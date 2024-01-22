ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn is a strange place. No other site has seen such a rapid transformation from professional networking platform to social media page full of users exaggerating (or straight up lying) about personal experiences for clout. The site has become overrun with hustle-obsessed, “motivational” LinkedIn-fluencers, but lucky for us, there are plenty of people lurking who are ready to roast them for their content too. 

We’ve taken a trip to the Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account and gathered some of their funniest screenshots “highlighting the heroes and influencers brave enough to share their stories to inspire others.” Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly cringey!

#1

The Worst Photoshop Job Ever

The Worst Photoshop Job Ever

Any bets on what this person is a best selling author of? Or even what speaking they do?

#2

You’re An Evil Stepmother

You’re An Evil Stepmother

Ah... the obligatory spelling mistakes to show it was written by a toddler

#3

Happy Birthday Jeff!

Happy Birthday Jeff!

Bit sad that the only person to wish you a happy birthday is yourself

The Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account has been sharing hilarious posts from the networking site since 2018, and it has amassed over 41k followers by doing so. But this isn’t the only platform Best Of LinkedIn has succeeded on. As any LinkedInfluencer would tell you, it’s important to have a diverse portfolio, so the creator, JR Hickey, also runs a popular X account with over 40k followers.

We’re such big fans of JR’s work here at Bored Panda that this is the third time we've featured his accounts. And lucky for us, we’ve been able to get in touch with him in the past to hear more about the background of Best Of LinkedIn.   
#4

Courage Is Changing Out Of Your P*ss Soaked Pants

Courage Is Changing Out Of Your P*ss Soaked Pants

#5

Nothing Because This Exchange Would Never And Did Never Happen

Nothing Because This Exchange Would Never And Did Never Happen

#6

Have Some Self Respect

Have Some Self Respect

Possibly those jobs are doing society a favour, by keeping some relatively high-functioning sociopaths off the streets for long stretches of time.

"Back in 2018, I was an Account Executive for a SaaS company in San Francisco,” JR previously shared. “I had a boss who was a dinosaur—his idea of a good follow-up to a meeting was mailing laminated copies of the deck we presented to the prospect after the fact. The phrase, 'Stop by Kinko's' was uttered a few times in my short tenure there (Kinko's was dropped by FedEx in 2008, ten years prior)."

The creator went on to share that a significant part of his job at the time was cold calling through LinkedIn. "I was already dissatisfied with my role, my career, and the company, so spending a few hours a day on LinkedIn just about pushed me over the edge," he noted.

#7

He Was Just Looking For A New Mother

He Was Just Looking For A New Mother

#8

An Actual, "At The End Everyone Clapped" In The Wild!

An Actual, "At The End Everyone Clapped" In The Wild!

Pretty sure he’d be met with a loud chorus of Fück off if he tried that (no dis to the Queen, but brits really aren’t that patriotic)

#9

“Is This Why Mom Left?”

“Is This Why Mom Left?”

Is that a flex? I don't get it. For me that's just sad.

"I began seeing the first inklings of these so-called 'LinkedInfluencers' and started screenshotting their posts and sharing them on my personal Twitter account,” JR continued. “Once those gained traction, I decided to create a dedicated [X] account for it, and thus, @BestOfLinkedin was born."
#10

Yep Same Thing

Yep Same Thing

The medical field does have peer reviews, but go off I guess.

#11

Welcome To The First Ever Edition Of #madeuphomelesspersonmonday

Welcome To The First Ever Edition Of #madeuphomelesspersonmonday

“Sing along with the common people Sing along and it might just get you through Laugh along with the common people Laugh along, even though they're, they're laughing at you And the stupid things that you do Because you think that poor is cool”

#12

This Account Has Helped Me Change Careers

This Account Has Helped Me Change Careers

As far as what JR thinks of the culture on LinkedIn, he previously told Bored Panda that he wouldn’t necessarily call it “toxic,” but “downright demented” might be more accurate. “It's just a giant back-patting circle/echo chamber where people aren't even telling a version of the truth anymore," he shared.
#13

He Looks So Frightened And Alone

He Looks So Frightened And Alone

#14

You’re Delusional If You Think People Will Worry About You Tobi

You’re Delusional If You Think People Will Worry About You Tobi

#15

Thank God Jake Is Back In Our Lives

Thank God Jake Is Back In Our Lives

I’m 100% positive no one noticed or cared you were gone for 2 whole days

According to JR, LinkedIn is full of “unoriginal sellouts who regurgitate corporate buzzwords and stories of incredible business acumen in an effort to game the algorithm and try to hide the fact that there isn't a single thing that's interesting about them.”

