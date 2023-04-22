#1 Popped Up On My Fb Feed Today... "Bridal Makeup"

#2 Been In Tears Over This For Like 20 Minutes

#3 This MUA Does Incredible Eye Work, But Everything Else Is Just A No For Me Tbh

#4 Category Is: Jaundice Realness

#5 Finally Found One In The Wild. Her Face Says It All Lol

#6 Posted By A “Permanent Makeup Artist”

#7 Everything About This Concerns Me

#8 Auch

#9 Those Brows

#10 MUA’s Work On Instagram, Found In The Wild

#11 Oh Gosh

#12 Keep Getting This Makeup Artist Advertising On Instagram

#13 The Nose Contour 🥴

#14 Prom Makeup

#15 Found On Bookface. That Colour Match Though

#16 "Pro Makeup Artist"

#17 True Crime Shows Always Have Makeup That Looks Like It's Done By Morticians

#18 Rip Virgo Lippies

#19 The Lipliner Oh My God

#20 Posted Along With A Message To ‘Book Soon To Avoid Disappointment!’ 😬

#21 Someone Please Explain The Forehead Situation

#22 Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 4 Mua Is Not It

#23 This Advertisement For A Lip Tint Going A Little Overkill

#24 Her Face Is A Literal Gradient

#25 The Foundation 😩

#26 Whoever Did This Did Her Dirty! The Lashes Aren't Even On Properly

#27 This One Was Posted By A Local Mua. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes…

#28 Yikes...an Ulta Ad

#29 The Color Match… She Deserved Better!!

#30 This Photo Is On An Actress's Imdb Page

#31 I Can’t , I Just Can’t , It’s 2023 But Some Haven’t Grown Out Of The Instagram Brows And The Extremely Long Lashes ? 😩

#32 Pink Undereyes

#33 Spotted In The Wild

#34 Made A Pretty Girl Look Cheap And Shiny

#35 And Yes, She’s Bri-Ish!

#36 I Have No Words

#37 It’s So Obvious

#38 It Was Different Style Back Then

#39 A Local Mua "Legend"

#40 Good Ole Sally Beauty Ad…

#41 Poor Girl Has Perfect Skin To Begin With

#42 This Makeup Course Ad Isn’t Very Appealing…

#43 This Was On A Mascara Promo. I Am Speechless About The Bottom Photo

#44 They Did Her So Dirty! (Advertising On A Brand, With A Mua Tagged)

#45 Why Do Makeup Companies Even Bother With Shade Ranges At This Point. Everyone’s Yellow!

#46 Who Did This To Her!

#47 At This Point I’m Convinced They’re Baiting For Comments… Those Brows…

#48 Super Cakey Bride

#49 Caption Said She’s “Lucky She Found The Best Local Makeup Artist To Do Her Makeup” At The Last Minute

#50 This Makeup Artist Did The Bride So Dirty 😭😭😭

#51 Since When Is This Girl This Brown? Her Hand Certainly Isn’t 🤦🏻‍♀️

#52 Her Lips

#53 My Junior Prom Makeup Done At Ulta (C.2017)

#54 Oh No

#55 How My Friend's Wedding Makeup Artist Did Me... Sweet Jesus

#56 Some Expencive Mua Has Made A Bad Mistake🙄

#57 What In The Overdrawn Lips Is This?!

#58 Found This Gem On Glow Up / S2

#59 Catfishee Who 'Does Makeup' For A Living, Big Yikes On Those Brows 😬

#60 When The Movie’s Mua Budget Can Only Get You A Mortician

#61 It’s Really The Overlined Lips, She Has Naturally Beautiful Thick Lips. 🤷🏽‍♀️

#62 By A Person I Know Genuinely Trying To Start A Business

#63 They Did This To Her On Her Wedding Day???

#64 They Didn't Even Try To Color Match Her

#65 Self Proclaimed Make Up Artist Went A Little Heavy On The Contour For Her Nephews 1st Birthday

#66 This Foundation Match