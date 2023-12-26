ADVERTISEMENT

Motivating your employees to go above and beyond the call of duty is a fantabulously complicated puzzle for managers. A fair wage, good company culture, and proper growth opportunities are great, but they’re not always enough. Some workers simply show up and do their jobs to the letter—but not the spirit of the request.

That’s where the 'I Did The Job, Boss’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community whose members document some of the most egregious cases when people do the absolute bare minimum. Technically, they did their jobs. But practically, there’s a lot left to be desired. A picture is worth a thousand words, so scroll down to see what this looks like in practice.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about how managers can successfully motivate employees their employees, so we reached out to award-winning business psychologist Lee Chambers. He is the founder of Male Allies UK and Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. You’ll find the insights he shared with us as you read on.