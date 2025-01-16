ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us get haircuts pretty regularly, but it’s always worth remembering that at the end of the day, you are putting your hair at risk. Some barbers are sloppy, having a bad day, or, even worse, they are feeling particularly creative and now your locks are at risk. So, at the very least, enjoy other people’s misfortune.

We’ve gathered some hilarious, if tragic examples of haircuts that are either horrible mistakes or just very very particular. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments section below.

#1

Daytona Mugshots Are A Goldmine

A man with a unique hairstyle, featuring two side tufts and a bald top, highlighting a tragic hair accident.

Miserere_Mei Report

    #2

    Iguana Cut

    Unique hairstyle with geometric patterns viewed from above, fitting the theme of tragic hair accidents.

    vihor Report

    #3

    The Prom Photo You Always Dreamed About

    Teen in a formal dress with a unique hairstyle poses next to a friend in a leopard print jacket, highlighting a hair accident.

    zzrsteve Report

    #4

    I Would Cry

    Person showcasing a curly hairstyle change, highlighting a dramatic hair accident before and after transformation.

    filthyflipflops Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me uncomfortable for some reason, and I don't know why

    #5

    As A 10yr Old Male I Was A 30yr Old Lesbian

    Child with a unique haircut and a dog, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    Iamnotarabicfunfact Report

    #6

    I'm Not Sure What's More Outrageous, The Haircut Or The Name

    Person showcasing a unique, unconventional hairstyle against a blue background.

    QuezonCheese Report

    #7

    Yikes

    Person with uneven haircut, showing hair accident with shaved head and long bangs.

    betuwishuthoughtofit Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like she took someone else's face and is using it as a mask

    #8

    Gimme Dat Dusting Brush Vacuum Attachment, Fam

    Unusual haircut with a flat top and shaved sides, exemplifying a tragic hair accident from an online group.

    1ceRaven Report

    #9

    Guy Came Into Our Barber School & Asked For Exactly This. Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result (Actual Photo)

    Unusual haircut with a long patch of hair on shaved head; example of a hair accident.

    Hashshinobi1 Report

    #10

    Not Sure What This Is…

    Close-up of a unique hairstyle with shaved sides and short bangs, illustrating a hair accident.

    nando82 Report

    george2337 avatar
    CajunBreaux
    CajunBreaux
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Has anyone seen my vegan cookbook, I’m late for my gender studies class”?

    #11

    This Guy Has Been Dreading Going Bald For Years

    Man with an unusually long dreadlock walking in front of a tattoo shop, highlighting a unique hair accident.

    Sad-Introduction3524 Report

    #12

    Karen: The Final Boss

    Unique hairstyle with an unusual cut and layering, showcasing a notable hair accident.

    SnooSprouts7637 Report

    #13

    I'm New Here But Wanted To Share My GF's Haircut Job During The First Months Of The Pandemic

    Man seated with a visibly uneven haircut, illustrating a hair accident in a casual setting.

    karlrasmussenMD Report

    #14

    BBC News Anchor

    A person with an unusual hairstyle appears on a TV screen.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    #15

    High School Was The Worst

    A person with a bald top and frizzy side hair, wearing glasses, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    naturaIcherries Report

    #16

    The Superintendent At A Local School District

    Man with a visibly unusual hairstyle and neatly trimmed beard, smiling in a suit and tie outdoors.

    SingularityScalpel Report

    I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren

    Man in a classroom with uneven haircut, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    tpieman2029 Report

    #18

    Should've Stayed Curly

    Man in a car with a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    funnysizestella Report

    #19

    Dear Lord

    Uneven haircut with an awkward line, showcasing a tragic hair accident from an online group.

    BTDMKZ Report

    #20

    The Barber Read The Memo Wrong

    Creative haircut with a face design on the back of the head, showcasing a unique hair accident in a humorous style.

    SpookyUnit69420a Report

    #21

    Who In Their Right Mind Would Choose This?

    Person with gold chains implanted into scalp, highlighting a unique hairstyle choice.

    aria_acaiberry Report

    #22

    This Guy Right Here….

    Man with a unique haircut in a clothing store, illustrating a hair accident in a public setting.

    nando82 Report

    #23

    Justus

    Dog with a comically styled hair covering its eyes, embodying a tragic hair accident.

    Aromatic-Crab-9659 Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with this one? He's adorable!!!

    #24

    Conan O’brien Ain’t Looking So Good

    "Man with a unique hairstyle in a dark jacket, illustrating a tragic hair accident."

    ElmoIsOver Report

    The Hairstyle Of Wang Qingsong, A Contemporary Chinese Artist. He Assigns Symbolic Meanings To His Hairstyles As Depicted In His Works

    Man with a unique hairstyle speaks into a microphone, showcasing a hair accident example.

