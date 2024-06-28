ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like spreading Friday feeling for the coming weekend with co-workers. Whether you plan to spend your free time scrolling Tinder or hanging out at a Little League game, the weekend means leaving the complex spreadsheets and corporate reports behind, doing fun things, reading a favorite book, or working on personal projects. 

This article is for team members who are always pumping out quality work memes to keep the vibes high and the workflow rolling. We took the time to curate our absolute favorite Happy Friday memes, which means you and your colleagues at work will never run out of meme inspiration.

Get ready to kick off the weekend with a smile with this hilarious collection — from feeling burned out to being ready to head home for the weekend, there’s a meme for every Friday work mood.

#1

“A Small Price to Pay for Thursday”

Thanos meme about shipping on Friday from reddit

Cluggless Report

#2

The Last Friday 13th of the Decade

Friday the 13th monsters from Monsters Inc. meme.

Dr_Reeeee Report

#3

Winnie Takes Friday as the Extra Day

Three day weekend with Winnie the Pooh meme

oranke_dino Report

#4

Literally Everyone on Friday

Friday meme shows man in suit mentioning school levels and adults on Friday.

reddit.com Report

#5

“When It’s Friday the 13th During the Spooky Month”

Skeleton holding a sword with caption "Friday the 13th during spooky month"

reddit.com Report

#6

“Flat F**k Friday”

A fat crocodile lying on the ground

Kuroo_z Report

#7

Monday-through-Friday Burritos

A woman holding a sign that says "Try our breakfast burritos" on a Friday meme.

osrsslay Report

#8

POV: How Gamers See Perfect Friday

A man is seated at a computer on perfect Friday night

OneAboveAll2983 Report

#9

“Don’t Deploy ‘Small Fixes’ on Fridays”

Homer Simpson deploying a small fix on a Friday. Brace yourselves for some Friday foolishness!

AlinMaior Report

#10

A Week in a Nutshell

Friday meme with different text, showing how fast the weekend went by

reddit.com Report

#11

Important Announcement

Two chameleons stacked on top of each other, one looking up, one looking down. Friday meme.

_saadhu_ Report

#12

How Jesus Spends Weekends

Jesus meme on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Karl_Marxs_Left_Ball Report

#13

Productivity Explained

Jim from The Office is showing how much he works per week

ErenP06 Report

#14

“Did Somebody Say Friday?”

Jim Carrey excitedly pointing at the camera with a big smile, text overlay "did somebody say Friday?"

beinglatino Report

#15

Mr Bean’s Friday Face

Funny Mr. Bean meme: This is how I look on Fridays

emp_de Report

#16

“Canceling All Friday Plans”

Bugs Bunny meme: "No scheduling on Fridays!"

nykaacosmetics Report

#17

“Mike, Guess What Day Tomorrow Is?”

Two masked individuals holding drinks, resembling Jason Voorhees from the Friday 13th movie.

imgur.com Report

#18

When You Carry Your Work Across into Monday

Comics showing morning and evening scenes on a working day, with a Friday meme twist.

Inside_Brilliant_388 Report

#19

Friday To-Do List

SpongeBob meme when Friday hits, to-do list: emails, report, meetings.

corporatebish Report

#20

“We Made It. It’s Finally Friday”

A baby in a high chair with the caption "We made it, it's finally Friday!"

Good Morning Images Report

#21

“It’s Not the End Yet”

A man with long hair and beard smiling and laughing that it is not Friday yet.

Raging_Autist Report

#22

“Sounds Like the Tuesday Problem”

A Friday meme featuring Patric the Star, expressing how work-related issues can be not a problem on a Friday.

corporatebish Report

#23

When You Have to Work Weekends

Cat who works on weekends looks on a dog who is representing Friday

Eastview10 Report

#24

Friday Evening Flashbacks

Homer Simpson washing hands in bathroom. Friday meme with Bart.

Seán Heffernan Report

#25

“It Depends”

Busy this weekend? Loki asnwering: Depends on the info you're about to give me.

ImARitard Report

#26

Last Minute Friday Meeting

Boss calls last minute Friday meeting, employees are sitting in the meeting room.

amanda_yesplease Report

#27

“What Time Do You Get off Work?”

