A mark of a good employee is that they're often willing to do more than listed in their job description. Sadly, not every worker feels so motivated. According to a poll Gallup conducted last year, 68% of the workforce might be phoning it in, as only 32% feel fully engaged at work.

Although probably infuriating to their bosses, these workers' minimum efforts often yield some pretty hilarious results. That's where the "I Did The Job, Boss" subreddit comes in. They collect all sorts of jobs done poorly, whether by accident or on purpose. If you ever feel you're not pulling your weight at work, check these out and you'll probably feel much better.

#1

Write A Dictionary Definition For Horse

Write A Dictionary Definition For Horse

    #2

    Ummm

    Ummm

    #3

    Add A Title

    Add A Title

    Is there a new type of pandemic in the workplace? People seem to be disengaged and unmotivated in their jobs, others are "quiet quitting" and doing the bare minimum to barely scrape by and not get fired, and more and more people are directing their attention, time, and money to master their work-life balance.

    In their 2024 State of the Global Workplace report, Gallup estimates that employee disengagement cost the global economy around $8.9 trillion in GDP in 2023. They report that 23% of employees felt actively engaged in the workplace, which is an all-time high (in 2009 the percentage of engaged employees was merely 12%).
    #4

    I Marked The Gas Lines Boss

    I Marked The Gas Lines Boss

    #5

    Did It Boss

    Did It Boss

    Nothing else you can do unless you want them to cut it down.

    #6

    I Launched The Update Boss

    I Launched The Update Boss

    At the same time, employee well-being declined, as only 34% of employees reported thriving in their workplace. However, just like with employee engagement, this number remains at a steady high for the last five or so years. So, why are more and more people "quiet quitting" or thinking about leaving their jobs?

    As Gallup suggests, the mental well-being of employees is what stagnates motivation and daily productivity. According to their research, daily stress is still higher than the pre-pandemic average, and 20% of employees reported experiencing significant loneliness. As people are less happy in general, they're less likely to feel motivated in the workplace.
    #7

    I For Lady B-I-Rd

    I For Lady B-I-Rd

    #8

    Painted The Truck, Boss

    Painted The Truck, Boss

    #9

    I Put Up The Tiles, Boss

    I Put Up The Tiles, Boss

    We sometimes think that an unmotivated worker is a bad worker. But good workers can become unmotivated, too. That's why companies spend thousands of dollars to keep the talent they have happy with various perks, bonuses, and other incentives. According to Indeed, there are two types of motivation in the workplace: one that comes from the outside, and another, from the inside.
    #10

    Powerwashed The Stairs, Boss

    Powerwashed The Stairs, Boss

    #11

    Homeowner: "I Absolutely Need This Faucet!"

    Homeowner: "I Absolutely Need This Faucet!"

    #12

    An Appropriate Subtitle

    An Appropriate Subtitle

    Cash bonuses, office snacks, and more vacation days are a great way to motivate your employees, but they might not work with those who crave intrinsic motivation. Other workers put more effort and are willing to go above and beyond when they find meaning and purpose in their work.

    #13

    I Finished The Club's Toilet Room Boss

    I Finished The Club's Toilet Room Boss

    #14

    Changed The Colours On The Poster Boss

    Changed The Colours On The Poster Boss

    #15

    Welder Took The Instructions Seriously

    Welder Took The Instructions Seriously

    Some studies also suggest that intrinsic motivation gets employees to be six times more motivated than extrinsic motivation. Jim Barnett writes for Forbes that using external awards only can sometimes feel like companies are trying to control their employees. "Instead of feeling excited and challenged to exceed a target, we sometimes see people hit a goal and go no further," he notes.
    #16

    Signs Up Boss

    Signs Up Boss

    #17

    Nice

    Nice

    #18

    When Your Water Heater Becomes The Ground Path For Your House's Electricity

    When Your Water Heater Becomes The Ground Path For Your House's Electricity

    It became a glowstick? Or like the door handle from Home Alone?

