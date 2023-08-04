Here at Bored Panda , we’ve collected some of the most egregious examples of beauty salons messing up their clients’ make-up and hair, and completely ruining their day. Scroll down to see just how bad things can get when employees don’t get the training that they oh-so desperately need.

We all want to look beautiful. And there’s no shame in that. Sure, some of us might prioritize natural looks while others embrace the creative liberties offered by make-up. But at the end of the day, looking good makes us feel good. However, there’s sometimes a massive disconnect between what you want and what a beauty salon worker envisions… or is able to accomplish with their (limited) skills.

#1 Recovery After A Haircut From A Family Member Who Claimed They Used To Be A Hairdresser Turns out she was a hairdresser’s assistant for a year in the 1980s.



#2 I Don’t Know What Is It About This... But The Makeup Just Looks Like She’s Melting

#3 The Lashes

What matters the most is that you’re personally happy with your style. If you think your hair and make-up and clothes look fabulous, then ignore all the haters. The fact of the matter is that it’s impossible to make everyone happy. No matter how trendy or avant-garde you are, there will always be someone out there who’ll have something bad to say. So it’s best to ignore the critics and be honest with yourself: the only person you have to impress is you.

#4 My Hairdresser Screwed Me Up So Bad And Cut Off Half My Hair, Help (For Reference, The First Picture Is What I Asked For)

#5 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#6 Paid $63 For This Asked for layers (like a butterfly cut) and curtain bangs… I think she hated me.



However, the main issue is when there’s total miscommunication between you and the people working at your local beauty salon. The odds are that if you’re at a salon, then you’re either getting ready for an important event or you want to completely change your look. So you want to look beautiful, fresh, and stylish. And if the results don’t match your expectations, you might feel frustrated, and embarrassed, and your day might genuinely be ruined.

#7 Lady Asked For The Left Pic And Ended Up With The Right Image

#8 So This Nail Tech Does My Friend's Nails, And Her Nails Are Always Beautiful, So I Went To The Same Lady. But, God, Do They Look Horrible

#9 She Has To Cut It Now Because It Ruined The Hair Itself So Bad

There are a few possible ways to deal with those utter salon disasters. The path you choose will depend on who you are as a person. For instance, you could embrace the awful, utterly horrible situation and decide that you will not let this define you and you will not have your day ruined by the epic fail that is your make-up and hair. Instead, you can choose to accept the funky new style and rock it as best as you can. This takes a very mature mindset, high emotional intelligence, and an aptitude for comedy. Heck, this’ll be a story to tell all your friends.

#10 The Cut I Requested And The Monstrosity I Was Given

#11 That Dirty Contour... And Oh God, The Lips

#12 Stumbled Across This Instagram Profile. She Asks Money For This. Nails At The End

Alternatively, you can confront the salon worker about what the heck just happened. No matter how upset you are, try to remain calm. Be as friendly and diplomatic as you can. Screaming and yelling at someone who’s trying to do the best they can (or has a poor understanding of style) is not going to make the situation any better. Instead, try to explain what you expected. Look for a path out of this disaster together with the stylist. Maybe they could even get some of their coworkers’ advice on how best to proceed.

#13 Asked For This... Got This Instead

#14 Is It Just Me Or?

#15 I Love The Trick Of Putting Tape Over Baby Hair, But That Foundation Shade Is Not Her Color. I Did Check Her Profile, And It Said "Makeup Artist" In The Bio

However, if you’re feeling emotionally drained by this whole debacle, you could simply smile and pretend that everything is all right. Then, after you leave, either head to another salon to fix the fiasco, or get in touch with your friends to figure out what the heck you should do. It never feels good to throw away money and feel like you got utterly ripped off. But you should only confront the stylists if you feel comfortable doing so.

#16 This Eyebrow Trend Needs To End

#17 I Really Don't Know What To Say About The Brows

#18 Found On A Local Makeup Artist And Beautician Page. The Look Was Called “Sunset Eye And Soap Brow”

As you go through life, you’ll inevitably face embarrassment and failure. Developing emotional resilience, embracing those uncomfortable feelings, and moving past them is a useful skill to develop. No matter if we’re talking about beauty salon fails, bad days at work, or arguments with the people you love, you’re in control of how you react to these situations. Often, we feel bad because things happen differently than we envisioned. Or hoped! Sky-high expectations can motivate us to strive to reach our goals (and, let’s be real, they’re fun to daydream about). However, they can set you up for disappointment. It’s better to set realistic expectations.

#19 I Got My Nails Done… I Asked For This But Received This Thing

#20 Give Me The Diamond

#21 This One Was Posted By A Local Makeup Artist. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes

According to Verywell Mind, the most essential thing when it comes to getting out of the expectations versus reality trap is awareness. The first step is becoming aware of your own expectations. Try to think about where these expectations came from and how (un)realistic they were, to begin with. If your stylist genuinely messes up, it’s on them. But if you wanted VIP tier services from someone new to the business, then you’re in for a sad awakening.

#22 Haircut Expectation vs. Reality. Paid $35 (Was Going To Get It Permed But Almost Nobody Does Perms In Our Area) Stylist also burned my head with the hairdryer and it hurt for several hours.



