ADVERTISEMENT

Motivating your employees to go above and beyond the call of duty is a fantabulously complicated puzzle for managers. A fair wage, good company culture, and proper growth opportunities are great, but they’re not always enough. Some workers simply show up and do their jobs to the letter—but not the spirit of the request.

That’s where the 'I Did The Job, Boss’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community whose members document some of the most egregious cases when people do the absolute bare minimum. Technically, they did their jobs. But practically, there’s a lot left to be desired. A picture is worth a thousand words, so scroll down to see what this looks like in practice.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about how managers can successfully motivate employees their employees, so we reached out to award-winning business psychologist Lee Chambers. He is the founder of Male Allies UK and Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. You’ll find the insights he shared with us as you read on.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Write A Dictionary Definition For Horse

Write A Dictionary Definition For Horse Shares stats

WanderBadger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

According to business psychologist Chambers, there are other ways to improve the employee experience, aside from compensation, the potential for progress, and autonomy. Managers ought to look at every employee as someone unique.

“Firstly, consider the power of recognition and appreciation, both formal and informal, for contributions both big and small,” he explained to Bored Panda via email.

“Flexibility is an increasingly important factor, so flexible working policies can promote trust and balance. Supporting your people to find meaning in their work can be beneficial, as can providing relevant training and upskilling,” Chambers said.
#2

Used The Billboard To Sell More Chicken Strips Boss

Used The Billboard To Sell More Chicken Strips Boss Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

An Appropriate Subtitle

An Appropriate Subtitle Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

“Clear communication is valued, and the ability to feel included through feedback and input can increase motivation, and access to wellbeing can promote positive engagement in other aspects of work.”

According to the business psychologist, it is possible to have a healthy work-life balance without employees feeling like they need to disengage or practice quiet quitting. 

“Setting and communicating realistic boundaries creates space to work efficiently, prioritizes tasks, ensures urgent and important tasks get the attention and progress needed, and allows space for regular breaks and less overtime,” the founder of Male Allies UK and Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing said.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Where's My Raise Boss?

Where's My Raise Boss? Shares stats

Six_Rabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

No Smoking

No Smoking Shares stats

pietradolce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I'm Not A Robot

I'm Not A Robot Shares stats

Six_Rabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Time management techniques can be effective for some people to give structure, and this also opens opportunities for flexibility in other areas. Minimizing distraction can improve output and provide more time for personal commitments and practicing self-care, leaving you with a balance that won't be perfect, but it will leave you with the opportunity to perform well both at work and outside of it.”

According to Chambers, the key to finding an effective work-life balance is being proactive and strategic.
#7

He Did The Job

He Did The Job Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Painted The Angles Boss

I Painted The Angles Boss Shares stats

Sulfitodecobre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would have been perfect for the door to the geometry class.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

They Installed The Alarm, Boss

They Installed The Alarm, Boss Shares stats

Ogurasyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

Most entrepreneurs obviously want their businesses to be profitable, attract talented and capable people, and make an impact on the world. However, they need to know how to motivate their workforce. It’s not something that happens on its own. And it’s too important of a question to leave it up to chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good managers know when to be proactive, not just reactive, when it comes to motivating their subordinates. They also know to look at what drives each individual person to excel. Even if they're considered 'problematic.'
#10

What Do You Mean By "This Is A Historical Monument"?

What Do You Mean By "This Is A Historical Monument"? Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I For Lady B-I-Rd

I For Lady B-I-Rd Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Teachers Making Quizzes

Teachers Making Quizzes Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sleepyhead_1 avatar
Ghostsauce
Ghostsauce
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd probably panic and put 112114. You know, for Aabaad.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If your employees feel demotivated, burned out, and disappointed with your company’s culture and overall strategy, you’re in a pickle. They’ll check out. They’ll either scrape by doing the absolute bare minimum or they’ll look for better opportunities elsewhere.

They might jump ship and sign up with your competitors if you’re not careful. But before you start coming up with elaborate schemes to boost everyone’s morale, make sure that you’ve got the basics right.