Text meme about working ours on Friday

thestrongmomever Report

#28

“When It’s Friday but You’re Not in Love”

A man sitting on a bed, captioned "When it's Friday, but you're not in love."

goth_videoss Report

#29

“I’ve Been Tired All Week”

Four women sleeping till Friday

reddit.com Report

#30

“No Rest For Me This Weekend"

Squidward is watching how Patric and Spongbob are running on Friday

Report

#31

Me on Monday vs Me on Friday

"The Office quotes" meme featuring Michael Scott from the TV show, with repetitive text and a Friday vibe.

Holofan4life Report

#32

“My Work Status on Friday”

A man is hammering nails on the sand while kneeling down on the beach.

Still_Potato_415 Report

#33

Ron Swanson Never Forgets Fridays

Ron Swanson Friday meme: "Forgets the day, but never Friday"

thebridginggroup Report

#34

“Pretty Sure This Can Wait”

A Friday meme featuring a tweet from Corporatebish

corporatebish , Corporatebishh Report

#35

“Gentlemen, It’s Friday”

A meme of a frog with the text "today is Friday" written on it.

HappyHappyJoyJoyJoy6 Report

#36

POV: How I See Friday vs How I See Other Weekdays

Three people are walking down the street, captioned "me every other day of the week."

Report

#37

“My Brain Calculating How Many Hours Left to Friday”

A man standing in front of a wall covered in papers. It's a Friday meme.

Report

#38

“It’s Friday, But You’re Unemployed”

A man in a suit and tie with the words 'it's Friday, you're unemployed, you've got the weekend off every day off'.

mikeschwally1 Report

#39

Drake Friday Meme

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday - a meme featuring Drake that represents the feeling of Friday.

Report

#40

Oprah Has a Point

Oprah Winfrey, a funny woman, laughing in a Friday meme.

Sonya J Report

#41

Friday Night vs Monday Morning

Car with green frog on dashboard

kielly32 Report

#42

“It’s Friday, I Give Up”

A tired man in bed with the caption "It's Friday, I give up."

newwavesocialclub Report

#43

“My Brain Just Wants Some Beer”

Men in suits holding signs saying "We want beer" for Friday meme.

maybeeememes Report

#44

“A Casual Friday Night for Me”

A dog in sunglasses and a feather coat.

imgur.com Report

#45

Friday Owl Face

An owl with blue eyes looking surprised, captioned "that face you make when you realize it's Friday".

MemesFriday Report

#46

"I’m Not Enjoying This"

A Friday meme showing people happy, but one person looking sad because they work weekends.

kate_memeslet Report

#47

The Joys of Friday Night In

two men looking to each other and smiling

Waitingforlunch Report

#48

“Finally, It’s Friday”

Happy squirrel on Friday

prinnie_stevens Report

#49

“I Can Smell the Weekend From Here”

A white cat is smelling the weekend.

TGIF- Thank God Its Friday Report

#50

“I’ll Pick the Draw”

Friday meme with uno card.

Report

#51

“I’m Just Trying to Make it to Friday”

A girl smiling with a caption asking about future plans in 5 years. It's a Friday meme.

memequeen Report

#52

A Friday Fix

The man is tapping a water bottle with a funny expression.

Report

#53

“Sorry, Not Sorry”

A Twitter user @corporatebish tweets about toxic traits in a Friday meme.

corporatebish , Corporatebishh Report

#54

“Leaving Work on Friday”

A man excitedly jumps into the elevator with the caption "leaving work on Friday like."

hanellei Report

#55

“How My Friday Night Looks”

A man with a beard holding a beer, perfect for a Friday meme.

imgur.com Report

#56

“Friday Got Me Like”

A happy baby wearing a backpack, smiling. It's a Friday meme.

bluetigerbluetooth Report

#57

The Night Before the Day Off

A man on a bench with a sign saying "The night before is better than the actual day."

FIREINMYVEINS_ Report

#58

“I May Be a Little Stitious”

Michael Scott meme: "Not superstitious, just a little superstitious" repeated multiple times.

scottsshoelala Report

#59

“It Gets Late So Early When in Your 30s”

A tired woman at 9pm on Friday, looking exhausted after a few hours

Report

#60

“I Am Calm”

Hocus Pocus witches are excited before Friday

theteachingtexan Report

#61

“I Got Me a God Damned Plan!”

