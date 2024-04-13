ADVERTISEMENT

What do you do to get through the workday, pandas? Do you require a mental health walk during lunch time to keep yourself calm? Or do you go for coffee breaks every few hours to step away from the computer and chat with colleagues for a few minutes? Maybe you ease the pain with humor?

Whether you love or hate your job, work is work. So if you’re looking for something to help you relax and unwind after a long day, we recommend you try getting in your daily dose of memes! Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from Employee Problems on Instagram. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and don’t hesitate to send the most relatable ones to your work bestie!

rjaoliver
Islandchild
Islandchild
Community Member
1 day ago

I once had a job where the boss was okay with the occasional mental health day so long as we weren't up against a deadline. I miss that job.

View More Replies...
k-c-molletti
Aldryx Andromeda
Aldryx Andromeda
Community Member
2 days ago

"And that's Miranda over there. She's the one that stole my gel pen."

View More Replies...
View More Replies...

“Work, work, work, work, work, work! He said me haffi work, work, work, work, work, work!” In the wise words of Rihanna, we’ve all got to work. Unless you inherit millions of dollars, win the lottery or have no desire to pay for food and rent, you’re going to be stuck in the grind just like the rest of us. And unfortunately, contrary to what our parents tell us when we’re children, most of us don’t actually end up having our “dream jobs.”

According to the Pew Research Center, only 51% of workers in the United States are highly satisfied with their jobs. And when it comes to specific aspects of their careers, their opinions greatly vary. Two thirds of employees are very happy with the relationships they have with their colleagues, yet only one third are pleased with the opportunities that they have for promotions.  
edwardschofield
Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
2 days ago

I dream about work once in awhile. I am never so happy as when I wake up and remember I am retired.

View More Replies...
kesti-nielsen
TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
1 day ago

I'll admit it is worrisome, but I wouldn't call it exciting. Train driver of electrical trains here.

View More Replies...
View More Replies...

The Pew Research Center reports that 62% of American workers are happy with the relationship they have with their manager or supervisor, but only a third are satisfied with their salaries. At the same time, 59% are happy with the commute they have to get to work, and only 49% are satisfied with the benefits their employer provides and the amount of feedback they receive about their job performance. 

It turns out that older employees are the most likely to view their jobs positively, as two thirds of workers 65 and older say they’re very satisfied. And unsurprisingly, those who are earning more are also more likely to view their jobs in a positive light. But many people consider their careers to be key parts of their lives, as 39% of workers say their job is “extremely or very important” to their overall identity. 
View More Replies...
View More Replies...
rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago

I went to break once and never came back. The owner tried to screw me out of my paycheck. Took six months and weekly calls with Bureau of Labor and Industry to finally get paid.

View more commentsArrow down menu

When it comes to what employees would like to see to improve their view of their jobs, Pew reports that employer-sponsored benefits can be very important. These may include paid time off for vacations and medical appointments, as well as health insurance, retirement programs, access to remote work and more. 62% of employees in the US believe that paid time off is extremely important, despite the fact that nearly half of these workers don’t actually use all of the PTO that they’re entitled to. 

View more comments
View more comments
multanocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago

And I was quite professional - I was going to say "dumb s h i t," but I refrained.

View more commentsArrow down menu

Growing up, I had a variety of “dream jobs.” First, I believed I wanted to be a photographer. Then, when we adopted an Australian Shepherd, I wanted to run a dog rescue when I grew up. I also considered being a professional tennis player and a famous actor. Perhaps even a stand-up comedian! My dreams were all over the place. But according to JobSage, only 1 in 10 Americans actually gets to have a career doing their dream job. And 70% of workers in the US admit that they’re not on track to ever have their dream jobs. 
pethmantonya
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 day ago

Can confirm! There are people I worked with years and years ago that I still miss.. While I use a *very* expensive pair of high heel shoes an ex once gifted me as doorstops. He was a real tool, and it’s therapeutic to kick those shoes into place when a door needs keeping! 😉😆

View more comments
View More Replies...
travellingtrainer
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
1 day ago

They asked me why I was retiring so early (50). Because I don't want to be here anymore and my husband said I could stay home; actually it was his idea, he's the one dealing with my work stress. LOL. They didn't like that.