    It also matters what kind of boss we have. Leadership coach Vicki Kampmeier has five rules that managers should follow to motivate their employees. First, she says, bosses need to ask their workers for feedback: giving and receiving it should be the priority for any good boss.
    #19

    Delivered Your Badminton Racket “Safely” Boss

    Delivered Your Badminton Racket "Safely" Boss

    #20

    The Steps Are Complete!

    The Steps Are Complete!

    #21

    I Painted The Lines Boss

    I Painted The Lines Boss

    Second, employees should be allowed to contribute to their individual and the company's goals. "When employees feel like they're part of that conversation, they're willing to put in the extra effort," Kampmeier explains. These two rules go in hand with the third one: the boss has to show employees they care: listening to their feedback, being flexible with their demands, and allowing them to make decisions.

    #22

    I Made The Bicycle Lane Boss

    I Made The Bicycle Lane Boss

    #23

    Found This Abomination To Disability

    Found This Abomination To Disability

    #24

    What Do You Mean By "This Is A Historical Monument"?

    What Do You Mean By "This Is A Historical Monument"?

    Employees should also know what's happening in the company they work at. When a worker knows more about the big (or small) operation that they're a part of, they become more invested in it. Hence, they want to do a better job and strive for the company's success. "The more uncertainty [employees] feel, the less motivated they are," Kampmeier explains.
    #25

    Installed The New Toilet Lock Boss

    Installed The New Toilet Lock Boss

    Anyone else feel like the handle has eyes that are following them?

    #26

    I Painted The Mercedes, Boss!

    I Painted The Mercedes, Boss!

    #27

    A New Guy Was Asked To Make Sure Printer Has Paper

    A New Guy Was Asked To Make Sure Printer Has Paper

    Finally, a good boss should know a thing or two about the people they manage. That's not to say that they should pry or be all up in their employee's personal business, but things such as remembering birthdays and carrying out personality assessment tests shows the worker that the boss is making an effort to care about them. What's more, as Kampmeier says, leaders can leverage this for growth, motivation, and alignment.
    #28

    I Powered Up The Alarm Boss

    I Powered Up The Alarm Boss

    #29

    Hung Up The New Basketball Hoop, Boss

    Hung Up The New Basketball Hoop, Boss

    #30

    I Put The Poster Boss

    I Put The Poster Boss

    What do you think about people doing the bare minimum at work, Pandas? Have you ever had a coworker who could possible make it on our list? Share your stories with us in the comments! And if you want to see more failed attempts at a good job, check out our previous article about the "I Did The Job, Boss" subreddit right here!

    #31

    Fence Built Around A Rock In Costco Parking Lot

    Fence Built Around A Rock In Costco Parking Lot

    #32

    Gee Thanks

    Gee Thanks

    #33

    I Introduced The Lessons Boss

    I Introduced The Lessons Boss

    #34

    Can You Get A New Paper Towel Roll?

    Can You Get A New Paper Towel Roll?

    #35

    It Is Done

    It Is Done

    #36

    I Put The Ad On The Truck Boss

    I Put The Ad On The Truck Boss

    #37

    I Translated The Instructions Boss

    I Translated The Instructions Boss

    #38

    I Posted The Video Boss

    I Posted The Video Boss

    #39

    I Changed The Nummer Boss

    I Changed The Nummer Boss

    #40

    I Assembled The Pneumatic Tube System, Boss

    I Assembled The Pneumatic Tube System, Boss

    #41

    I Installed The Processor Boss

    I Installed The Processor Boss

    #42

    He Did The Job

    He Did The Job

    #43

    Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

    Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

    #44

    Received An Upwaprd Package

    Received An Upwaprd Package

    #45

    Added The Illustration To The Sign, Boss

    Added The Illustration To The Sign, Boss

    #46

    Cant Be Asked

    Cant Be Asked

    #47

    This F*** Motivational Quote

    This F*** Motivational Quote

    #48

    Don’t Go Swimming In Cigarettes

    Don't Go Swimming In Cigarettes

    #49

    I Wrote The Article, Boss

    I Wrote The Article, Boss

    #50

    I See You

    I See You

    #51

    I Made The Crossword Fit The Column, Boss

    I Made The Crossword Fit The Column, Boss

    #52

    I Had A Stroke Boss

    I Had A Stroke Boss

