“Work, work, work, work, work, work! He said me haffi work, work, work, work, work, work!” In the wise words of Rihanna, we’ve all got to work. Unless you inherit millions of dollars, win the lottery or have no desire to pay for food and rent, you’re going to be stuck in the grind just like the rest of us. And unfortunately, contrary to what our parents tell us when we’re children, most of us don’t actually end up having our “dream jobs.”

According to the Pew Research Center, only 51% of workers in the United States are highly satisfied with their jobs. And when it comes to specific aspects of their careers, their opinions greatly vary. Two thirds of employees are very happy with the relationships they have with their colleagues, yet only one third are pleased with the opportunities that they have for promotions.