Man is happily running. Friday vibes - payday and friends in town, got a plan!

imgur.com Report

#62

“I Swear”

On Friday, a meme shows a woman ready to enjoy her one drink for the day.

yaymaker Report

#63

“What Are They on About?”

A man with glasses looking tired, with the caption "When everyone says it's finally Friday but you work on Saturday."

mpatrickfiston Report

#64

“It’s Friday, My Fellas”

jellyfish with sunglasses

mikerockitjones Report

#65

“Can’t Say It Was Easy”

“Can’t Say It Was Easy”

corporatebish Report

#66

Best Days of the Week

"Family guy" characters arguing about the weekend

olid263 Report

#67

“Have a GREAT Friday!”

Ryan Reynolds is walking in the city from the "Free Guy" movie.

pmcochr Report

#68

"It’s Been a Long Week"

A woman is eating junk food on Friday.

Uoma_Never_Seen Report

#69

“We Don’t Do That Here”

T'Challa is talking with other person

ContemplativeNeil Report

#70

Making Right Choices

A car is doing a fast turn on the right

CarsonDaGamer Report

#71

When Your Boss Catches You Leaving Early on Friday

An eagle catches the rabbit

Tallbaldnorwegian Report

#72

“Let Me Check My Calendar”

Drawn mouse with cheese on paper.

memeologist01 Report

#73

“Relatable”

Different baby mood on Friday and Monday

austinbeals57 Report

#74

“Me Very Excited”

Borat is excited on Friday.

Report

#75

“It’s Friday, Pawty!”

Happy white dog on Friday.

dogmompov Report

#76

That Friday Feeling

A dog with sunglasses on Friday.

Bon Tool Co. Report

#77

“Cheers to Friday”

Cheers to Friday with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Report

#78

“It’s Over…It’s Done”

Frodo from lord of the rings on Friday.

Friday Memes Report

#79

“Taking It All In”

A smiling dog in the car who can smell the weekend.

pppd Report

#80

The Friday Excitement

Happy Ursula, because Friday finally came.

birthdaymeme Report

#81

TGIF

Dwight Schrute is talking about Friday

It's Friday Memes Report

#82

Leaving Work on Friday

A child in a yellow jacket is running.

Report

#83

“Working from Home on a Sunny Friday”

Drake approves to work from home on a sunny Friday.

Report

#84

“That Look on Your Face…”

Happy child because of Friday.

Report

#85

“Mmmmm, Yes. It’s Friday”

Happy Mr.Bean near the ocean on Friday.

Report

#86

Friday Is a Double Payday

Happy person because of the double payday on Friday.

Report

#87

“Just Me Doing My Friday Dance”

A dog is dancing in the air because of Friday.

poochesatplay Report

#88

“Can You Smell That?”

The dog is sticking its head out of the car and smelling the weekend air.

Ramp Champ Report

#89

“When You Wake Up and Realize It’s Friday”

A happy brown dog is sitting on the grass on Friday.

k9maniadogtraining_official Report

#90

“It’s Friday, Time To Pig Out”

A little pig is eating ice cream.

Report

#91

“It’s Friday. High Five”

A happy brown dog on the floor.

Hutch's on the Beach Report

#92

“Oh No, It’s Only Wednesday”

A little monkey is in shock that it is not Friday.

Report

#93

“Finally, the Work Week Is Over”

A happy black cat with yellow eyes on Friday.

mandosmemories Report

#94

“Friday, Let’s Go!”

The car is jumping in the air because Friday is here.

Report

#95

My Face Throughout the Week

Men have different facial expressions during the week.

frenzy3 Report

#96

“Freedom!”

Happy Jim Carry when he leaves his work on Friday.

Kammo Memes Report

#97

“Finishing Up Work on Friday Afternoon”

A young boy is in a hurry to finish his work on Friday afternoon.

Report

#98

“Fur Real, Guys, It’s the End of the Week"

Ginger cat with sunglasses is ready for the weekend to relax.

almosthomeli Report

#99

“Hey, Friday, I’ve Been Looking For You”

A happy dog ​​with its tongue sticking out is looking at us.

PhenixOnRoad Report

#100

“Mondays Are Tough on the Soul”

Women's mood on Friday and Monday.

tellychakkar Report