The basics are pretty straightforward. Make sure that you’re paying your staff an adequate wage. In these economically bizarre times, you want your people to know that they’re financially secure.

But a good wage isn’t enough. What motivates many people is a sense of growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

I Put The Warning Label On Boss!

I Put The Warning Label On Boss! Shares stats

Six_Rabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

I Tried My Best To Write His Name

I Tried My Best To Write His Name Shares stats

Few-Ad2663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This feels fake. Why would you feel the need to tell a barista how your name is spelled in this instance when it's completely irrelevant considering 'Marc' and 'Mark' are pronounced exactly the same when they call out your order? It also doesn't really make sense in the instance you need to differentiate multiple 'Mark's in the group since there's almost zero likelihood that they'll read this out as "Marc with a 'c'" or you'll be relaying on reading the cup when you can just confirm the actual order when you pick it up.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Put Up The Evacuation Plan, Boss

Put Up The Evacuation Plan, Boss Shares stats

lifeordeathsworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

That’s why it’s vital for your staff’s wages to grow annually, and based on their results. That way, you’ll avoid creating an atmosphere of stagnation. And, on top of that, you’ll help your employees feel properly rewarded, and able to outpace inflation. Or, at the very least, keep their purchasing power at a decent level.

Next, consider what sorts of other opportunities for growth you’re offering your workers. Are you investing in their futures? What sort of skill training or courses do you offer? What do the career opportunities look like at your company?
#16

Made The Sign To Attract More Customers Boss

Made The Sign To Attract More Customers Boss Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I Translated It To Spanish, Boss

I Translated It To Spanish, Boss Shares stats

PauloDybala_10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Listed Some Of The Allergies Boss

Listed Some Of The Allergies Boss Shares stats

Few-Ad2663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

To put it bluntly, if your company has only stagnation and confusion to offer new employees, you need to change things, drastically. You need to give people clear reasons to stay without resorting to cliches about everyone being ‘treated like family’ (yuck!) and how their vague ‘culture and values are so amazing’ (ew!).

These are empty platitudes. Make sure you have something realistic to back all of these things up. Words are cheap.

Something else that gets employees pumped up is feeling respected, trusted, and supported. To put it simply, workers want to have the freedom to do their very best, without being actively micromanaged. When you take that autonomy away, you’re hamstringing the entire business. Certainly, communicate with your workers about their tasks and performance often and clearly. But do not micro-analyze their work. It sets a bad precedent and pushes professionals away.
#19

Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Shares stats

pietradolce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I Mean

I Mean Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

I Made The Wheelchair Ramp, Boss

I Made The Wheelchair Ramp, Boss Shares stats

l_the_weeb_king_l Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Not only that but people want a decent work-life balance. We all do our best work when we’re given purposeful tasks, get proper rest, and have some spare time to spend with our loved ones and on our other passions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If all you ever do is work and answer your boss’ calls and emails during overtime, you’re going to burn out, and resent yourself, and you’ll have a hard time even getting up in the morning. Balance—you need it in all aspects of your life.
#22

Following The Steps Carefully

Following The Steps Carefully Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

"Are You Sure This Isn't A Mistake Boss?"

"Are You Sure This Isn't A Mistake Boss?" Shares stats

Six_Rabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

"Disqualified."

"Disqualified." Shares stats

BrendanInJersey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The r/ididthejobboss online community is a fairly new one. The group was created in April 2022 and since then, it’s attracted just shy of 30k members. The entire point of the subreddit is to showcase the funniest and most ridiculous moments when employees “successfully” complete their assigned tasks… but in the worst possible way.

