wanted An All-Over Blonde. I Always Get All Over Blonde. I Went To Someone New This Time

Not only did she not give me what I asked for at all, she cut a giant chunk out of my hair as her idea of "texture". I told her I wanted an icy blonde. All over. She preceded to do this. I am beyond mad. This was done on the 13th, my hair doesn't feel damaged, how soon can I get it fixed?

Queasy-Calendar6597 Report

19points
POST
#57

A Hairdresser Approached Me At The Bar And Said She Could Cut My Pixie Better Than It Was. I Went To Her. She Gave Me A Bowl Cut. Before On The Left, Bowl Cut On The Right

A Hairdresser Approached Me At The Bar And Said She Could Cut My Pixie Better Than It Was. I Went To Her. She Gave Me A Bowl Cut. Before On The Left, Bowl Cut On The Right

jumpycan Report

19points
POST
#58

“That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers,” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet,” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist

“That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers,” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet,” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist

LordMeme42 Report

19points
POST
#59

The Worst Experience I’ve Ever Had. These Are The Nails I Left With

The Worst Experience I’ve Ever Had. These Are The Nails I Left With

likedelicatex Report

19points
POST
#60

Bride Done Dirty. Bad Color Match, Poorly Applied Lashes, And Beef Lips

Bride Done Dirty. Bad Color Match, Poorly Applied Lashes, And Beef Lips

SnooJokes3100 Report

19points
POST
#61

She Paid For This

She Paid For This

SheDevilByNite Report

19points
POST
#62

Saw On Instagram, She Paid For This For A Wedding

Saw On Instagram, She Paid For This For A Wedding

pbchocolatecake Report

19points
POST
#63

I Like The Connection Between The Eyeliner And The Eyebrow

I Like The Connection Between The Eyeliner And The Eyebrow

corvid_creature Report

19points
POST
#64

I Thought I'd Share My Botched Hair Styling

I Thought I'd Share My Botched Hair Styling

yarn_and_makeup_lady Report

19points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Family And I Had Pictures This Day, So I Went To This Makeup Artist And Couldn't Do Anything But Laugh Because Clearly, She Had Me Messed Up

My Family And I Had Pictures This Day, So I Went To This Makeup Artist And Couldn't Do Anything But Laugh Because Clearly, She Had Me Messed Up