“And nobody will call them out, for fear of losing their job or it blowing back on them professionally,” he added. “The entire platform lacks accountability, which is insane because its intention initially was to be just that.”

#16

And That Something Is That This Story Is A Load Of Sh*t

And That Something Is That This Story Is A Load Of Sh*t

"So keep your tooth, you ungrateful runt". I think there is something in that for all of us to chew on.

#17

I Don’t Think It’s The Algorithm Joe

I Don’t Think It’s The Algorithm Joe

#18

A Perfectly Reasonable Way To Parent!

A Perfectly Reasonable Way To Parent!

But JR doesn’t hate everything about LinkedIn. He noted that it can be a “terrific place to read business news, as well as to find jobs, recruit talent, and network with people in your industry.”

"It's a valuable business development tool, but sadly it's been watered down by these self-proclaimed 'LinkedInfluencers' and their BS success stories,” the creator previously told Bored Panda. “LinkedIn could improve the user experience drastically by focusing on moderating these posts and suppressing them when they don't offer anything valuable.”
#19

This Is The Face Of The Man Who's Been Submitted To Bestoflinkedin The Most In The Past 24 Hours

This Is The Face Of The Man Who's Been Submitted To Bestoflinkedin The Most In The Past 24 Hours

#20

Thank You Emily

Thank You Emily

#21

Folks - This Is Not A Parable For The Year 2023 In Sales/Marketing/Saas

Folks - This Is Not A Parable For The Year 2023 In Sales/Marketing/Saas

"If the only reason you're posting on LinkedIn is to show off a picture of yourself with a story about how you were called 'too pretty' to be in business, then your post will be taken down,” JR continued. “If you aren't sharing anything educational or valuable, and instead are attributing incredible management advice from your FIVE YEAR OLD, your account will be banned. Sadly, I wish this was an easy fix, but LinkedIn has replicated every other social media platform and become another runaway train of trash.”

#22

"Punch Me Directly In The Face!"

"Punch Me Directly In The Face!"

#23

Sister’s Dying…better Post This Picture Of Myself On Linkedin

Sister’s Dying…better Post This Picture Of Myself On Linkedin

This one isn't so bad - a bit pretentious, maybe, but at least she's actually taking time off rather than telling everyone that working is more important than family/health/etc.

#24

Is This The End Of The #girlboss?

Is This The End Of The #girlboss?

JR also shared that LinkedInfluencers don’t usually take kindly to being featured on his accounts. “When you create anything for the Internet, there's going to be 50% or more people who hate it. So you have to know that criticism comes with the territory. But when a LinkedInfluencer sees me poke fun at them for @BestofLinkedin? Oftentimes they don't know what to do with themselves,” the creator says.

“Usually, they'll try to doxx me or get me fired. Good luck, I'm a freelance Creative Director and don't have a boss. I get paid to write things for social media and more. So yeah, I'm doing exactly what I'm supposed to,” JR explained. “If you don't like what's being said about you on the Internet, the proper response isn't to take your ball and run home. Or worse, take your ball and run and tell your parents."
#25

Imagine Walking Into Someone’s House And Seeing This Sign

Imagine Walking Into Someone’s House And Seeing This Sign

#26

Sounds Awesome

Sounds Awesome

Yes you come across so peacefully relaxed it practically scares me.

