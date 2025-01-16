86 Tragic Hair Accidents Shamed In This Online Group (New Pics)
Most of us get haircuts pretty regularly, but it’s always worth remembering that at the end of the day, you are putting your hair at risk. Some barbers are sloppy, having a bad day, or, even worse, they are feeling particularly creative and now your locks are at risk. So, at the very least, enjoy other people’s misfortune.
We’ve gathered some hilarious, if tragic examples of haircuts that are either horrible mistakes or just very very particular. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments section below.
Daytona Mugshots Are A Goldmine
Iguana Cut
The Prom Photo You Always Dreamed About
I Would Cry
As A 10yr Old Male I Was A 30yr Old Lesbian
I'm Not Sure What's More Outrageous, The Haircut Or The Name
Yikes
Gimme Dat Dusting Brush Vacuum Attachment, Fam
Guy Came Into Our Barber School & Asked For Exactly This. Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result (Actual Photo)
Not Sure What This Is…
“Has anyone seen my vegan cookbook, I’m late for my gender studies class”?
This Guy Has Been Dreading Going Bald For Years
Karen: The Final Boss
I'm New Here But Wanted To Share My GF's Haircut Job During The First Months Of The Pandemic
BBC News Anchor
High School Was The Worst
The Superintendent At A Local School District
I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren
Should've Stayed Curly
The Barber Read The Memo Wrong
Who In Their Right Mind Would Choose This?
This Guy Right Here….
Justus
Conan O’brien Ain’t Looking So Good
The Hairstyle Of Wang Qingsong, A Contemporary Chinese Artist. He Assigns Symbolic Meanings To His Hairstyles As Depicted In His Works
My Barber Cooked Me
Hayao Nakayama, President Of Sega Of Japan In The 90s With His 360° Comb-Over
The Good Old Days Of Growing Up In The 80s
Demonstrating The Breathalyzer
80’s Glamour Shot Background K**lin It At The Mall…
Posted Again, This Time Without Any Identification
Lime Green Suit Wasn’t Enough
Joseph Stalin's Granddaugter
One Wonders Why This Tram Is Empty
Cuteness Overload With A 'Just F My Sh*t Up' Moment On Ig
I Got A Free Haircut From Craigslist
My Dads Sick & Rad New Haircut For Halloween … Yea …
I Can't Stop Staring At Those Bangs
The Rotary Phone Haircut
Found The Alpha Karen At Chick-Fil-A Tonight
Portuguese Holy Man, Holy S**t What A Cut
Yes I Walked Around Like That
Found On My Local S*x Offenders Registry
Been On This Sub A While And Haven’t Seen This Posted, So Here’s Our Patron Saint Of Intentionally Bad Haircuts, Will Forte
My Favourite Candidate For The Municipal Elections
My Husbands New Haircut
Let’s Just Say That The Barber Had No Idea How To Do An Undercut
Ronald Reagan Should Have Just Shaved It All Off
Ronald Reagan exposing his half-shaved head before the applause of well wishers who saw him off at the airport in Rochester, MN, Sept. 15th, 1989. The former POTUS had to have a blood build-up removed from between his skull and brain after having suffered a fall from his horse two months earlier.
Local Traffic Reporter
Found On A Random Website. Spectacular
My Barber Moved So I Had To Try Someone New. What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Clearly Very Happy
Half And Half
Paid $63 For This
Court TV
Coworker Cut His Hair Using Mirrors
My Best Friend Today
Hollywood Producer
My Niece And Nephew’s Passport Pictures
Welp They Just F**ked My S**t Totally Up
Dollar General? Check. Haircut? Check. Crack house? Check.
If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It
Things Can Always Get Worse
I Wanted A Little Off The Sides
The “Dreadlocks” I Had In My Senior Photo, Circa 2011
If you have straight hair, you can't rock dreads. You will look like an idiot.