    CasanovaFormosa Report

    #26

    My Barber Cooked Me

    Person with a short, uneven haircut sitting in a car, representing a hair accident.

    devfnxs Report

    #27

    How Bad Do You Wanna Be Caged:

    Unusual hairstyle with long strands draped over a person's face in a classroom setting, showcasing a hair accident.

    imstilljennyfromtheb Report

    #28

    Hayao Nakayama, President Of Sega Of Japan In The 90s With His 360° Comb-Over

    Man with a comb-over hairstyle speaking at a podium; example of a hair mishap discussed online.

    tomheist Report

    #29

    The Good Old Days Of Growing Up In The 80s

    Comparison of kids' modern and outdated haircuts, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    jessie_honeydew Report

    #30

    Demonstrating The Breathalyzer

    Man with unusual hair experimenting with a hand-held device outdoors.

    Squiggledog Report

    #31

    80’s Glamour Shot Background K**lin It At The Mall…

    Kid with an unusual mullet hairstyle highlighted in online hair accidents group.

    BrookeVictoria86 Report

    #32

    Posted Again, This Time Without Any Identification

    Woman with a unique hairstyle smiling, part of an online group shaming hair accidents.

    Rburgers Report

    Lime Green Suit Wasn’t Enough

    People gathered at a press event, one with a unique hairstyle, highlighting hair accidents.

    RzLa Report

    #34

    Joseph Stalin's Granddaugter

    Person with shaved hair, showing card suit designs in colors, in a salon setting, highlighting a unique hair accident.

    ObeyeablePage Report

    #35

    One Wonders Why This Tram Is Empty

    Person on a train with a unique hair arrangement resembling a raccoon, highlighting a tragic hair accident.

    korpall Report

    #36

    Cuteness Overload With A 'Just F My Sh*t Up' Moment On Ig

    Child with a humorous haircut resembling a balding pattern, captured in a kitchen setting. Tragic hair accident.

    Marlocutee Report

    #37

    I Got A Free Haircut From Craigslist

    Two men show their hair accidents: one with an uneven cut; the other disappointed with a patchy, unusual style.

    KevyNova Report

    #38

    My Dads Sick & Rad New Haircut For Halloween … Yea …

    Person with a haircut mishap, showcasing uneven and unflattering style, indoors.

    ThatWasFun_Goodbye Report

    #39

    I Can't Stop Staring At Those Bangs

    A man with a unique hair pattern in a suit, related to tragic hair accidents.

    18yearsyung Report

    #40

    The Rotary Phone Haircut

    Person wearing glasses with an unusual hairstyle, highlighted in a screenshot from an online group's discussion on tragic hair accidents.

    TheWizardofLizard Report

    Found The Alpha Karen At Chick-Fil-A Tonight

    Woman with a voluminous blonde hairstyle, sitting indoors and focused on her phone, highlighting tragic hair accidents.

    Hollandaise87 Report

    #42

    Portuguese Holy Man, Holy S**t What A Cut

    Painting of a man with an unusual hairstyle, featuring baldness with side patches, illustrating a tragic hair accident.

    MokumLouie Report

    #43

    Yes I Walked Around Like That

    Young individual with a dramatic hair accident poses with glasses and a peace sign, showcasing unique hairstyle.

    raindropsbloom Report

    #44

    Found On My Local S*x Offenders Registry

    Man with a unique hairstyle featuring a single vertical spike, highlighting a hair accident.

    poopants12345 Report

    #45

    Been On This Sub A While And Haven’t Seen This Posted, So Here’s Our Patron Saint Of Intentionally Bad Haircuts, Will Forte

    Man with an unusual hairstyle, half shaved head and half long beard, demonstrating a tragic hair accident.

    YouHaveFunWithThat Report

    #46

    My Favourite Candidate For The Municipal Elections

    Campaign poster featuring a candidate with a humorous haircut, illustrating a tragic hair accident.

    herber_xix Report

    #47

    My Husbands New Haircut

    Man with a partially bald head and long hair, using a phone on a wooden deck; example of a hair accident.

    Lauragggg Report

    #48

    Let’s Just Say That The Barber Had No Idea How To Do An Undercut

    Hair accidents comparison: left shows a neat pattern expectation, right shows a messy reality.

    OneYearInGulag Report

    #49

    Ronald Reagan Should Have Just Shaved It All Off

    Man smiling with an unusual bald patch amid a hair accident, holding a cap up high.

    Ronald Reagan exposing his half-shaved head before the applause of well wishers who saw him off at the airport in Rochester, MN, Sept. 15th, 1989. The former POTUS had to have a blood build-up removed from between his skull and brain after having suffered a fall from his horse two months earlier.

    coolguyjosh Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have nothing good to say about him as President but maybe let's not mock people whose appearance is altered by illness or injury. However they choose to deal with it is fine.

    #50

    Local Traffic Reporter

    Smiling man in formal attire with a unique haircut, showcasing a humorous hair accident.

    WinterBreakfast7507 Report

    #51

    Found On A Random Website. Spectacular

    Woman with a unique hairstyle, dreadlocks styled upwards, smiling in a professional setting.

