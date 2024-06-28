ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like spreading Friday feeling for the coming weekend with co-workers. Whether you plan to spend your free time scrolling Tinder or hanging out at a Little League game, the weekend means leaving the complex spreadsheets and corporate reports behind, doing fun things, reading a favorite book, or working on personal projects.



This article is for team members who are always pumping out quality work memes to keep the vibes high and the workflow rolling. We took the time to curate our absolute favorite Happy Friday memes, which means you and your colleagues at work will never run out of meme inspiration.



Get ready to kick off the weekend with a smile with this hilarious collection — from feeling burned out to being ready to head home for the weekend, there’s a meme for every Friday work mood.