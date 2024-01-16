While many of us use social media as a way to escape from our real lives for a brief moment, sometimes, it’s just too hard to turn off the stress of working every day, having to pay rent, and needing to buy groceries that seem to get more expensive every single week. In this case, social media can be a great place to bond with others over the struggles of being an adult and vent about annoying colleagues.

That’s why the Adult Coffee Break Instagram page is so appealing. A whopping 60% of workers in the United States have to commute to an office every day, so plenty of people can relate to the struggles of working 40 hours a week and trying to muster up the energy to do anything enjoyable afterwards.