This Online Group Collects Makeup Fails, And Here Are 75 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)
Popped Up On My Fb Feed Today... "Bridal Makeup"
Been In Tears Over This For Like 20 Minutes
Hello lord Gyokko! Screenshot...571f02.png
This MUA Does Incredible Eye Work, But Everything Else Is Just A No For Me Tbh
Category Is: Jaundice Realness
Finally Found One In The Wild. Her Face Says It All Lol
Posted By A “Permanent Makeup Artist”
Everything About This Concerns Me
Auch
Those Brows
MUA’s Work On Instagram, Found In The Wild
Oh Gosh
Keep Getting This Makeup Artist Advertising On Instagram
The Nose Contour 🥴
Forgot to blend, accidentally or purposefully? They seem so proud!
Prom Makeup
Found On Bookface. That Colour Match Though
She is on FB and goes to all sorts of MUA. Some are amazing, some are…unable to blend. Or match facial tones.
"Pro Makeup Artist"
True Crime Shows Always Have Makeup That Looks Like It's Done By Morticians
Rip Virgo Lippies
The Lipliner Oh My God
Posted Along With A Message To ‘Book Soon To Avoid Disappointment!’ 😬
Someone Please Explain The Forehead Situation
Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 4 Mua Is Not It
Holy c**p!!! She stood out in the rain without water proof makeup. Freaky looking. Or is it just me? Edit: upon closer inspection the photo has vertical lines that made her face look streaked.
This Advertisement For A Lip Tint Going A Little Overkill
Her Face Is A Literal Gradient
The Foundation 😩
It's the eyebrow and the winged eyeliner connecting for me
Whoever Did This Did Her Dirty! The Lashes Aren't Even On Properly
This One Was Posted By A Local Mua. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes…
How many times do you have to get punched to achieve this?
Yikes...an Ulta Ad
The Color Match… She Deserved Better!!
This Photo Is On An Actress's Imdb Page
I Can’t , I Just Can’t , It’s 2023 But Some Haven’t Grown Out Of The Instagram Brows And The Extremely Long Lashes ? 😩
Pink Undereyes
Spotted In The Wild
Made A Pretty Girl Look Cheap And Shiny
But why are her cheeks grey?? Did she have fallout from the purple shadow and then just try to blend it in?
And Yes, She’s Bri-Ish!
I Have No Words
I don't know if this is a fair comparison as it's clearly part way into application
It Was Different Style Back Then
Good Ole Sally Beauty Ad…
Poor Girl Has Perfect Skin To Begin With
This Makeup Course Ad Isn’t Very Appealing…
This Was On A Mascara Promo. I Am Speechless About The Bottom Photo
They Did Her So Dirty! (Advertising On A Brand, With A Mua Tagged)
Why Do Makeup Companies Even Bother With Shade Ranges At This Point. Everyone’s Yellow!
Who Did This To Her!
At This Point I’m Convinced They’re Baiting For Comments… Those Brows…
Super Cakey Bride
Caption Said She’s “Lucky She Found The Best Local Makeup Artist To Do Her Makeup” At The Last Minute
This Makeup Artist Did The Bride So Dirty 😭😭😭
Since When Is This Girl This Brown? Her Hand Certainly Isn’t 🤦🏻♀️
Her Lips
My Junior Prom Makeup Done At Ulta (C.2017)
Oh No
How My Friend's Wedding Makeup Artist Did Me... Sweet Jesus
Some Expencive Mua Has Made A Bad Mistake🙄
What In The Overdrawn Lips Is This?!
Found This Gem On Glow Up / S2
Catfishee Who 'Does Makeup' For A Living, Big Yikes On Those Brows 😬
When The Movie’s Mua Budget Can Only Get You A Mortician
It’s Really The Overlined Lips, She Has Naturally Beautiful Thick Lips. 🤷🏽♀️
By A Person I Know Genuinely Trying To Start A Business
They Did This To Her On Her Wedding Day???
They Didn't Even Try To Color Match Her
Self Proclaimed Make Up Artist Went A Little Heavy On The Contour For Her Nephews 1st Birthday
This Foundation Match
Its a shame because the makeup is gorgeous besides not matching her natural skin tone