#27

Imagine Being So Forgettable That All Anyone Remembers About You Is Your Stupid Socks

Imagine Being So Forgettable That All Anyone Remembers About You Is Your Stupid Socks

Are you feeling inspired to hop on LinkedIn and share some of your own motivational content, pandas? Feel free to do so if you feel the calling, just be sure to send us the links so we can laugh at– I mean, enjoy your posts too. Keep upvoting the pics you can’t possibly take seriously, and if you’re looking for even more cringey content from LinkedIn, check out this Bored Panda article next!
#28

Domestic Violence: A Joking Matter

Domestic Violence: A Joking Matter

#29

“I’m Important!” He Screamed Into His Tear Streaked Pillow

“I’m Important!” He Screamed Into His Tear Streaked Pillow

#30

I Can't Do This Anymore

I Can't Do This Anymore

#31

Genuinely Truly The Worst Advice Ever

Genuinely Truly The Worst Advice Ever

#32

Things You Absolutely Love To See

Things You Absolutely Love To See

#33

Pretty High Bar You Set

Pretty High Bar You Set

#34

Look We All Get Hangry Sometimes

Look We All Get Hangry Sometimes

#35

Our Wife Is Cheating On You

Our Wife Is Cheating On You

#36

Strange How So Many Women Who Are Accused Of Being "Too Pretty" Just Have To Include A Photo Of Themself

Strange How So Many Women Who Are Accused Of Being "Too Pretty" Just Have To Include A Photo Of Themself

Definitely shouldn't be a writer though "You definitely shouldn't be a writer"

#37

"But Don't Forget About Me!"

"But Don't Forget About Me!"

#38

9 Days Apart

9 Days Apart

#39

God Gives The Toughest Battles To His Strongest Soldiers

God Gives The Toughest Battles To His Strongest Soldiers

#40

C'mon Vick, My Girl's On Here

C'mon Vick, My Girl's On Here

#41

What An Absolute Loser

What An Absolute Loser

#42

Let Me Try To "Be Nice" - You're Full Of Sh*t Natalia

Let Me Try To "Be Nice" - You're Full Of Sh*t Natalia

#43

Someone Call Child Protective Services

Someone Call Child Protective Services

#44

AirPods In A Meeting ✅ Self Published Book On Table ✅ Biggest Douchebag On Linkedin ✅

AirPods In A Meeting ✅ Self Published Book On Table ✅ Biggest Douchebag On Linkedin ✅

#45

Just Pure Insanity

Just Pure Insanity

#46

What A Diverse Work History!

What A Diverse Work History!

#47

A Grown Man Did This

A Grown Man Did This

#48

In Honor Of #nba Basketball Being Back, Here's A Linkedin Employee Comparing Himself To Kobe Bryant

In Honor Of #nba Basketball Being Back, Here's A Linkedin Employee Comparing Himself To Kobe Bryant

#49

"Quick Go Put On This Costume I Bought You For Fake Internet Points"

"Quick Go Put On This Costume I Bought You For Fake Internet Points"

#50

So This *didn’t Happen This Morning

So This *didn’t Happen This Morning

#51

Your 4 Year Old Should Have Drowned You In The Tub Instead Matt

Your 4 Year Old Should Have Drowned You In The Tub Instead Matt

#52

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

#53

Go Home

Go Home

#54

Thought About It: You’re A Loser

Thought About It: You’re A Loser

#55

Thanks Dr. Richard

Thanks Dr. Richard

#56

Sounds Like He'll Be Selling Pills Soon

Sounds Like He'll Be Selling Pills Soon

#57

Guess Who's Back? (Back Again)

Guess Who's Back? (Back Again)

#58

Good Morning To Everyone Except Andrew

Good Morning To Everyone Except Andrew

#59

Presented Without Comment

Presented Without Comment

#60

You’re Not Going To Believe Who Justin Compared Himself To

You’re Not Going To Believe Who Justin Compared Himself To

#61

But Not Before Posting To One Of The Worst Networks For Your Mental Health!

But Not Before Posting To One Of The Worst Networks For Your Mental Health!

#62

"I Love Being Your (Made Up) Son!"

"I Love Being Your (Made Up) Son!"

#63

Can't Wait To Listen

Can't Wait To Listen

#64

This Is Why We Must #vote!

This Is Why We Must #vote!

#65

Hopefully Somebody Robs You After This Post

Hopefully Somebody Robs You After This Post

#66

Your Parties Sound Like They Suck, Pramod

Your Parties Sound Like They Suck, Pramod

#67

Oh My God

Oh My God

#68

She Must Be So Happy Stuart

She Must Be So Happy Stuart