View More Replies...
When it comes to why most of us don’t achieve our dream jobs, JobSage reports that 53% of workers don’t believe that their dreams are actually fit for the current economy. Perhaps being an artist will make some money, but not enough to afford rent and food. The top 5 dream industries that people want to work in are technology, entertainment, art and design, healthcare and writing or journalism. These are all incredibly competitive fields that have far less job opportunities than there are workers who want them, so landing a job probably does feel like a dream! 
luis_gomezp avatar
Miranda Veracruz de la Joya Cardenal
Miranda Veracruz de la Joya Cardenal
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we were kids we didn't understand Squidward. now that we are older we not only understand him, we became him

View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
john-neish avatar
MotorcycleDoggo
MotorcycleDoggo
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a lot of [peoples weird coworker and I put a lot of effort into keeping it that way.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

I sincerely hope that none of you pandas out there hate your jobs, but if you do, I understand. I have had jobs that filled me with anxiety and stress every single morning before clocking in. And the feeling of walking on eggshells during my entire shift felt like torture. If you feel the same way about your job, The Muse has some tips for how to get through it until you have the opportunity to jump ship. First, they recommend assessing the situation and trying to figure out exactly what’s making you miserable. Is it your boss? Your colleagues? The hours or salary? Try to pinpoint what you hate.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Managers" in my case. It's what I get for allowing myself to be cross trained.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The Muse also recommends that anyone who hates their job have the tough conversations they need to have with their boss. Maybe it’s time you ask for a raise or be honest about how the workload is affecting your mental health. Perhaps you need to take a few days off to destress. Or you may be able to change teams and have slightly different responsibilities that you’ll enjoy more.
View more commentsArrow down menu
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, yes, I AM a neuroscience-surgeon specialist who moonlights as an astronaut. When should I start?

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Despite how much you may hate your job, The Muse notes that it can sometimes help to focus on the bright side. Don’t hesitate to vent to your friends or partner off the clock, but when you’re at work, try to simply do your best. You might feel more motivated if you’re proud of your work, and it can make the day go by faster if you’re just focusing on what you need to get done, rather than how much you hate it. But of course, if all else fails, start updating your LinkedIn profile and looking for other options. Life is too short to spend 8 hours a day being miserable. 

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cutting worker pay in general leads to less money being available to spend on the products the company is trying to sell. That's the macroeconomic argument for higher wages :-)

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
yaegerl007 avatar
Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so true! My work bestie is 25 years younger than me. We are both held captive by a mutual enemy.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these memes, pandas! If you’re on the clock right now, don’t worry, your secret’s safe with us. Keep upvoting the pics you find painfully relatable, and let us know in the comments below which ones you’ll be forwarding to your work besties. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring memes that might help you get through the work day, look no further than right here
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
yaegerl007 avatar
Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And people don't quit jobs, they quit managers. If you're lucky enough to be able to, transfer to as many departments as possible. It's internal job hopping. Better for your mental health with no adverse effect on your resume.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
tiger-328645 avatar
️️Upvote faery️
️️Upvote faery️
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave out the destroying my liver part and I'm fully for the naked yacht solo party

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me an my supervisor have the same crying corner. It's very nice. It's where we store the milk crates and the lights are on a motion control so if you hold really still, the lights turn off and you can cry in the dark.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A day in the office without making someone snort their coffee is a day wasted

View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
edwardschofield avatar
Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have dreams about working which I hate. I am never so happy as when I wake up and remember that I am retired. .

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
anna_meyers_1 avatar
Knitting Panda
Knitting Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't work. I tried it. They said to me, "Your mom's still alive?" I said, "Yeah, and you don't want her coming in there." "Wait. She's in Texas?" "No, but, you'd be surprised how fast she could get here. Her broomstick is supersonic."

View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
skyelopc avatar
silverbluesilk
silverbluesilk
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me to my friend at school even though we’re legally required to be there

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
oldmanfl01 avatar
Steve Hall
Steve Hall
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked with a lady who brought a thermos full of screwdrivers every day.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View more commentsArrow down menu
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have stopped using my camera ar work because i starting to look like this

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

