68 Screenshots From This Page Dedicated To Calling Out The Cringiest Posts On LinkedIn
LinkedIn is a strange place. No other site has seen such a rapid transformation from professional networking platform to social media page full of users exaggerating (or straight up lying) about personal experiences for clout. The site has become overrun with hustle-obsessed, “motivational” LinkedIn-fluencers, but lucky for us, there are plenty of people lurking who are ready to roast them for their content too.
We’ve taken a trip to the Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account and gathered some of their funniest screenshots “highlighting the heroes and influencers brave enough to share their stories to inspire others.” Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly cringey!
The Worst Photoshop Job Ever
You’re An Evil Stepmother
Ah... the obligatory spelling mistakes to show it was written by a toddler
Happy Birthday Jeff!
The Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account has been sharing hilarious posts from the networking site since 2018, and it has amassed over 41k followers by doing so. But this isn’t the only platform Best Of LinkedIn has succeeded on. As any LinkedInfluencer would tell you, it’s important to have a diverse portfolio, so the creator, JR Hickey, also runs a popular X account with over 40k followers.
We’re such big fans of JR’s work here at Bored Panda that this is the third time we've featured his accounts. And lucky for us, we’ve been able to get in touch with him in the past to hear more about the background of Best Of LinkedIn.
Courage Is Changing Out Of Your P*ss Soaked Pants
Nothing Because This Exchange Would Never And Did Never Happen
Have Some Self Respect
Possibly those jobs are doing society a favour, by keeping some relatively high-functioning sociopaths off the streets for long stretches of time.
"Back in 2018, I was an Account Executive for a SaaS company in San Francisco,” JR previously shared. “I had a boss who was a dinosaur—his idea of a good follow-up to a meeting was mailing laminated copies of the deck we presented to the prospect after the fact. The phrase, 'Stop by Kinko's' was uttered a few times in my short tenure there (Kinko's was dropped by FedEx in 2008, ten years prior)."
The creator went on to share that a significant part of his job at the time was cold calling through LinkedIn. "I was already dissatisfied with my role, my career, and the company, so spending a few hours a day on LinkedIn just about pushed me over the edge," he noted.
He Was Just Looking For A New Mother
An Actual, "At The End Everyone Clapped" In The Wild!
“Is This Why Mom Left?”
"I began seeing the first inklings of these so-called 'LinkedInfluencers' and started screenshotting their posts and sharing them on my personal Twitter account,” JR continued. “Once those gained traction, I decided to create a dedicated [X] account for it, and thus, @BestOfLinkedin was born."
Yep Same Thing
The medical field does have peer reviews, but go off I guess.
Welcome To The First Ever Edition Of #madeuphomelesspersonmonday
“Sing along with the common people Sing along and it might just get you through Laugh along with the common people Laugh along, even though they're, they're laughing at you And the stupid things that you do Because you think that poor is cool”
This Account Has Helped Me Change Careers
As far as what JR thinks of the culture on LinkedIn, he previously told Bored Panda that he wouldn’t necessarily call it “toxic,” but “downright demented” might be more accurate. “It's just a giant back-patting circle/echo chamber where people aren't even telling a version of the truth anymore," he shared.
He Looks So Frightened And Alone
You’re Delusional If You Think People Will Worry About You Tobi
Thank God Jake Is Back In Our Lives
According to JR, LinkedIn is full of “unoriginal sellouts who regurgitate corporate buzzwords and stories of incredible business acumen in an effort to game the algorithm and try to hide the fact that there isn't a single thing that's interesting about them.”
“And nobody will call them out, for fear of losing their job or it blowing back on them professionally,” he added. “The entire platform lacks accountability, which is insane because its intention initially was to be just that.”
And That Something Is That This Story Is A Load Of Sh*t
"So keep your tooth, you ungrateful runt". I think there is something in that for all of us to chew on.
I Don’t Think It’s The Algorithm Joe
A Perfectly Reasonable Way To Parent!
But JR doesn’t hate everything about LinkedIn. He noted that it can be a “terrific place to read business news, as well as to find jobs, recruit talent, and network with people in your industry.”
"It's a valuable business development tool, but sadly it's been watered down by these self-proclaimed 'LinkedInfluencers' and their BS success stories,” the creator previously told Bored Panda. “LinkedIn could improve the user experience drastically by focusing on moderating these posts and suppressing them when they don't offer anything valuable.”
This Is The Face Of The Man Who's Been Submitted To Bestoflinkedin The Most In The Past 24 Hours
Thank You Emily
Folks - This Is Not A Parable For The Year 2023 In Sales/Marketing/Saas
"If the only reason you're posting on LinkedIn is to show off a picture of yourself with a story about how you were called 'too pretty' to be in business, then your post will be taken down,” JR continued. “If you aren't sharing anything educational or valuable, and instead are attributing incredible management advice from your FIVE YEAR OLD, your account will be banned. Sadly, I wish this was an easy fix, but LinkedIn has replicated every other social media platform and become another runaway train of trash.”
Sister’s Dying…better Post This Picture Of Myself On Linkedin
Is This The End Of The #girlboss?
JR also shared that LinkedInfluencers don’t usually take kindly to being featured on his accounts. “When you create anything for the Internet, there's going to be 50% or more people who hate it. So you have to know that criticism comes with the territory. But when a LinkedInfluencer sees me poke fun at them for @BestofLinkedin? Oftentimes they don't know what to do with themselves,” the creator says.
“Usually, they'll try to doxx me or get me fired. Good luck, I'm a freelance Creative Director and don't have a boss. I get paid to write things for social media and more. So yeah, I'm doing exactly what I'm supposed to,” JR explained. “If you don't like what's being said about you on the Internet, the proper response isn't to take your ball and run home. Or worse, take your ball and run and tell your parents."
Imagine Walking Into Someone’s House And Seeing This Sign
Sounds Awesome
Yes you come across so peacefully relaxed it practically scares me.
Imagine Being So Forgettable That All Anyone Remembers About You Is Your Stupid Socks
Feelings may have a long shelf life, but socks need to be washed once in awhile.
Are you feeling inspired to hop on LinkedIn and share some of your own motivational content, pandas? Feel free to do so if you feel the calling, just be sure to send us the links so we can laugh at– I mean, enjoy your posts too.
Domestic Violence: A Joking Matter
“I’m Important!” He Screamed Into His Tear Streaked Pillow
I Can't Do This Anymore
Genuinely Truly The Worst Advice Ever
Things You Absolutely Love To See
Pretty High Bar You Set
Look We All Get Hangry Sometimes
Our Wife Is Cheating On You
Strange How So Many Women Who Are Accused Of Being "Too Pretty" Just Have To Include A Photo Of Themself
Definitely shouldn't be a writer though "You definitely shouldn't be a writer"