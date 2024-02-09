“Humor For The Working Chum”: 72 Posts From ‘Work Memes’ That You Might Find Painfully Relatable
When you look back on the most meaningful things you ever did in your life, you’ll likely think about the relationships you had, the goals you accomplished, the children you raised, the partner you cherished and all of the happy memories. But don’t forget that you also spent a third of your lifetime working! (Perhaps for a job you didn’t even like!)
If you need to let off some steam and bond with others who feel overworked and underpaid, we’ve got the perfect list down below, pandas. We took a trip to the Work Memes Facebook page and gathered some of their funniest posts. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that you might fight painfully relatable, and be sure to upvote the ones that you wish you could send to your boss!
Ah, work. It’s something that very few of us actually want to do. (I mean, who dreams of labor?) And unless you manage to land your “dream job,” you probably don’t feel like heading to the office or clocking in each morning. Yet the experience of working unites us all. Because for the most part, between the ages of 18 to 65, our daily routine requires hours and hours of labor!
That’s why the Work Memes Facebook page is so relatable. This account has amassed an impressive 179k followers since its creation in 2012, and it has a very simple goal: sharing “some humor for the working chum.” From memes about the exhaustion that hits after a day of work to posts about the pain of receiving a measly paycheck, Work Memes hits the nail on the head detailing experiences most of us know all too well.
According to Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace Report, employee stress is at an all-time high, and over half of the world’s workers are actively or passively looking for other job opportunities. 6 in 10 employees are quiet quitting due to feeling disengaged at work, and the top three things quiet quitters would like to see improved are engagement or culture, pay and benefits and wellbeing.
Managers also play a critical role in determining how satisfied employees are in the workplace. “The things that tend to drive employee engagement and wellbeing tend to be a bit situational, and managers are in the best position to understand each person’s situation and to coach them in the right kind of way,” Jim Harter, chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing at Gallup, told CNBC.
While many of us have been conditioned to believe that working is a painful experience that we all have to bite the bullet and accept, it really doesn’t have to be that way. Companies can provide decent salaries, flexible working conditions, pet-friendly offices, ample vacation time, great benefits and comfortable working spaces. Many of them just don’t care to.
One of the biggest motivators that I have found in my job is having colleagues that I love. Being friends with others in the office can make the commute absolutely worth it, and I feel more connected to the company when I know there are people there that I care about. We laugh and exchange stories with one another, take mental health walks during the lunch break and bond over our shared experiences. And without having colleagues that are friends, I wouldn’t smile nearly as much during the workday.
There are a few things companies can do to make work a bit less painful as well. According to CBS News, some key factors that make employees dread going into work are exhausting commutes through rush hour traffic, inflexible hours and toxic coworkers. Not every company is going to be willing to make changes like allowing working from home and more flexible hours, but many of them definitely can. And if these changes increase employee satisfaction, they’re definitely worth it!
One of the top ways companies can make their employees happier is to listen to their opinions, Workleap notes. This may sound incredibly obvious, but you would be surprised how little changes after employees fill out surveys (or how many employees are never given surveys at all!). So it’s important to not only hear employee feedback but to also make changes that they want to see. If workers feel valued and listened to, they’ll be more likely to stick around.
That's definitely the main aspect but it would be nice if my work would be appreciated...
Micromanaging is another annoying habit many bosses have that isn’t doing them any favors. It frustrates employees, leads to higher turnover rates and kills productivity. Plus, it can lead to burnout in managers who feel the need to keep their eyes on everyone all at once. And it’s hard to keep an eye on the big picture if you’re too focused on tiny details all the time. Resist the urge to micromanage, and your employees will thank you!
If you don’t dream of labor, don’t worry, you’re not alone. But while you have to work a job to pay the bills and put food on the table, you might as well make the most of it. Try to find something you don’t hate, even if it’s impossible to find anything you love, and don’t settle for a workplace where you’re treated poorly or taken advantage of. Make friends with some of your colleagues and voice your opinions on what can make the workplace better. And of course, enjoy some work memes when you need to relax!
Are you feeling inspired to quit your job after seeing these memes, pandas? Or perhaps you’re feeling less alone, as now you know how many people hate their jobs? We hope you get a kick out of some of these pics, and please keep upvoting the ones you find most relatable. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more work memes from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this article next!