According to the moderator team that runs the project, they’re open to all kinds of submissions. This ranges from hilarious work fails to poorly designed products.
#25

Stopped The Pride Parade Boss

Stopped The Pride Parade Boss Shares stats

lifeordeathsworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

I Wrote The Google Page Boss

I Wrote The Google Page Boss Shares stats

dacanadiankid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Hmm

Hmm Shares stats

Don_R53 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The mods themselves point out that their subreddit is titled in a slightly ambiguous way, so they’re giving other redditors the freedom to interpret it as they wish. If you have examples from your own daily life that fit the spirit of the sub, feel free to share them. But they have to be real, not made up for the sake of fake internet points and karma.

However, they’re very strict about people behaving in a respectful, civilized manner. Nobody should be spamming up the group with awful content, posts related to politics, or explicit images. 
#28

Cant Be Asked

Cant Be Asked Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

We're Going Green Boss

We're Going Green Boss Shares stats

Six_Rabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"tHe gREeN mOvEMeNt iN a sIngLE PIcTurE!" Or, you know, a for-profit company making a moronic decision with it's product and then you, the company you patronized, or company you work for making the asinine decision to buy and use it. But, sure, it's the environmentalists and movement... got it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I Did The Job Boss Lmao And It's So Amazing

I Did The Job Boss Lmao And It's So Amazing Shares stats

Humble_Vanilla_2749 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

How do you and your colleagues stay motivated at work, dear Pandas? Have you ever done the bare minimum that somebody asked of you? If you manage people, how do you inspire your staff to get awesome results? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comment section!
#31

They Just Had To Use That One

They Just Had To Use That One Shares stats

theHoust Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Put Up Signs About Satanizing The Laundry Room

Put Up Signs About Satanizing The Laundry Room Shares stats

tyw7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

I Added Eyes To The Photo Boss

I Added Eyes To The Photo Boss Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

I Created Original Content Boss

I Created Original Content Boss Shares stats

idumeudin2009 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

I Wrote The Parking Sign Boss

I Wrote The Parking Sign Boss Shares stats

Redditlogicking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

This F*** Motivational Quote

This F*** Motivational Quote Shares stats

JaniPratt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

I Made The Football Field, Boss

I Made The Football Field, Boss Shares stats

Freedom_of_memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss

I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss Shares stats

jonashagjac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Don’t Buy A Year Book Forget High School

Don’t Buy A Year Book Forget High School Shares stats

RecordingEarly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Labeled The Package Boss

I Labeled The Package Boss Shares stats

SuperDuperOtter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They entered that into the "delivery instructions" which isn't the same as "packaging instructions", so the company didn't really make any errors in my opinion.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

What About Now?

What About Now? Shares stats

Beautiful-Pie-5416 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today

Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today Shares stats

My_Clean_Account_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Didn't Fit In The Mailbox

Didn't Fit In The Mailbox Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

You Wanted Me To Put The Expiry *day* Right?

You Wanted Me To Put The Expiry *day* Right? Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

The Staircase Is Complete, Boss!

The Staircase Is Complete, Boss! Shares stats

AnotherAccount4This Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Put The Sign Up Boss

Put The Sign Up Boss Shares stats

Few-Ad2663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Hiring Sign Of The Week

Hiring Sign Of The Week Shares stats

Pranav_RedStone971 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Put Up The Motivational Quotes Boss

Put Up The Motivational Quotes Boss Shares stats

Memesallthewayboii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
katrinanixon avatar
Katrina Nixon
Katrina Nixon
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen so many posts with these, not really accidental anymore.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

It Is Done

It Is Done Shares stats

Palette300 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss!

I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss! Shares stats

Esist1996 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Found This Abomination To Disability

Found This Abomination To Disability Shares stats

1ce_W01f Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

What Were They Thinking?

What Were They Thinking? Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've actually seen video of this demonstration from the 1930s. I have it on VHS somewhere. I like old archival footage, so sue me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

I Painted The Mercedes, Boss!

I Painted The Mercedes, Boss! Shares stats

Immaloner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Nachos Are White Fries Now Hot

Nachos Are White Fries Now Hot Shares stats

Advertisementss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Did The Tattoo Nicely Boss

Did The Tattoo Nicely Boss Shares stats