#23 What I Asked For vs. What They Left Me With. I Had Virgin Hair And Now My Hair Won’t Even Hold A Curl

#24 Those Light Eyebrows And The Orange Face

If you’re ever disappointed by the results, sit down and have an open chat with yourself about what you truly value in life, and what makes you happy. Perhaps the situation isn’t as dire as you think it is. So long as you’re not constantly comparing yourself to other people (from friends and coworkers to e-celebs) and being grateful for all the things you do have in your life, you should be fine. In the meantime, it can save you a ton of headaches if you’re able to spot poor stylists before you even sit down in their chairs. You should probably consider seeking another person’s services if the employee you’re talking to is rude and unprofessional, and is clearly disinterested in what you want or need. Similarly, if your stylist appears to be incredibly nervous, you may want to consider asking for their more composed colleague to take over.

#25 This Two-Color Lip Combo Is Just So Bad

#26 I Rarely Get My Nails Done So I Was Really Disappointed When A Local Business Completely Ruined Them

#27 Wasted $400 + Tip And Have Spent The Whole Day Crying

Though everyone makes mistakes from time to time, it’s best to look at your stylist’s track record if you’ve worked with them before. If they’re clearly lacking the necessary skills, constantly botching up your requests, and are unwilling to apologize and improve, you should take your business elsewhere. Meanwhile, if they’re also gossiping about their other clients behind their backs, you might become their next target for criticism the moment another customer walks through the door.

#28 Worst $50 I’ve Ever Spent

#29 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#30 Those Lips. This Makeup Was Done In A Studio

Which of these fashion disasters did you think was the worst of the bunch, Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with any serious make-up or hairstyle fails? Swing on by the comment section and share your experiences. In the meantime, if you’re still hungry for some legendary beauty salon mess-ups, feel free to check out Bored Panda’s earlier features right here and over here.

#31 I Look Like A Coconut Head. Obviously, I’m Making His Face. But Also Help. I’m So Sad And Don’t Know How To Fix This Horrible Cut

#32 Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was "Impossible" To Get The Dye Off My Neck, Forehead, And Ears Without even trying and it would come off "eventually". I have a major event in a few days and I am busy scrubbing my head raw tonight.



#33 My First Hair Salon Trip In Two Years Went Horribly. What I Asked For And What I Got

#34 Paid $700 For The Stylist To Do This To Me, She Insisted They’re Identical. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#35 What I Asked For, Versus What I Got, And How I Fixed It

#36 From A Local Facebook Page. Lady Went To The Salon. Brought In The Picture In The Left. Walked Out With The Picture On The Right

#37 I Got Married At A Luxury Resort During Covid Times, And This Is The Look The Not-Cheap Makeup Artist Tried On The Maid Of Honor

#38 So I Went To Get My Hair Cut On Sunday, And I Didn't Notice That The Person Who Did My Hair Screwed Up The Back Of My Head. The Front Is Fine But The Back Looks Like This

#39 I Asked For Long Layers. Please Help

#40 My $85 "Layered" Haircut. The Hairdresser Curled It At The Salon, So I Didn't Notice Till I Straightened It Out

#41 How Can I Be More Clear With A Stylist? This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#42 Could Not Imagine Going To A Professional Salon For This Cakey Mess

#43 The Day I Learned About The Difference Between Barbers And "Beauty" Salons

#44 They Did Me So Dirty At My Favorite Salon. Never Going Back Again

#45 I Just Got These Done Yesterday And The Strokes Look So Long And Straight

#46 Should I Ask For A Refund A Week Later?

#47 The Nails I Asked For vs. What I Got

#48 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#49 More Of That Local Makeup Artist Near Me, It’s The Brows, Foundation And Lack Of Blending That Gets Me

#50 What I Asked For vs. What I Got The braids weren’t even on the right side or parted right. I ended up taking them out after 2 days because I still couldn’t laugh or move my eyebrows.



#51 £25? I Wouldn’t Pay £25. This Is At An Actual Beauty Salon

#52 My Girlfriend Asked For A Balayage Ombré With The Color Of The First Photo. This Is What She Received They then denied her a refund and later pressured her to change her online review in person.



#53 It’s The Mascara On The Lid & Rough-Lined Lip For Me

#54 The Left Is The Group Of Reference Pics. Right Is What I Got. The Bottom Right Is When I Went To A New Salon A Few Months Later

#55 Am I Wrong For Being Very Dissatisfied With My 2nd Hair Trial? Pics At The Top Are What I Asked For. This Was $100 Including The Tip

#56 I Wanted An All-Over Blonde. I Always Get All Over Blonde. I Went To Someone New This Time Not only did she not give me what I asked for at all, she cut a giant chunk out of my hair as her idea of "texture". I told her I wanted an icy blonde. All over. She preceded to do this. I am beyond mad. This was done on the 13th, my hair doesn't feel damaged, how soon can I get it fixed?



#57 A Hairdresser Approached Me At The Bar And Said She Could Cut My Pixie Better Than It Was. I Went To Her. She Gave Me A Bowl Cut. Before On The Left, Bowl Cut On The Right

#58 “That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers,” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet,” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist

#59 The Worst Experience I’ve Ever Had. These Are The Nails I Left With

#60 Bride Done Dirty. Bad Color Match, Poorly Applied Lashes, And Beef Lips

#61 She Paid For This

#62 Saw On Instagram, She Paid For This For A Wedding

#63 I Like The Connection Between The Eyeliner And The Eyebrow

#64 I Thought I'd Share My Botched Hair Styling