    EntertainmentLeft882 Report

    #52

    My Barber Moved So I Had To Try Someone New. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Uneven haircut with visible mistakes, showcasing a tragic hair accident in a photography collage.

    kumanjr Report

    #53

    Clearly Very Happy

    Person with a unique hairstyle trend from an online group showcasing hair accidents.

    NecessaryMud1 Report

    Yeah I Asked For This And Got This

    Back view of a man's haircut with a unique V design, shown in a mirror reflection; part of tragic hair accidents.

    [deleted] Report

    #55

    Half And Half

    Man with an unusual half-shaved hairstyle, featured in an online group about tragic hair accidents.

    Glum_Cicada_7771 Report

    #56

    Paid $63 For This

    Person with long hair showing uneven haircut in a casual setting, highlighting a hair accident.

    0ne_eyed_witch Report

    #57

    Court TV

    A man with an unusual hairstyle in a courtroom setting, related to tragic hair accidents.

    spench1134 Report

    #58

    Coworker Cut His Hair Using Mirrors

    Uneven haircut at the back of a person's head, illustrating a tragic hair accident.

    gottareddittin2017 Report

    #59

    My Best Friend Today

    Hair accident text exchange showing a person with an unevenly shaved head.

    Lando_Lee Report

    #60

    Hollywood Producer

    Man with thinning hair and a beard, smiling slightly against a yellow background.

    PolarBears445 Report

    My Niece And Nephew’s Passport Pictures

    Two portrait photos of a young child with unusual haircut, illustrating tragic hair accidents.

    bobbyandspunky Report

    #62

    Welp They Just F**ked My S**t Totally Up

    Close-up of a woman's hair with vibrant orange and pink colors, showcasing a unique style in a car setting.

    Pandabears1229 Report

    #63

    If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It

    Side-by-side comparison of a person's hairstyle from 1977 to now, highlighting a tragic hair accident.

    hugh_jyballs Report

    #64

    Things Can Always Get Worse

    Man with glasses showing a funny hair accident, one side short and one side long, reflecting tragic hair result.

    korpall Report

    #65

    I Wanted A Little Off The Sides

    Two men showcasing unique hairstyles in selfies, highlighting hair accidents.

    kat_loveli Report

    #66

    The “Dreadlocks” I Had In My Senior Photo, Circa 2011

    Person in formal attire with tousled hair, exemplifying a tragic hair accident.

    seaman_mansea Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have straight hair, you can't rock dreads. You will look like an idiot.

    #67

    Everything Is Bigger In Texas

    Fan with unusual hairstyle at a sports event, embodying tragic hair accidents theme.

    Personal-Ad6857 Report

    The Facial Expression Is Not Helping

    Man with unusual haircut at a crowded event, highlighted in online group about tragic hair accidents.

    spicygay21 Report

    #69

    Bros Going On A Date And They Ruined His Hair

    Uneven haircut viewed from the back, showcasing a hair accident.

    SpookyUnit69420a Report

    #70

    Coach…

    Man with a hairstyle accident shown on TV during a college football show.

    Vision_Trail Report

    #71

    Likely Not Related To The Crime But Who Knows?

    Man with unusual hairstyle after an accident facing DUI charge in New Hampshire.

    Highlingual Report

    #72

    Jfmsu

    Person with a very short haircut asking for opinions, showcasing a hair mishap in a humorous way.

    Gandalf_sexmand Report

    #73

    Yay Or Nay?

    Person discusses hair accident, gesturing while wearing a gray suit in a room with plants and decor.

    VapeMySemen Report

    #74

    Had This Saved In My Camera Roll Since 2018

    Man with a hairstyle accident enjoying ice cream at a cafe, the Louvre visible in the background.

    Abject-Mail-4235 Report

    This Stock Photo

    A couple embraces in a field, the man with a uniquely shaved hairstyle, capturing a lighthearted hair accident moment.

    Dunkanblackdog Report

    #76

    I Don't Even Know What To Call This Cut

    Man with unusual haircut beside cars in a parking lot, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    cclfitzge Report

    #77

    Raiders Owner

    A man with ginger hair is next to a pregnant woman on a beach, linked to online group about tragic hair accidents.

    Thetruthx26 Report

    #78

    Facebooker Meets Power Ranger Cast Members

    People posing with unique hairstyles at a convention, showcasing tragic hair accidents.

    SorryManNo Report

    #79

    Never Going To Sports Clips Again (Me)

    Person with a tragic hair accident, sitting in a car, wearing a green shirt and seatbelt.

    Burnerrrrrmf Report

    #80

    It's So Evident The Grandparents Did His Hair

    Family with unique hairstyles smiling and holding wine glasses at a restaurant.

    stackedposter Report

    #81

    Watch Out Gen Z!!

    Woman giving a short haircut in a salon, capturing a surprising tragic hair accident moment.

    sohchx Report

