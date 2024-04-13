50 Funny Work Memes That You Might Want To Share With Your Colleagues
What do you do to get through the workday, pandas? Do you require a mental health walk during lunch time to keep yourself calm? Or do you go for coffee breaks every few hours to step away from the computer and chat with colleagues for a few minutes? Maybe you ease the pain with humor?
Whether you love or hate your job, work is work. So if you’re looking for something to help you relax and unwind after a long day, we recommend you try getting in your daily dose of memes! Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from Employee Problems on Instagram. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and don’t hesitate to send the most relatable ones to your work bestie!
I once had a job where the boss was okay with the occasional mental health day so long as we weren't up against a deadline. I miss that job.
"And that's Miranda over there. She's the one that stole my gel pen."
“Work, work, work, work, work, work! He said me haffi work, work, work, work, work, work!” In the wise words of Rihanna, we’ve all got to work. Unless you inherit millions of dollars, win the lottery or have no desire to pay for food and rent, you’re going to be stuck in the grind just like the rest of us. And unfortunately, contrary to what our parents tell us when we’re children, most of us don’t actually end up having our “dream jobs.”
According to the Pew Research Center, only 51% of workers in the United States are highly satisfied with their jobs. And when it comes to specific aspects of their careers, their opinions greatly vary. Two thirds of employees are very happy with the relationships they have with their colleagues, yet only one third are pleased with the opportunities that they have for promotions.
I'll admit it is worrisome, but I wouldn't call it exciting. Train driver of electrical trains here.
You call it "time off request", I call it "notice of absence".
The Pew Research Center reports that 62% of American workers are happy with the relationship they have with their manager or supervisor, but only a third are satisfied with their salaries. At the same time, 59% are happy with the commute they have to get to work, and only 49% are satisfied with the benefits their employer provides and the amount of feedback they receive about their job performance.
It turns out that older employees are the most likely to view their jobs positively, as two thirds of workers 65 and older say they’re very satisfied. And unsurprisingly, those who are earning more are also more likely to view their jobs in a positive light. But many people consider their careers to be key parts of their lives, as 39% of workers say their job is “extremely or very important” to their overall identity.
I went to break once and never came back. The owner tried to screw me out of my paycheck. Took six months and weekly calls with Bureau of Labor and Industry to finally get paid.
When it comes to what employees would like to see to improve their view of their jobs, Pew reports that employer-sponsored benefits can be very important. These may include paid time off for vacations and medical appointments, as well as health insurance, retirement programs, access to remote work and more. 62% of employees in the US believe that paid time off is extremely important, despite the fact that nearly half of these workers don’t actually use all of the PTO that they’re entitled to.
And then here comes the weekend which feels like an hour or so.
And I was quite professional - I was going to say "dumb s h i t," but I refrained.
Growing up, I had a variety of “dream jobs.” First, I believed I wanted to be a photographer. Then, when we adopted an Australian Shepherd, I wanted to run a dog rescue when I grew up. I also considered being a professional tennis player and a famous actor. Perhaps even a stand-up comedian! My dreams were all over the place. But according to JobSage, only 1 in 10 Americans actually gets to have a career doing their dream job. And 70% of workers in the US admit that they’re not on track to ever have their dream jobs.
Can confirm! There are people I worked with years and years ago that I still miss.. While I use a *very* expensive pair of high heel shoes an ex once gifted me as doorstops. He was a real tool, and it’s therapeutic to kick those shoes into place when a door needs keeping! 😉😆
When it comes to why most of us don’t achieve our dream jobs, JobSage reports that 53% of workers don’t believe that their dreams are actually fit for the current economy. Perhaps being an artist will make some money, but not enough to afford rent and food. The top 5 dream industries that people want to work in are technology, entertainment, art and design, healthcare and writing or journalism. These are all incredibly competitive fields that have far less job opportunities than there are workers who want them, so landing a job probably does feel like a dream!
When we were kids we didn't understand Squidward. now that we are older we not only understand him, we became him
I'm a lot of [peoples weird coworker and I put a lot of effort into keeping it that way.
I sincerely hope that none of you pandas out there hate your jobs, but if you do, I understand. I have had jobs that filled me with anxiety and stress every single morning before clocking in. And the feeling of walking on eggshells during my entire shift felt like torture. If you feel the same way about your job, The Muse has some tips for how to get through it until you have the opportunity to jump ship. First, they recommend assessing the situation and trying to figure out exactly what’s making you miserable. Is it your boss? Your colleagues? The hours or salary? Try to pinpoint what you hate.
"Managers" in my case. It's what I get for allowing myself to be cross trained.
The Muse also recommends that anyone who hates their job have the tough conversations they need to have with their boss. Maybe it’s time you ask for a raise or be honest about how the workload is affecting your mental health. Perhaps you need to take a few days off to destress. Or you may be able to change teams and have slightly different responsibilities that you’ll enjoy more.
Despite how much you may hate your job, The Muse notes that it can sometimes help to focus on the bright side. Don’t hesitate to vent to your friends or partner off the clock, but when you’re at work, try to simply do your best. You might feel more motivated if you’re proud of your work, and it can make the day go by faster if you’re just focusing on what you need to get done, rather than how much you hate it. But of course, if all else fails, start updating your LinkedIn profile and looking for other options. Life is too short to spend 8 hours a day being miserable.
Cutting worker pay in general leads to less money being available to spend on the products the company is trying to sell. That's the macroeconomic argument for higher wages :-)
Leave out the destroying my liver part and I'm fully for the naked yacht solo party
*Works there since 10yrs *doesn't know about basic processes
Me an my supervisor have the same crying corner. It's very nice. It's where we store the milk crates and the lights are on a motion control so if you hold really still, the lights turn off and you can cry in the dark.
A day in the office without making someone snort their coffee is a day wasted
Doesn't work. I tried it. They said to me, "Your mom's still alive?" I said, "Yeah, and you don't want her coming in there." "Wait. She's in Texas?" "No, but, you'd be surprised how fast she could get here. Her broomstick is supersonic."
me to my friend at school even though we’re legally required to be there
I worked with a lady who brought a thermos full of screwdrivers every day.
what depressing life these people have
Zeker. Valt allemaal wel mee voor mij, maar was wel entertaining.
Zeker. Valt allemaal wel mee voor mij, maar was wel entertaining.